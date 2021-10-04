Week 4 Recap: Cards stay undefeated, Trey Lance takes over and Big Ben struggles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap a fun day of NFL action, with two big NFC West showdowns, two Hall of Fame QBs going head-to-head, some possible chemistry issues in Cleveland and a lot more, including a DFS preview of Monday’s game between the Raiders and Chargers.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts