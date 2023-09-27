Week 4 power rankings and the NFC West

The NFC West had three of its four teams get wins in Week 3. They started the week with the No. 1 and the No. 32 team.

But in the new NFL power rankings for Week 4 from Touchdown Wire’s Jarrett Bailey, what changes were they?

Let’s take a look.

San Francisco 49ers (No. 1 overall)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers got 310 yards and two touchdowns from Brock Purdy, which led them to a 30-12 Thursday night win over the Giants. They are No. 1 in Week 4.

Seattle Seahawks (No. 12 overall)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ken Walker had 97 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-27 win over the Panthers.

They remain in the upper half of the league at No.12.

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals moved up from No. 32 to No. 29 with a shocking 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. They rushed for 222 yards and held the Cowboys to only one touchdown in five trips to the red zone.

