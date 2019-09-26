Week 4 Rankings

Fifth in overall touches at 65, Marlon Mack is tied for eighth in red zone carries (eight) and has handled 100 percent of the Colts’ goal-line chances. After finishing 40th in pass routes amongst running backs in 2018, he is currently tied for 17th. Last but not least, Mack is third in raw rushing so far in 2019, posting 299 yards through three games. Running at home as a touchdown favorite against the Raiders’ soft defense, Mack is in prime position for a top-eight day.

Week 4 Quarterbacks

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

QB Notes: Coming off his first ordinary effort of the season — QB12 — Lamar Jackson gets a Browns D permitting the 11th fewest quarterback fantasy points. It’s also a defense that appears poised to be without CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams for the second consecutive game. The Ravens have the blocking to neutralize the Browns’ pass rush. … The Saints have faced high-flying quarterbacks and emerged as a bottom-three pass defense through three weeks. Current QB2 Dak Prescott has a gorgeous setup for Week 4, though Amari Cooper’s (ankle) health is worth monitoring. … With the Seahawks’ run game fumbling and the pass defense struggling, Russell Wilson has been throwing. The Cardinals have been helpless through the air. … Deshaun Watson bookended his scoreless Week 2 performance with a pair of three-touchdown days. He has an imposing matchup in a Panthers D that emerged from a three-game slate against Jared Goff, Jameis Winston and Kyler Murray surrendering the second fewest weekly passing yards (166.3).

Aaron Rodgers has emerged from a brutal early-season schedule as the QB26. He finally gets a break in the action in the Eagles’ struggling and undermanned secondary. Few groups of defensive backs have been worse. … The Titans are allowing the third fewest passing yards, though they let Gardner Minshew hit some shots down the field in Week 3. Averaging over 40 weekly attempts with at least two scores each time out, Matt Ryan will almost certainly reach his floor. … Jared Goff has been bad. He looked like he was getting his homework signed before every play in Cleveland. His Week 4 case is staked on heading back to Los Angeles in a contest with a 50 over/under. Although the Bucs’ defense has been better than expected, Goff struggling against it at home would be a major red flag. … The QB13, Philip Rivers has a nearly automatic QB1 spot in the laugh-out-loud Dolphins. I’ve been worried about early blowouts harming quarterbacks’ fantasy prospects vs. Miami, but none of Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady or Dak Prescott finished lower than QB8.

Tom Brady looks like he will have Julian Edelman (chest) in Buffalo. The quarterback is going to need his slot man to exploit his winnable matchup vs. CB Kevin Johnson. The Bills are permitting just 5.5 yards per attempt. … After a productive week of down-field passing against the Ravens, Kyler Murray was forced to go horizontal vs. the Panthers as his offensive line failed to block a soul. It made for a painful-to-watch performance but the QB15 result in fantasy. The Seahawks have been middle of the road through the air. … You are forgiven if you find Daniel Jones’ ranking point chase-y. It’s just a really good spot against an imploding Redskins D that has been gutted for nine aerial scores and 7.6 yards per quarterback carry. … The Rams’ defense has been better than the Rams’ offense, allowing one total passing touchdown. Jameis Winston’s past three halves have been worlds better than his first three, but tempered expectations are a must for this trip to Los Angeles. … The Patriots are allowing 5.2 yards per attempt through the air and have yet to surrender a touchdown. Josh Allen, of course, is a tougher test than Ryan Fitzpatrick or Luke Falk. Allen’s usual ceiling will be accompanied by a scarily-low floor.

@PIT would traditionally send shivers down the spines of potential Andy Dalton streamers, but the Steelers have been Dolphins-esque through the air, coughing up a gaudy 9.1 yards per attempt. Dalton’s new offense is worth betting on in this spot. … It hasn’t really felt like it, but Carson Wentz is the QB11. He’s getting Alshon Jeffery back for a surprisingly tough looking matchup in Green Bay. … Is the Chiefs’ defense turning a corner under new DC Steve Spagnuolo? Holding Lamar Jackson to a QB12 finish was a major victory. Matthew Stafford is better than Derek Carr, but Carr could manage only QB24 vs. his divisional foe. Perhaps @/vs. KC is no longer a free QB1 ticket in fantasy. … Looking just as hilariously bad as last year, the Raiders’ defense offers a springboard to a hot streak for Jacoby Brissett coming off his QB13 Week 3. T.Y. Hilton’s (quad) health is a complicating factor. … I wrote at greater length about Baker Mayfield on Monday. The short of it: Even on the rare occasions his offensive line throws some blocks, he is refusing to let plays develop. The Ravens’ secondary is banged up and struggling, but @BAL hardly has the looks of a get-right spot for the floundering breakout candidate.

Kyle Allen was extremely impressive in his second career start, taking full advantage of an excellent matchup. He has another one for Week 4 in the Texans, who are getting stung for the sixth-most quarterback fantasy points. … The Giants have been by far the league’s worst pass defense through three games. Case Keenum offers legitimate upside. The downside is a potential benching. … Teddy Bridgewater has rarely ventured down the field in two appearances in place of Drew Brees, with his average intended air yards of 5.1 coming in dead last. That’s unlikely to change against the Cowboys’ excellent pass defense. … Despite giving D.J. Chark and Chris Conley the opportunity to make plays in 1-on-1 coverage, Gardner Minshew is also bottom seven in average intended air yards, something I might not have guessed via the “eye test.” … Mason Rudolph has been mostly terrible and will be missing Vance McDonald. If you’re streaming him, it’s because of an undeniably attackable matchup in the Bengals. … Don’t fall for Mitchell Trubisky’s Week 3 pantsing of the Redskins. He should immediately return to his shell against the Vikings in a game with a 38 over/under.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Week 4 Running Backs

RB Notes: Christian McCaffrey has reached 188 yards from scrimmage twice in three games. Only the Packers have surrendered more running back receptions than the Texans. … Ezekiel Elliott took a breather and allowed Tony Pollard to close out the Dolphins. He still finished with a season-high 125 yards rushing. There are unlikely to be quarters of rest in New Orleans. The Saints are giving up 5.1 yards per carry and 135 rushing yards per game. … Alvin Kamara’s 25 touches in the Saints’ first game without Drew Brees were the second most of his career. That formula won’t be going anywhere for Week 4. The Cowboys have granted the fifth most running back receptions (20), and we know Teddy Bridgewater likes to keep his targets close to the line of scrimmage. … From a physical perspective, Dalvin Cook has been the best running back in the league through three weeks. That will be put to the test against the Bears’ elite run defense. Cook easily remains in the top five because the Bears are just as forbidding through the air, and touches should not be difficult come by in a 38-totaled game where the Vikings are merely two-point underdogs.

Even in a disappointing Week 3, Austin Ekeler still finished as the RB18 in PPR leagues. He was a more distant RB29 in PPR. The Dolphins, who are unsurprisingly silver plattering the most running back fantasy points, are the perfect Week 4 antidote. … The RB5 in standard, Derrick Henry is the RB6 in PPR. Henry has yet to be held below 15 carries. … Coming off a three-touchdown outburst, Mark Ingram and his 6.0 YPC have a plum Week 4 setup as touchdown favorites at home vs. the Browns. Justice Hill has been phased out of the Ravens’ running back rotation, while Gus Edwards is being used as a pure breather back. … Even with the Browns’ offense all the way off the rails, Nick Chubb has hit 17 carries/three catches every game. He played 67-of-68 snaps in Week 3. That kind of usage is impossible to fade. … Kerryon Johnson’s snap percentage increased from 56 percent in Weeks 1 and 2 to 77 percent following C.J. Anderson’s release. He also reached 20 carries for the first time in his career. The Chiefs are getting massacred for a league-worst 6.2 yards per carry.

