Week 4 Preview Pt. 1: Chiefs/Eagles and More









Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (@notJDaigle), Kyle Dvorchak (@KyleTweetsHere) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) get in the zone on the first of NBC Sports EDGE’s two Week 4 preview shows, talking Chiefs/Eagles, Seahawks/49ers, Browns/Vikings and much more. Kerrane provides his “stat of the week” on Miles Sanders, and they debate if Jonathan Taylor remains an RB1.

Listen at the link below, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.