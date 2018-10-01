Week 4 NFL Wrap-Up Podcast: Reich gives one away to the Texans

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

After a loaded Sunday with 3 overtime games and ridiculous scoring across the board, the two biggest stories come from the midwest. In Chicago, Mitch Trubisky dropped 6 TDs on the suddenly floundering Bucs. In Indianapolis, Colts head coach Frank Reich’s overtime gamble gifted the Houston Texans their first win of the season.

Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor and Charles Robinson go around the league and recap each of Sunday’s matchups and give their thoughts on the Earl Thomas injury, the Raider’s first win and how this looks like the end of the road for Eli Manning.

