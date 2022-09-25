Week 4 overreaction: Which programs should have pride or panic & is Minnesota legit?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full overreaction to this weekend’s slate of college football games. Michigan State looks lost, Arkansas loses a heartbreaker to Texas A&M, the Kansas Jayhawks remain perfect while Miami looks to be in shambles. The fellas give out their Small Sample Heisman winners of the week, Say Something Nice, and break down the latest threat of terror upon the University of Utah.

1:15 Stephen F Austin beats Warner 98-0

8:55 Clemson Beats Wake Forest

12:18 USC edges out Oregon State

15:30 Kansas State takes down Oklahoma

19:00 Kansas is 4-0

21:50 Tennessee wins at home vs Florida

23:45 Miami loses to MTSU

27:27 Texas A&M vs Arkansas

34:30 Michigan State falls to Minnesota

44:07 Northwestern

46:55 Utah student threatens the school with nuclear reactor

52:30 Small Sample Heisman

55:53 Say something nice

