Week 4 Position-By-Position Rankings: Can Matt Ryan fly high once again?

Fantasy owners hope that Matty Ice can produce anything close to his Week 3 performance in Week 4. (Credits – Getty Images)

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost in a barn-burner against the New Orleans Saints, but Matt Ryan put up the performance of a lifetime. Matty Ice went 26-of-35 for 374 yards and a whopping five touchdowns in a losing effort. He gets a chance to repeat those numbers for his fantasy owners in Week 4 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, and he’s one of the top players in our Yahoo Experts Fantasy Football position-by-position rankings for Week 4.

Fantasy darling Patrick Mahomes travels to Denver on a Monday night tilt against the Broncos, while James Conner gets to face off against the division rival Ravens. See who else our experts have ranked highly heading into Week 4:

2018 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings

