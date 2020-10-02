Week 4's top NFL games: It's Mahomes vs. Belichick and desperate 0-3 battle of Vikings-Texans

Yahoo Sports NFL senior writers Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson select a game this week that will leave us buzzing heading into Monday.

Paylor’s must-watch

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Well, what do you know, the defending champion Chiefs are in my game to watch for the second straight week. The Chiefs (3-0) are coming off a dominant performance against the Baltimore Ravens, a team that many have been putting in the Chiefs’ class.

Now, Kansas City hosts a Patriots team with a new face at quarterback in Cam Newton but the same outstanding coaching staff. The only way to beat the Chiefs is to establish the run, which the Patriots, in theory, are equipped to do with Newton.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs got over the Patriots hump last season en route to a Super Bowl title. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File) More

The Ravens should have been able to do the same, yet their running backs finished with only 75 rushing yards. So keep an eye on that, as well as how Bill Belichick tries to defend the Chiefs’ ridiculous offense, which had answers for everything the Ravens threw at them.

What Belichick does defensively will be instructional to the rest of the league. If it doesn’t work, and K.C. lights up the scoreboard again, the rest of the NFL should be terrified.





Must-watch for Robinson

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans

Yes, this appears to be a matchup of 0-3 dogs. But that’s also what puts some monumental importance on this one.

These teams had playoff aspirations and believed they’d be in the running to win their divisions. Instead, the Texans have struggled — again — to figure out the matrix around Deshaun Watson, while the Vikings look like a mess nearly everywhere on the field.

One of these two teams is going to absorb a dagger of a loss in this one, and that’s going to draw in a lot of job speculation in the immediate aftermath.

More from Yahoo Sports: