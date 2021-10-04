Week 4 Recap: Cards stay undefeated, Trey Lance takes over and Big Ben struggles

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Matt Harmon recap a fun day of NFL action, with two big NFC West showdowns, two Hall of Fame QBs going head-to-head, some possible chemistry issues in Cleveland and a lot more, including a DFS preview of Monday’s game between the Raiders and Chargers.