Pete Carroll has sworn he is standing by fumblin’ Chris Carson. It helps that Rashaad Penny (hamstring) still isn’t practicing. The Cardinals’ defense has been nearly as ineffective on the ground as it is through the air. … David Johnson, who has cleared 40 rushing yards once and 30 receiving yards once, is saving his fantasy bacon with touchdowns. Although stout on the ground, the Seahawks have been bottom five in terms of running back receiving production. … Pittsburgh’s horrendous start has not spared James Conner. The 2018 fantasy hero is averaging 2.9 yards per carry and 6.4 yards per catch, making him the RB29 in his patented PPR. If he can’t get it going against the Bengals’ bottom-three run defense, his 2019 will become a five-alarm fire. … Leonard Fournette failed the eye test as miserably as you will ever see in Week 3. He had a piano on his back going side to side in the rain. We are still ranking him as an RB2 because he plays every snap and is averaging 19 touches. … Todd Gurley is averaging 67 yards rushing and has eight total receiving yards. The Rams are 10-point home favorites, though the Bucs have been stingy on the ground, allowing only 3.0 yards per carry.

Embarrassingly, Aaron Jones was out-snapped 33-21 by Jamaal Williams in Week 3. Jones out-touched Williams 14-11. That should go down as Jones’ usage nadir, but the Eagles, vulnerable though they are through the air, are lockdown on the ground. … Devonta Freeman finally showed some signs of life in Week 3. Now he will be running as a home favorite vs. a Titans Defense that’s more burnable on the ground than through the air. Ito Smith’s (concussion) likely absence gooses Freeman’s touch floor. … Speaking of signs of life, there was Joe Mixon, reaching 94 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches. With teams controlling games against the free-falling Steelers, Mixon has an excellent shot at a repeat. … David Montgomery has the touches in the Bears’ backfield. Now it’s time to get the numbers. With the Bears two-point favorites for a game with a 38 over/under against the fire-and-brimstone Vikings, a certain something figures to be established in Chicago. ... Jon Gruden wants to increase Josh Jacobs’ usage as a receiver. There’s no time like the “touchdown underdog on the road” to start. … LeSean McCoy tweaked his ankle against the Ravens but will play through it vs. the Lions. With Damien Williams (knee) poised to miss another game, Darrel Williams is an intriguing FLEX for a contest with a week-leading 54 over/under.

Wayne Gallman lacks talent, but he will have workload vs. the Redskins’ bottom-five defense. You would have to think a free agent is added at some point, possibly before Sunday. … It’s narrow, but Phillip Lindsay continues to maintain an edge over Royce Freeman. … Sony Michel has forced one missed tackle in three games. Rex Burkhead is warming up. The air might be the best place for running backs to move the ball vs. the Bills. … Devin Singletary's (hamstring) status remains up in the air. Frank Gore needs just one goal-line carry to hit RB2 paydirt. … Carlos Hyde was unimpressive enough in Week 3 that the Texans worked out C.J. Anderson. Duke Johnson, meanwhile, has eight touches over the past two games. His candle is flickering. … Chris Thompson offers more ceiling than Adrian Peterson. … If Rashaad Penny (hamstring) indeed sits, C.J. Prosise could offer sneaky FLEX appeal behind fumblin’ Chris Carson. … Second half backs have been a thing vs. the Double-A Dolphins. This week it will be Justin Jackson. … The Dolphins may not like Kenyan Drake, but Kalen Ballage is so bad as to continue forcing their hand. … Ronald Jones has gone 13/75 2-of-3 games. Please stop making this hard, Tampa.

Week 4 Receivers

WR Notes: Keenan Allen has eight more targets than any other receiver. The Dolphins’ “defense” is getting pulverized for a 72.1 completion percentage and 10.3 YPA. … The Eagles, who have three healthy corners, have been party to the fourth most receiver fantasy points. Fire up Davante Adams in the first easy matchup for the Pack’s passing attack. … Keenan Allen and Julio Jones have looked more like DeAndre Hopkins than DeAndre Hopkins has. Nuk has been held under 70 yards in back-to-back games. That happened just once in 2018. He had zero three-game streaks of sub-70. The Panthers have a hot pass defense in the early going. … Due in large part to cornerback injury, the Ravens have been uncharacteristically forgiving through the air. Odell Beckham’s season has largely been the story of one play, but there will be ample opportunity for No. 2 in Baltimore, even if Baker Mayfield continues to look like a deer in headlights. ... Michael Thomas is still second in receiver targets (33) through 1.5 games of Teddy Bridgewater. Thomas will remain a point of emphasis against the Cowboys’ excellent cornerback group.

Amari Cooper underwent a “precautionary” MRI on his right ankle then didn’t practice on Wednesday. If he can play, Cooper will be rematching with New Orleans’ Marshon Lattimore, whom he got for 8/76/0 in 2018. … The second most targeted wideout in football (25) since his mysterious Week 1, Tyler Lockett is looking like the stuff dreams are made of in fantasy. Big-play threats with volume win leagues. The Cardinals couldn’t be a softer matchup. … One Ram breaking through the team’s quiet start is Cooper Kupp, who checks in as the WR6 in PPR/WR14 in standard. Kupp is averaging 10 weekly targets. … Mike Evans decided to regress to the mean in one half instead of three games. The rollercoaster could continue vs. a Rams Defense coughing up the second fewest wideout fantasy points. … It might feel like JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t done much of anything, but he’s posted at least 78 yards all three games. He’s 17th in yards amongst wide receivers. With Vance McDonald (shoulder) sidelined, Smith-Schuster is needed more than ever. … Sammy Watkins understandably has people tilting, but he’s fifth in targets (20) over the past two weeks. Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman can’t keep stealing points forever.

Speaking of tilting, there was Kenny Golladay’s Week 3 (2/17/0). You simply have to move on against the Chiefs in a game with a 54 over/under. … Brandin Cooks broke loose in Cleveland. He’ll be seeing plenty of Vernon Hargreaves in the Coliseum. … Even with the Cardinals running the 2018 Jets’ sideways Sam Darnold offense last Sunday, Larry Fitzgerald remains 10th in air yards. Fire him up. … Tyler Boyd is fourth in wideout targets (30). The Steelers’ defense has been completely embarrassing. … Terry McLaurin has checked every box through three games. He gets the Giants’ league-worst pass defense for Week 4. … It appears the Browns will still be missing CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Not really ideal when you are about to face rookie burner Marquise Brown. Despite going a disappointing 2/49 against the Chiefs, Brown finished second in air yards (217) for the week. … Dealing with a hip issue, Chris Godwin is also ticketed for a tough matchup with Rams slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. … Julian Edelman will play through his chest ailment. The Pats will need Edelman’s Tom Brady mindmeld vs. the Bills’ elite defense.

Adam Thielen is averaging five targets. Stefon Diggs, four. Life has come fast at Vikings wide receiver drafters. … Sterling Shepard finished as the PPR WR8 in Daniel Jones’ debut. He’ll be facing someone named “Jimmy Moreland” against the Redskins. … Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks are finding ways to make do through the Rams’ slow start. Robert Woods isn’t, checking in as the WR58 by average points in PPR. We are betting on talent/system here, but it admittedly doesn’t feel great. … D.J. Moore’s two-target Week 3 in Kyle Allen’s 2019 debut was likely a fluke. The Texans are surrendering the eight most receiver fantasy points. … Bright days are ahead for Josh Gordon, but fantasy players might not need shades for Week 4 as Gordon does battle with Tre'Davious White. … The Patriots have been far and away the league’s best pass defense. How much of that is real and much of it is facing PIT, MIA and NYJ? John Brown doesn’t deserve a full fade as we look to find out. … Allen Robinson hasn’t had much career success against Xavier Rhodes. … If you’ve been saving Marvin Jones, “vs. KC” is the time to use him.

