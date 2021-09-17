Week 4 preview Bedford, Richland set for clash of LHAC unbeatens (with picks)

Sep. 17—Last year, when practically no one was permitted to watch in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedford and Richland played one of the area's best games of the 2020 scholastic football season.

Bedford edged Richland 27-20 at a strangely quiet Herlinger Field, a huge step toward the Bisons winning the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.

The stakes will be similar, and a lot more fans will be present, as the Bisons host the Rams at 7 p.m. Friday in a meeting of undefeated conference powers, each coming off a district championship season.

"It's exciting for the teams, for the fans," said Richland coach Brandon Bailey, whose team has won three straight District 6 Class 2A crowns.

"Two of the better teams.

"Two of the better quarterbacks, athletes and competitors who have come through this region get to meet one more time. To have one more matchup, it's exciting. They're both such team players."

Richland senior quarterback Kellan Stahl and Bedford senior Mercury Swaim represent only one key matchup in a meeting of 3-0 squads coming off impressive Week 3 victories.

Swaim was Tribune-Democrat Player of the Year in 2020 as the Bisons went 10-1 with a third consecutive District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship as well as two state playoff wins. This season, the versatile playmaker Swaim has passed for 344 yards (17 of 26) and rushed for 228 yards.

"Watching them on film, they are exactly who we thought they are — a veteran team with a great senior quarterback who has taken his team to the state playoffs," Bailey said of Bedford. "Defensively, they give you fits. Eleven good football players who fly to the ball."

Stahl tops the area with 618 passing yards (37 of 59). Last week, he ran for 77 of his 99 rushing yards in a 28-3 win over visiting Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic.

"Stahl is a great player," Bedford coach Kevin Steele said.

"He throws the ball well. He runs the ball well. He has a nice supporting cast. He presents challenges stopping the run and the pass.

"We're also fortunate to have one of best quarterbacks in area," Steele added. "(Swaim) throws the ball well. He runs the ball well. It should be a great matchup for the fans."

Last week, with the game tied at 7, Bedford stopped rival Chestnut Ridge on four straight runs inside the 5-yard line, then followed with a 99-yard touchdown drive just before the half to take control in a 34-16 win.

"These are two extremely competitive teams," Steele said.

Each team returned key pieces from last season's dominant offensive and defensive lines.

"The new players up front have performed well and complemented the returning veterans on the line.

"Like most football games, if you can win in the trenches, you can win the game," Bailey said. "It's an interesting matchup. Both teams have really done well in the first three games. It will certainly be a big indicator on who has a chance to win by whose offensive and defensive lines are doing better."

Richland's Grayden Lewis is seventh in the area with 298 rushing yards and tied for second with seven touchdowns and 42 points.

Bedford's Trenton Price is among the area leaders with 259 yards on 31 carries, and Swaim is in the top 16 on the ground.

The Rams' Griffin LaRue has 14 receptions for 240 yards, and Lewis has nine catches for 167 yards.

"Obviously, they have a good team again," Steele said. "They are very athletic. They have athletes who move well in space.

"Defensively, we have to limit their ability for their athletes to move out in space."

A year ago, Richland lost standout senior middle linebacker/running back Jacob Sabol in the second quarter to a season-ending knee injury.

Swaim threw for 222 yards and two TDs while running for 73 yards and a score in the seven-point win.

Richland had won the previous two LHAC crowns. Bedford was the preseason pick by conference coaches to win the league title in 2020 and lived up to those expectations.

Bedford snapped Richland's 22-game conference winning streak during the Week 2 game last season. The Bisons currently have a 12-game LHAC winning streak.

The coaches' 2021 preseason poll again picked the Bisons first this year.

"You always regret those losses and you remember those losses more so than the wins," Bailey said. "It was a great game. They made one more play than we did.

"Both teams made great plays and had great players make plays. They ended up on top, deservedly, undefeated and won the LHAC championship."

LHAC

Chestnut Ridge (1-2) vs. Bishop McCort Catholic (1-2), at Shade H.S.

Last week: Bedford 34, Chestnut Ridge 16; Penn Cambria 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 14.

Last meeting: Chestnut Ridge, 37-13.

About the Lions: Chestnut Ridge has losses to a pair of undefeated conference powers in Central and Bedford. The Lions had opportunities against the rival Bisons but were stopped on four plays inside the 5 before Bedford drove 99 yards to take the lead. Nick Presnell leads the Lions with 265 rushing yards, Matt Whysong has 237 receiving yards, and Nate Whysong has 495 passing yards.

