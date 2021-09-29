Week 4 Power Rankings: Bears fall after dismal offensive performance

After an embarrassing showing on Sunday, the Chicago Bears have found themselves falling in the power rankings across different sites. With the 31st ranked QBR (22.6) and poor offensive play-calling, this team looks to be in some serious trouble going forward.

After the Lions game this week, the Bears will play five of their next six games against teams with a winning record. This could be a rough stretch for Chicago.

CBS Sports: 25th

CBS Sports shockingly drops the Bears down just one spot to 25th. Just one spot after how poorly they played was a gift.

CBS Sports believes it doesn’t matter who the quarterback is because, behind that offensive line, they’re not doing much of anything. That is true, but also with Matt Nagy’s scheming and play-calling, or lack thereof, it’s going to be tough for any quarterback to find success.

Nagy is a problem that will only be fixed with another poor season. Bears fans shouldn’t be forced to sit and watch another defense go to waste. If he wants to return in 2022, he needs to hand the play-calling off to Bill Lazor and start over. That’s their only shot of finding success under Nagy.

Sports Illustrated: 26th

Sports Illustrated has the Bears ranked 26th on their power ranking list for Week 4. The lack of creativity on offense is their concern. No creativity and no help for Justin Fields is going to keep them low on all of the power rankings.

At 1-2, the Bears are looking and playing like a winless football team. Matt Nagy hasn’t switched up his game plan and has put Fields out there to lose confidence and play horribly. If Nagy wants to find some sort of success, he has to be creative and call plays to the strength of his quarterbacks, not just what he wants to do.

The banged-up offensive line is only the second biggest problem for Chicago. Their biggest is their head coach. Things have to change quickly or they’ll be gifting the Giants a top-five draft pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

ESPN: 27th

ESPN has the Chicago Bears falling three spots to 27th on their power rankings for Week 4. It’s fair, and the only reason why they’re not lower is because of their defense. Until late in the fourth quarter, Chicago’s defense kept them in the game. But there’s only so much a defense can do.

The team’s quarterback ranking is almost dead-last, and rookie quarterback Justin Fields has the worst quarterback ranking in the entire league at 7.1. Fields went 6-for-20 in his NFL debut and was sacked nine times.

Fields hit rock-bottom due to Matt Nagy’s inefficient play-calling and lack of scheming some protection for his rookie quarterback.

USA Today: 27th

USA Today has the Bears falling down four spots, bringing them to 27th. They, just like every other Chicago fan, weren’t impressed with the one net-passing yard. Fields threw for just 68 yards but was sacked nine times for a loss of 67 yards. That leaves the team with just one passing yard overall.

It’s not so much his terrible outing, but the supporting cast around him that has people talking this week. The offensive line was terrible and the coaching was even worse. Things are going to have to change quickly if they expect much out of Fields this season.

Touchdown Wire: 27th

Touchdown Wire has the Bears falling down three spots to 27th. Matt Nagy’s poor decision-making on Sunday left rookie quarterback Justin Fields out there as a “sitting duck.”

Nagy has to change something quickly or this season will be lost, if it isn’t already. After the Lions game this week, there’s a six-game stretch that Chicago will likely be the underdog in. There’s no chance they’ll come out of that stretch alive if things aren’t changed.

Fields will have a chance to redeem himself, but he can only do so much without help from the offensive line and his play caller. The Bears have had the Lions’ number for most of the ‘Nagy Era’, but after last week’s loss, nothing surprises me.

NFL.com: 29th

NFL.com has the Bears falling four spots to 29th in the league on their power rankings this week. With the poor play of Justin Fields and the terrible play-calling from Matt Nagy, they’re trending in the wrong direction.

Fields struggled and now Nagy is flirting with the idea of all three quarterbacks on the roster starting against the Lions. That includes Nick Foles.

Foles starting would definitely be interesting. He cannot do much worse, right? We saw his struggles in 2020 and fans do not want to live with that again. But if he does start though, it helps get Nagy out of Fields’ way, for a little bit, at least.

