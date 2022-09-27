Week 4 NFL power rankings: Who takes over No. 1 spot after losses by Bills, Chiefs?

NFL power rankings entering Week 4 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):

1. Eagles (3): During the offseason, they upgraded a playoff-caliber roster while concurrently creating an environment to test Jalen Hurts and determine whether or not he's a franchise quarterback. So far, appears he's precisely that – and Philadelphia has played like the class of the NFC, improving to 3-0 on the heels of two dominant performances and seemingly setting up to make a run at a No. 1 postseason seed.

2. Dolphins (5): During the offseason, they upgraded a playoff-caliber roster while concurrently creating an environment to test Tua Tagovailoa and determine whether or not he's a franchise quarterback (and he better be after Miami owner Stephen Ross' tampering led to forfeiture of one of next year's first-round picks). So far, appears Tua is precisely that – though it still seems Miami has more glaring flaws (run game, pass defense) than Buffalo in light of a somewhat fluky upset of the Bills in Sunday's South Florida steam bath.

3. Bills (1): A team that's become accustomed to blowing out the competition in recent years showed Sunday it needs to polish its hurry-up offense or risk a another conniption from OC Ken Dorsey. Micah Hyde's season-ending neck injury looms as a more concerning long-term issue, breaking up the league's best safety tandem for the remainder of 2022.

4. Ravens (7): What a metamorphosis from the famed 2000s-era, Ray Lewis-led teams. Now powered by QB Lamar Jackson, who looks at least as good as he did during his 2019 MVP campaign, Baltimore has scored a league-high 99 points ... while also surrendering the most yards in the NFL.

5. Chiefs (2): If you thought the departure of WR Tyreek Hill might lead to a more-balanced offensive approach ... welp. Kansas City is running 37.8% of the time, a lower rate than least season.

6. Rams (8): It hasn't been pretty, but the champs are banking wins. Sunday, they did so even while QB Matthew Stafford was shut out in the TD column for the first time since coming to Los Angeles ... which was OK, because WR Cooper Kupp rushed for six for the first time in his NFL career.

7. Vikings (9): So that talk of a 2,000-yard receiving season for WR Justin Jefferson? Clearly just a bit premature. Limited to 62 yards the past two games, he'll have to average 126 per the rest of the way in order to achieve his stated goal.

8. Packers (10): Maybe, like last year, they will reel off a lengthy winning streak in the aftermath of a Week 1 faceplant. The next three are home games against New England and both of New York's finest ... though the Week 5 date with the Giants will occur in London, not Lambeau Field.

9. Buccaneers (4): Good thing they own the league's stingiest defense (9.0 points per game allowed) given the Tom Brady-led offense is almost totally devoid of sting, continuing to average one touchdown per week.

10. Cowboys (16): The stars showed up Monday night for the guys wearing the stars, and QB2 Cooper Rush ran his career record to 3-0. Sounds like Dak Prescott better get back soon before this quarterback controversy owner Jerry Jones contrived manifests into reality.

11. Jaguars (22): A team that sat atop the last two drafts and hadn't won on the road since 2019 left LA with a decisive win, a promising young roster ... and a continued hold on first place in the AFC South.

12. Bengals (18): What do you know? QB Joe Burrow gets some time to throw for a change, and the AFC champs break back into the win column.

13. Chargers (6): Anyone who covers or roots for the Bolts knew it was inevitable that, for a roster this good, well, "Chargers gonna Charger." QB Justin Herbert's ribs remain tenderized, Pro Bowl LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) and WR Jalen Guyton (ACL) are done for the season, and Pro Bowl DE Joey Bosa is likely out a few weeks (groin). C Corey Linsley, WR Keenan Allen and CB J.C. Jackson could be back soon, and the next five games look awfully winnable ... but it will be an uphill climb to the playoffs.

14. Lions (14): Look who's pacing the NFC in scoring at 31.7 points a week. Detroit had scored a touchdown in every quarter this season before failing to get the one it really needed in Sunday's fourth period at Minnesota.

15. 49ers (11): Probably fair to expect QB Jimmy Garoppolo needs more time to knock off rust (and end-zone chalk from his cleats) as he settles back into his accustomed role – one that just got significantly tougher with All-Pro LT Trent Williams, perhaps one of the five best players in the league, set to miss a month or more with a high ankle sprain.

16. Colts (32): Yes, they're ricocheting throughout these rankings, much as their collective play has been all over the place. But maybe new QB Matt Ryan is starting to settle in after delivering an upset of K.C. ... and maybe he's got a nifty new weapon in 6-7 rookie TE Jelani Woods, who scored twice Sunday.

17. Giants (19): Not a banner Monday night for a defense that bent, bent, bent, before breaking. Rookie OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux's debut was a forgettable one. Still, Big Blue's solid start to 2022 doesn't appear to be a mirage.

18. Cardinals (17): Disappointing that an offense featuring athletes the caliber of QB Kyler Murray and WR Marquise Brown is so dink and dunk, averaging a league-worst 5.5 yards per pass attempt. Maybe it's time to initiate an independent study program for Kliff Kingsbury ...

19. Browns (24): Many would suggest this franchise doesn't deserve to catch a break, but the clouds seemed to be parting amid a 2-1 start. Then DE Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car accident Monday. Luckily, he wasn't seriously hurt, though his football availability is TBD.

20. Steelers (15): Sounds like it will be a bit longer before we see rookie QB Kenny Pickett. But how about getting the ball to rookie WR George Pickens with more frequency, fellas?

21. Broncos (27): Miraculously, they're tied for the AFC West lead. But Denver's playoff aspirations currently reside with one of the league's elite defenses, not because of anything QB Russell Wilson and this offense are putting on tape.

22. Patriots (13): They're 18-18 since Brady chose to leave New England, but .500 could be awfully tough to maintain if QB Mac Jones (ankle) is out for an extended period.

23. Panthers (28): Nice to snap a league-high, nine-game losing streak dating to 2021. Next up, an Arizona squad which Carolina has beaten six times in a row.

24. Saints (12): Maybe a trip to London is just what the doctor ordered, especially if the exchange rate on turnovers – New Orleans' -6 ratio is the league's worst – is more favorable than the pound's.

25. Falcons (25): After a drone sighting over Lumen Field temporarily delayed Atlanta's win in Seattle, the club's social media team swooped in for another victory.

26. Commanders (21): Playing 17 games a season on the road will eventually take a toll on any team.

27. Titans (30): Another offense experiencing serious left tackle issues after the loss of Taylor Lewan to a season-ending knee injury, Tennessee needs more from replacement Dennis Daley.

28. Jets (23): QB Zach Wilson (knee surgery) is expected to make his 2022 debut Sunday at Pittsburgh for a team that's lacked efficiency and explosion from the passing game despite QB2 Joe Flacco's league-leading 155 passes.

29. Raiders (20): Given how much the roster has been churned by the new regime amid a complete philosophical overhaul, maybe not all that shocking Vegas is the league's only 0-3 crew.

30. Bears (29): The good news? Chicago ran for 281 yards in Sunday's win against Houston. The bad news? That nearly matched QB Justin Fields' 297 passing yards ... for the season.

31. Seahawks (26): No NFC team has run the ball fewer times than Seattle. It's almost like Wilson never left.

32. Texans (31): They haven't trailed entering the fourth quarter in any game this season. They also haven't scored a fourth-quarter point this season.