About the Crimson Crushers: Bishop McCort will play at another home-away-from-home game as renovations continue to be delayed at Sargent's Stadium. The Crushers are looking for their first win over Ridge since the teams began playing again in the LHAC in 2018 (0-3). McCort beat Ridge 36-15 in the 2007 District 5-6 Class 2A playoffs.

Central Cambria (1-2) at Central (3-0)

Last week: Central Cambria 28, Forest Hills 22; Central 54, Greater Johnstown 6.

Last meeting: Central, 42-6, 2013 District 6 Class 2A playoffs.

About the Red Devils: Central Cambria used a goal-line stand and Hobbs Dill's 217 rushing yards and three TDs, including a pick-six, to outlast host Forest Hills last week.

Dill is among the area leaders with 363 rushing yards on 49 attempts. Nate Wyrwas averages 30.7 yards a punt.

About the Scarlet Dragons: Central junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine has completed 53 of 71 passes for 862 yards, 15 TDs and one interception in only three weeks. Five Dragons have 100 or more receiving yards, led by junior Eli Lingenfelter with 9 receptions for 215 yards and four TDs. The Dragons have outscored opponents 141-49.

Greater Johnstown (0-3) vs. Westmont Hilltop (1-2), at Trojan Stadium

Last week: Westmont Hilltop 21, Somerset 14; Central 54, Greater Johnstown 6.

Last meeting: Westmont Hilltop, 34-14.

About the Hilltoppers: The series has been back-and-forth, with the Hilltoppers winning the last three meetings against Greater Johnstown. The Trojans are 11-9-0 against Westmont since the teams began playing regularly in 2001. Gavin Hockenberry is among area leaders with five receptions for 200 yards.

About the Trojans: Greater Johnstown won eight of nine games in the series from 2009 through 2017 (losing in 2015).

Coby Christian is among the area leaders with 11 catches for 238 yards, and Jon Updyke has completed 28 of 60 passes for 388 yards.

Penn Cambria (3-0) at Somerset (0-2)

Last week: Penn Cambria 42, Bishop McCort Catholic 14; Westmont Hilltop 21, Somerset 14.

Last meeting: Penn Cambria, 49-27.

About the Panthers: Undefeated Penn Cambria continued its season-opening tear with a one-sided victory over Bishop McCort Catholic (42-14).

The Panthers have outscored three opponents by a combined 96-42. Quarterback Garrett Harrold is among the top rushers with 423 yards and passers with 491 yards. Zach Grove has 234 rushing yards and is coming off a four-touchdown game — all scored in the first half.

About the Golden Eagles: Somerset is 0-2 after a seven-point loss to visiting Westmont Hilltop last week. Ethan Hemminger rushed for 110 yards on 21 carries last week and has 172 yards this season.

Spencer Marteeny has 22 tackles in two games, with 18 solo stops.

Heritage

Cambria Heights (3-0) at United (0-3)

Last week: Cambria Heights 35, Northern Cambria 0; Homer-Center 46, United 0.

Last meeting: The teams have not played.

About the Highlanders: Cambria Heights produced a dominant defensive effort in a shutout victory over rival Northern Cambria in the renewal of the Coal Bowl. The Highlanders also were effective on offense, scoring five TDs.

Ryan Haluska has 262 rushing yards on 62 carries with five touchdowns and 30 points.

Tyler Della Valle has two sacks.

About the Lions: United has had a tough road, going winless against three teams that are a combined 6-2 in the conference.

Caden McCully has 27 tackles, 23 solo stops, and Eli Thomas has 26 tackles, with 14 solos.

WestPAC

Conemaugh Township (1-1) at Berlin Brothersvalley (3-0)

Last week: Windber at Conemaugh Township, cancelled; Berlin Brothersvalley 35, Mount Union 7.

Last meeting: Berlin Brothersvalley, 49-0.

About the Indians: Conemaugh Township coach Tony Penna Jr. said his team probably still will be short-handed when taking on the undefeated Mountaineers due to the impact of last week's COVID-19 situation. Township split the first two games of the season before the cancellation of a scheduled home contest against rival Windber in Week 3.

About the Mountaineers: Berlin Brothersvalley didn't need a last-second trick play to win in Week 3. After falling behind by a touchdown, the Mountaineers broke open a tight game by scoring five unanswered touchdowns. Pace Prosser and Caleb Rohrs each had interceptions and Berlin recovered three Mount Union fumbles.

Blacklick Valley (0-3) at Meyersdale (0-3)

Last week: Portage 37, Blacklick Valley 14; Curwensville 35, Meyersdale 6.

Last meeting: Meyersdale, 14-6.

About the Vikings: Blacklick Valley hopes to win its first game in the series since a 42-7 victory in Meyersdale in the 2012 season-opener. Sophomore Brayden Brown (14-of-33, 134 yards) and senior Kolten Szymusiak (4-of-11, 107 yards) have combined for 241 passing yards, one TD and four interceptions.

About the Red Raiders: Each team is looking for its first victory of the season, though Meyersdale has won eight straight in the series, outscoring Blacklick Valley 276-100 since 2013. Junior Daulten Sellers passed for 245 yards, one TD and three interceptions, and he's rushed for 209 yards, 4.6 a carry, and two TDs.

North Star (1-2) at Portage (3-0)

Last week: Windber 58, North Star 6; Portage 37, Blacklick Valley 14.

Last meeting: Portage, 63-12.

About the Cougars: North Star's most recent win over Portage was 34-28 in 2000.

The Cougars scrambled to find a game last week after their original date with Conemaugh Valley was canceled due to a COVID-19 situation. North Star followed a Week 1 win at Moshannon Valley with a one-point loss to Conemaugh Township before falling to undefeated Windber at home.

About the Mustangs: Undefeated Portage scored all 37 points in the opening half of last week's win at Blacklick Valley. The Mustangs have won 18 in a row in the series against the Cougars from 2001 through 2020 (the team's didn't play in 2010, 2011). Portage has scored 62 or more points in each of the past four meetings.

WPIAL

Frazier (0-3) at Ligonier Valley (3-0)

Last week: Bentworth 20, Frazier 19; Ligonier Valley 55, Jeannette 0.

Last meeting: Ligonier Valley, 35-19.

About the Commodores: Opponents have outscored winless Frazier 80-19. Senior Brayden Boggs has completed 31 of 57 passes for 258 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. Sophomore Domenic Taranto has a team-high 84 yards but didn't play last week.

About the Rams: Ligonier Valley has only allowed 28 points in three games and is coming off a one-sided shutout over Jeannette in last week's home opener. Junior quarterback Haden Sierocky has passed for 377 yards and two TDs. Senior running back Nick Beitel has 237 rushing yards and three TDs, and senior Matt Marinchak has six receptions for 137 yards and two scores.

Nonconference

Windber (3-0) at Northern Bedford (1-2)

Last week: Windber 58, North Star 6; Bellwood-Antis 27, Northern Bedford 0.

Last meeting: Northern Bedford, 28-14, 2019 District 5 Class 1A playoffs.

About the Ramblers: Windber has outscored three opponents by a combined 166-20.

The Ramblers have averaged 388.7 rushing yards a game and 13.9 yards per carry with junior John Shuster topping the team with 451 yards and eight TDs on the ground.

About the Black Panthers: Northern Bedford will try to bounce back from a pair of shutout losses to Bellwood-Antis and Cambria Heights.

Senior Kainen Brown has 77 of his team's 186 rushing yards through three weeks. Sophomore quarterback Eion Snyder has completed 11 of 21 passes for 101 yards, a TD and three interceptions.

Saturday

Northern Cambria (0-3) at Conemaugh Valley (0-2), 1 p.m.

Last week: Cambria Heights 35, Northern Cambria 0; Conemaugh Valley at North Star, cancelled.

Last meeting: Northern Cambria, 38-0 in 1979.

About the Colts: Northern Cambria struggled against the Cambria Heights defense in the Coal Bowl last week, finishing with minus-36 yards. The Colts didn't cross midfield until the final minute. Junior Peyton Myers has a team-high 139 rushing yards on 33 carries.

About the Blue Jays: Conemaugh Valley had its Week 3 game at North Star canceled due to a COVID-19 situation.

The teams last met 42 years ago at Valley before the current field was named Thomas Yewcic Stadium. In two games, seniors Logan Kent (283 yards) and Nick Heltzel (153) have combined to rush for 436 yards.

Forest Hills (1-2) at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic (1-2), 7 p.m.

Last week: Central Cambria 28, Forest Hills 22; Richland 28, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic 3.

Last meeting: Forest Hills by forfeit (Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic won 48-0 but forfeited due to self-reporting an ineligible player).

About the Rangers: Forest Hills posted a 474-290 advantage in total yards and gained 350 rushing yards but still finished six points short against visiting Central Cambria in Week 3. Damon Crawley had 231 rushing yards and a score last week and has 619 yards on the ground with five TDs this season.

Bishop Guilfoyle will look to bounce back after consecutive losses to a pair of undefeated LHAC teams, Penn Cambria and Richland. The Rams limited the Marauders to minus-15 net rushing yards.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.