Curtis Samuel has scored in each of Kyle Allen’s career starts. … The more consistent downfield threat than Demarcus Robinson, Mecole Hardman is the preferred Chiefs WR3 play as we wait for Tyreek Hill to return. … Ninth in air yards, D.K. Metcalf should have a big play or two in his future in Arizona. … It hasn’t happened yet for Will Fuller. His air yards ranking (13th) suggests it will soon. The Panthers are a brutal matchup on paper. … Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s blinding speed won’t be a welcome sight for the Eagles’ beleaguered secondary. … It’s tempting to already forget about John Ross, but the Steelers’ horrendous defense makes that difficult to do. … Returning from injury on a short week, Alshon Jeffery will be rudely welcomed by Packers shutdown CB Jaire Alexander. … The No. 1 receiver role in a Derek Carr-led offense just isn’t that profitable if you are a down-field receiver like Tyrell Williams. His big days will be difficult to see coming. … DeVante Parker and Preston Williams are soaking up air yards, but it just doesn’t mean much in the Dolphins’ tanked offense. … Phillip Dorsett will be a sneakier WR4 in non-Bills weeks.

Week 4 Tight Ends

TE Notes: With at least 88 yards each time out, Travis Kelce is on pace for 1,515, which would break George Kittle’s tight end yardage record by over 100. … Evan Engram is averaging 92 yards per game, and has cleared 110 2-of-3 weeks. That includes Daniel Jones’ Week 3 debut. The Redskins are not an imposing matchup. … Zach Ertz had a Week 3 eruption spot but failed to lift off. Week 4 opponent Green Bay is permitting the fewest tight end fantasy points but has yet to face a real challenge up the seam. Even with Alshon Jeffery returning, Ertz profiles for increased looks with DeSean Jackson sidelined. … Mark Andrews finally had a quiet game against the Chiefs. If you ask him, he should have had a touchdown. Andrews’ snaps, targets and air yards all remained within his normal range. A Week 4 bounce-back is probable vs. the Browns’ banged up defense.

Darren Waller’s 29 targets are tied for second amongst tight ends. 14 of them came in Week 3, though he was still sixth in looks before that. The Colts have been coughing up big games to enemy seam stretchers. … Kyle Allen found Greg Olsen as easily as Cam Newton does. It has come against a soft slate, but Week 4 opponent Houston has surrendered just 90 yards up the middle through three contests. … Even with Marcus Mariota’s struggles, it’s like Delanie Walker’s injury-ruined 2018 never happened. The Falcons got ripped by Zach Ertz two weeks ago. … Opposing Walker will be Austin Hooper, who has posted nearly identical numbers. The Titans have been stung for three TE touchdowns in three games. … O.J. Howard woke up for 66 yards in Week 3, but he still drew only four looks. He can’t hang his hat on an attackable matchup, as the Rams largely contained Greg Olsen and Jared Cook.

Will Dissly has gone at least 5/50/1 in back-to-back games. His reward is a date with a Cardinals D that has hemorrhaged 23/348/5 to rival tight ends. You don’t have to be in love with the idea, but it would be foolish to write off Dissly for Week 4. As Rich Hribar points out, ex-Seahawks TE Nick Vannett was actually running as many routes as Dissly before his Tuesday trade. … T.J. Hockenson has two catches for eight yards since his Week 1 explosion. Tight end is so shockingly thin right now that we have to bet on the rookie’s big-play ability in a likely track meet with the Chiefs. … Jacoby Brissett has traditionally liked to target tight ends. Neither Eric Ebron nor Jack Doyle have had a big game this season, but it might finally be time with T.Y. Hilton (quad) looking highly questionable. … Jared Cook drew two targets in Teddy Bridgewater’s first start. We are 1-2 weeks away from “canceled” territory. … There’s not much left to say about the rest of the group except for hopefully you don’t have to use them. Dawson Knox and Noah Fant are both seeing 3-4 weekly targets and offer play-making upside. You can put on a blindfold and start Houston’s Jordan Akins.

Week 4 Kickers

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams