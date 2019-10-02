Week 4: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on on a weekly basis. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This will remain a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time (you won’t find Saquon Barkley or Derrius Guice listed here) and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 4: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: David Johnson (11, 9, 1, 7), Larry Fitzgerald (5, 7, 11, 13), Christian Kirk (5, 12, 8, 12), KeeSean Johnson (3, 4, 2, 10), Trent Sherfield (3, 1, 0, 0), Charles Clay (2, 1, 2, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 2, 2, 1), Damiere Byrd (X, 4, 7, 7)

Air Yards: Trent Sherfield (61, 25, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (53, 60, 64, 139), KeeSean Johnson (14, 25, 45, 113), Larry Fitzgerald (11, 51, 117, 156), David Johnson (2, 9, -5, 45), Chase Edmonds (0, 9, -4, 9), Charles Clay (-2, 4, 2, 5) Damiere Byrd (X, 47, 34, 72)

Receiving Yards: David Johnson (99, 28, 0, 55), Larry Fitzgerald (47, 36, 104, 113), Christian Kirk (37, 59, 114, 32), KeeSean Johnson (19, 13, 31, 46), Trent Sherfield (15, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (3, 9, 6, 5), Chase Edmonds (0, 10, 15, 0), Damiere Byrd (X, 9, 45, 42)

Carries: David Johnson (11, 11, 7, 18), Chase Edmonds (6, 3, 1, 1), Kyler Murray (4, 8, 3, 3)

RZ Targets: Christian Kirk (1, 1, 1, 1), Trent Sherfield (1, 0, 0, 0), Charles Clay (0, 1, 1, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 1, 3, 2), David Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0), KeeSean Johnson (0, 0, 0, 2), Damiere Byrd (X, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Kyler Murray (2, 2, 0, 1), David Johnson (1, 1, 2, 3), Chase Edmonds (0, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chris Jones (3-47-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-44-0), Byron Murphy (3-19-0, 3-31-1, 1-11-0, 6-81-1), Tramaine Brock (2-10-0, 3-74-1, 4-73-0, 3-82-1)

Observations: Arizona’s offense hasn’t been the well-oiled machine we thought it might be under wunderkind coach Kliff Kingsbury, but even with the Cardinals off to a lackluster 0-3-1 start, David Johnson hasn’t given his fantasy owners much to complain about. DJ leads all running backs in catches (14) and targets (20) the past two weeks and is second to Chris Thompson in receiving yards (Thompson has him by a slight 135-127 edge) over that same span. Johnson’s 99 receiving yards in Week 4 were his most since Week 12 of 2016. Undrafted sophomore Trent Sherfield (season-high 53 snaps in Week 4) could be in for an enhanced role with Christian Kirk (ankle) looking iffy for Sunday’s game in Cincy.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (12, 6, 7, 6), Austin Hooper (11, 7, 6, 9), Devonta Freeman (9, 4, 4, 4), Julio Jones (7, 9, 10, 11), Calvin Ridley (6, 1, 10, 6), Ito Smith (4, 0, 3, 1), Luke Stocker (1, 4, 1, 1), Justin Hardy (0, 1, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Mohamed Sanu (113, 61, 34, 37), Julio Jones (101, 135, 131, 107), Austin Hooper (92, 48, 27, 45), Calvin Ridley (92, 6, 158, 79), Ito Smith (9, 0, 4, 1), Devonta Freeman (7, -4, 6, 11), Luke Stocker (5, 32, 0, 3), Justin Hardy (0, 5, 32, 28)

Receiving Yards: Austin Hooper (130, 66, 34, 77), Mohamed Sanu (91, 75, 16, 57), Devonta Freeman (72, 7, 42, 12), Julio Jones (52, 128, 106, 31), Calvin Ridley (32, 6, 105, 64), Ito Smith (20, 0, 13, 9), Justin Hardy (0, 6, 0, 41), Luke Stocker (0, 12, 4, 0)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 16, 11, 8), Matt Ryan (2, 2, 2, 2), Ito Smith (2, 1, 4, 6)

RZ Targets: Mohamed Sanu (2, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 3, 1, 0), Julio Jones (0, 2, 1, 1), Calvin Ridley (0, 0, 0, 1), Luke Stocker (0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Ito Smith (2, 0, 1, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Desmond Trufant (3-88-2, 2-30-1, 0-0-0, 1-6-0), Isaiah Oliver (3-43-1, 7-85-1, 3-32-0, 2-35-1), Damontae Kazee (0-0-0, 3-29-0, 6-52-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Devonta Freeman was a busy bee in the receiving game Sunday, drawing his most targets in a game since Week 17 of 2017. Unfortunately, that was also the same date Freeman contributed his last touchdown. Austin Hooper has finally made the leap, graduating from last-ditch streamer to weekly fantasy staple. Among tight ends, he’s second to only Darren Waller in both targets (18) and catches (15) the past two weeks. These are lean times for the Falcons, who would be staring an 0-4 start in the face if not for a miraculous Julio Jones touchdown to sink the Eagles in Week 2. Speaking of Julio, let’s pour one out for his touchdown streak, which finally closed shop after an exhilarating seven-game run.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Christian McCaffrey (10, 4, 6, 11), Curtis Samuel (7, 7, 13, 4), Jarius Wright (6, 2, 6, 1), D.J. Moore (5, 2, 14, 10), Greg Olsen (4, 7, 9, 9), Chris Hogan (1, 2, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Curtis Samuel (151, 54, 234, 25), D.J. Moore (46, 29, 119, 90), Jarius Wright (46, 21, 76, 10), Greg Olsen (30, 77, 114, 62), Chris Hogan (6, 26, 10, 3), Christian McCaffrey (-13, 11, 2, 27)

Receiving Yards: Christian McCaffrey (86, 35, 16, 81), Jarius Wright (59, 38, 15, 14), D.J. Moore (44, 52, 89, 76), Curtis Samuel (32, 53, 91, 32), Chris Hogan (6, 6, 12, 0), Greg Olsen (5, 75, 110, 36)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (27, 24, 16, 19)

RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (0, 3, 1, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 0, 1, 0), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 3, 0), Curtis Samuel (0, 3, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (4, 6, 2, 4)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (2-18-0, 1-6-0, 3-61-0, 1-11-0), Ross Cockrell (1-12-0, 6-18-0, 0-0-0, 1-7-0), Donte Jackson (X, 5-21-1, 3-64-1, 4-48-0)

Observations: Don’t look now but the Panthers, left for dead two weeks ago after stumbling to an 0-2 start, are 2-0 since Kyle Allen replaced an injured Cam Newton (foot) under center. Allen certainly deserves an "attaboy” for keeping the Panthers afloat in the absence of their franchise quarterback, but let’s not fool ourselves—this team lives and dies by Christian McCaffrey, who leads all NFL backs in touches (111), yards from scrimmage (629), rushing yards (411), carries (86), targets (31) and catches (25) while also ranking second to Alvin Kamara in missed tackles (19). James Bradberry probably isn’t the first name that pops into your head when you hear the term “shutdown corner,” but that’s exactly what he’s been, quieting the likes of Brandin Cooks, Mike Evans and DeAndre Hopkins while earning PFF’s No. 17 coverage grade among cornerbacks. With Bradberry looming, D.J. Chark owners may want to make other arrangements for Week 5.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (7, 7, 7, 13), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 5, 10), David Montgomery (5, 3, 3, 1), Javon Wims (5, 1, 0, 2), Trey Burton (4, 4, 3, X), Anthony Miller (3, 3, 1, 1), Adam Shaheen (2, 1, 3, 2), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 0, 3), Mike Davis (X, 0, 0, 7), Taylor Gabriel (X, 7, 2, 5)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (69, 49, 67, 153), Javon Wims (60, 4, 0, 27), Tarik Cohen (32, 18, 34, 42), Trey Burton (14, 11, 2, X), Adam Shaheen (13, 6, 7, 11), Anthony Miller (12, 14, -4, 29), David Montgomery (6, -9, 35, 20), Cordarrelle Patterson (-2, 4, 0, 30), Mike Davis (X, 0, 0, 3), Taylor Gabriel (X, 70, 19, 51)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (77, 60, 41, 102), Javon Wims (56, 8, 0, 0), Trey Burton (16, 20, 5, X), David Montgomery (14, 14, 6, 27), Adam Shaheen (13, 7, 24, 6), Anthony Miller (11, 15, 2, 0), Tarik Cohen (7, 26, 7, 49), Cordarrelle Patterson (3, 6, 0, 3), Mike Davis (X, 0, 0, 17), Taylor Gabriel (X, 75, 11, 24)

Carries: David Montgomery (21, 13, 18, 6), Tarik Cohen (5, 4, 4, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (2, 4, 2, 1), Mitchell Trubisky (0, 1, 1, 3), Mike Davis (X, 1, 3, 5)

RZ Targets: Tarik Cohen (3, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (1, 0, 0, X), Allen Robinson (1, 1, 0, 1), Adam Shaheen (0, 0, 0, 1), Mike Davis (X, 0, 0, 1), Taylor Gabriel (X, 2, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (2, 1, 5, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kyle Fuller (7-89-0, 6-52-0, 6-56-1, 5-54-0), Buster Skrine (3-19-0, 5-44-1, 5-51-0, 3-6-0), Prince Amukamara (2-14-0, 3-26-1, 3-41-0, 2-58-0)

Observations: Week 4 brought us our first Chase Daniel sighting of the young season with the veteran taking over for injured starter Mitchell Trubisky (dislocated shoulder) early in the first quarter. Daniel showed a particular affinity for Allen Robinson, who snagged each of his seven targets despite tangling with ace corner Xavier Rhodes on the outside. Anthony Miller logged a season-high 43 snaps with Taylor Gabriel (concussion) absent Sunday, though the bigger beneficiary was Javon Wims, who set career marks in yards (56), air yards (60) and targets (five) while seeing the field on 66-of-70 offensive snaps (92.3 percent). David Montgomery has mostly squandered his opportunity as the Bears’ workhorse, submitting a sluggish 3.4 yards per carry average (35th out of 44 qualifiers) with just one touchdown to show for his team-high 66 touches. Veteran Mike Davis was a healthy scratch in Week 4, suggesting Chicago will ride it out with Montgomery despite his early struggles.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Amari Cooper (8, 7, 5, 9), Ezekiel Elliott (7, 3, 2, 2), Randall Cobb (6, 4, 6, 5), Jason Witten (4, 4, 4, 4), Blake Jarwin (3, 3, 1, 3), Devin Smith (1, 5, 3, 0), Tony Pollard (0, 3, 1, 0), Michael Gallup (X, X, 8, 7)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (113, 89, 41, 106), Randall Cobb (96, 43, 20, 35), Jason Witten (40, 32, 15, 3), Blake Jarwin (37, 20, 16, 32), Ezekiel Elliott (12, 12, -4, 0), Devin Smith (5, 63, 56, 0), Tony Pollard (0, -1, 2, 0), Michael Gallup (X, X, 111, 82)

Receiving Yards: Jason Witten (50, 54, 25, 15), Blake Jarwin (49, 3, 22, 39), Amari Cooper (48, 88, 44, 106), Randall Cobb (41, 23, 24, 69), Ezekiel Elliott (30, 14, 9, 10), Tony Pollard (0, 25, 3, 0), Devin Smith (0, 39, 74, 0), Michael Gallup (X, X, 68, 158)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (18, 19, 23, 13), Dak Prescott (1, 2, 5, 4), Tony Pollard (0, 13, 4, 13)

RZ Targets: Randall Cobb (1, 0, 1, 1), Devin Smith (1, 1, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 2, 1, 0), Tony Pollard (0, 0, 1, 0), Jason Witten (0, 1, 2, 2), Michael Gallup (X, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (3, 5, 5, 3), Tony Pollard (0, 1, 1, 0), Dak Prescott (0, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (4-40-0, 6-110-0, 0-0-0, 2-47-0), Anthony Brown (3-33-0, 0-0-0, 5-42-0, 3-37-0), Byron Jones (2-21-0, 1-6-0, 7-78-1, 0-0-0)

Observations: Ezekiel Elliott disintegrated before our eyes in Week 4, carving out just 35 yards on 18 rushing attempts (1.9 yards per carry) while also coughing up his first fumble of the year in a Sunday night loss to New Orleans. He tallied a goal-line touchdown to keep up appearances, but it was still a limp effort by Zeke standards. Tony Pollard’s rookie breakout was put on hold for a week as the fourth-rounder spent most of his Sunday glued to the pine (in on just two of 58 offensive snaps). Devin Smith was similarly uninvolved, drawing a single target on 28 routes run. With Michael Gallup (knee) reportedly on the mend, fantasy owners won’t have to keep tabs on Smith for much longer.

Detroit Lions

Targets: Kenny Golladay (9, 8, 10, 9), Marvin Jones (5, 9, 6, 4), T.J. Hockenson (3, 4, 3, 9), Kerryon Johnson (3, 1, 3, 2), Logan Thomas (3, 1, 1, 0), J.D. McKissic (2, 0, 0, 2), Jesse James (1, 1, 4, 1), Ty Johnson (1, 2, 2, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 5, 1, 13)

Air Yards: Kenny Golladay (109, 78, 148, 147), Marvin Jones (89, 130, 91, 52), Kerryon Johnson (37, 7, 9, 4), Jesse James (10, 13, 26, 6), Logan Thomas (9, 14, 5, 0), T.J. Hockenson (5, 8, 20, 142), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 1), Ty Johnson (-1, 1, 5, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 43, 6, 122)

Receiving Yards: Marvin Jones (77, 101, 43, 56), Kenny Golladay (67, 17, 117, 42), Kerryon Johnson (32, 7, 47, 13), T.J. Hockenson (27, 1, 7, 131), Logan Thomas (25, 15, 7, 0), J.D. McKissic (11, 0, 0, 24), Ty Johnson (1, 0, 6, 0), Jesse James (0, 13, 18, 15), Danny Amendola (X, 37, 0, 104)

Carries: Kerryon Johnson (26, 20, 12, 16), J.D. McKissic (4, 1, 2, 0), Ty Johnson (3, 4, 5, 1), Matthew Stafford (2, 3, 4, 3)

RZ Targets: Kenny Golladay (3, 1, 0, 2), T.J. Hockenson (2, 2, 0, 1), Marvin Jones (0, 2, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (X, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerryon Johnson (7, 4, 0, 1), J.D. McKissic (1, 0, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (4-67-0, 6-42-2, 1-6-0, 7-39-1), Rashaan Melvin (2-14-0, 2-34-0, 4-111-0, 4-44-0), Mike Ford (3-11-0, 1-20-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Darius Slay (X, 2-59-0, 6-81-0, 1-6-0)

Observations: Kerryon Johnson topped 100 yards for the third time in his career Sunday, an achievement the second-year thoroughbred surely would have enjoyed more had his red-zone fumble (which Bashaud Breeland proceeded to return for a 100-yard touchdown) been left on the cutting-room floor. Goal-line disasters aside, Johnson is getting the volume fantasy owners covet, ranking second to Christian McCaffrey in carries (46) over the past two weeks. Kenny Golladay also had an eventful Sunday, erasing the memory of his tepid Week 3 (2-17-0 on nine targets in a win at Philadelphia) by authoring two touchdowns with a potential third overturned on review. Jesse James and Logan Thomas will have to shoulder the load at tight end with impressive rookie T.J. Hockenson likely headed for a lengthy absence (the result of a hurdle attempt gone awry).

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Davante Adams (15, 4, 9, 8), Jimmy Graham (9, 1, 2, 6), Aaron Jones (7, 1, 7, 1), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (7, 10, 6, 6), Geronimo Allison (4, 3, 5, 0), Marcedes Lewis (2, 2, 1, 3), Robert Tonyan (1, 3, 0, 1), Jamaal Williams (1, 2, 4, 2)

Air Yards: Davante Adams (141, 46, 127, 63), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (91, 110, 62, 81), Geronimo Allison (70, 19, 25, 0), Jimmy Graham (53, 2, 24, 117), Robert Tonyan (11, 49, 0, 19), Marcedes Lewis (0, 5, 16, 21), Jamaal Williams (0, -2, -12, -6), Aaron Jones (-10, 2, 26, -1)

Receiving Yards: Davante Adams (180, 56, 106, 36), Jimmy Graham (61, 0, 0, 30), Geronimo Allison (52, -1, 16, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (47, 99, 19, 52), Aaron Jones (37, 4, 40, 0), Marcedes Lewis (19, 19, 0, 14), Robert Tonyan (11, 4, 0, 28), Jamaal Williams (0, 27, 13, 15)

Carries: Aaron Jones (13, 10, 23, 13), Aaron Rodgers (5, 1, 1, 3), Jamaal Williams (0, 12, 9, 5)

RZ Targets: Davante Adams (4, 0, 1, 1), Jimmy Graham (4, 0, 0, 1), Geronimo Allison (2, 0, 1, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (2, 1, 0, 0), Robert Tonyan (1, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 0, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Jones (3, 3, 3, 0), Aaron Rodgers (0, 0, 0, 2)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (2-25-0, 5-123-0, 1-45-1, 2-14-0), Jaire Alexander (2-19-1, 3-20-0, 3-49-0, 3-37-0), Tramon Williams (0-0-0, 0-0-0, 2-67-0, 6-42-0)

Observations: For the Packers, last week’s loss to Philadelphia—the most enthralling Thursday night game to grace our television screens in ages—hit like a ton of bricks. Not only did Jordan Howard (a long-time Green Bay nemesis) blow out the candles on their perfect start, but the Packers also squandered a vintage effort by Aaron Rodgers, who spit-roasted the Eagles for 422 yards through the air and another 46 on the ground. And if that wasn’t enough to make Green Bay fans lose their appetite, injuries to Davante Adams (turf toe) and Jamaal Williams (concussion) could leave the Packers shorthanded for their Week 5 tilt in Dallas. Jimmy Graham ran a season-high 45 routes in the loss to Philly (up from 12 the previous week) while also seeing his highest target share of the season (17.0 percent). The veteran tight end could be in for an even juicier role Sunday with Adams likely to spend the week spectating.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Cooper Kupp (15, 12, 9, 10), Robert Woods (15, 8, 4, 13), Todd Gurley (11, 1, 4, 1), Brandin Cooks (9, 12, 4, 6), Gerald Everett (8, 2, 5, 1), Tyler Higbee (7, X, 3, 5), Josh Reynolds (2, 2, 0, 2)

Air Yards: Cooper Kupp (127, 94, 64, 50), Robert Woods (109, 124, 5, 98), Brandin Cooks (100, 138, 86, 80), Tyler Higbee (53, X, 31, 23), Gerald Everett (50, 11, 51, 0), Josh Reynolds (29, 25, 0, 2), Todd Gurley (13, 0, -9, 4)

Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (164, 40, 55, 70), Cooper Kupp (121, 102, 120, 46), Brandin Cooks (71, 112, 74, 39), Todd Gurley (54, 0, 4, 4), Gerald Everett (44, 15, 21, 7), Tyler Higbee (41, X, 21, 20), Josh Reynolds (22, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Malcolm Brown (5, 3, 6, 11), Todd Gurley (5, 14, 16, 14), Jared Goff (0, 4, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Gerald Everett (2, 0, 3, 0), Todd Gurley (1, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (1, X, 1, 2), Brandin Cooks (0, 0, 1, 1), Cooper Kupp (0, 3, 1, 0), Josh Reynolds (0, 2, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (3, 2, 4, 0), Malcolm Brown (0, 1, 2, 5), Jared Goff (0, 1, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marcus Peters (2-70-1, 1-5-0, 0-0-0, 3-40-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (4-40-1, 2-29-0, 3-13-0, 1-14-0), Aqib Talib (3-33-2, 3-34-0, 1-7-0, 2-29-0)

Observations: Jared Goff threw for the eighth-most yards in NFL history Sunday (517), though it took him an exhausting 68 throws to get there. The Bucs also got to him for four turnovers, none costlier than his game-sealing fumble, which Ndamukong Suh (his former Rams teammate) pocketed for a 37-yard house call. Touchdown Todd lived up to his moniker with a pair of end-zone visits in the loss to Tampa, salvaging an otherwise lackluster afternoon for the embattled workhorse (16 yards on five carries with two drops on 11 targets). Gurley has logged a modest 15 touches per appearance this year, a far cry from last season when he averaged 22.5. Robert Woods did everything but score a touchdown in Week 4, turning a career-high 15 targets into 13 catches (also a career-best) and 164 yards, a higher output than he posted in his previous three weeks combined. Meanwhile Cooper Kupp has quickly joined the WR1 fraternity, leading all receivers in both catches (20) and targets (26) the past two weeks.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Dalvin Cook (8, 5, 3, 2), Stefon Diggs (7, 3, 8, 2), Adam Thielen (6, 5, 8, 3), Olabisi Johnson (4, 0, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (3, 1, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 1, 5, 1), Irv Smith (1, 3, 2, 0)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (73, 13, 161, 29), Adam Thielen (72, 59, 139, 25), Olabisi Johnson (25, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (6, -3, 15, 4), Irv Smith (4, 32, -3, 0), Ameer Abdullah (-2, -3, 0, 0), Dalvin Cook (-6, -11, -3, 2)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (108, 15, 52, 37), Dalvin Cook (35, 33, 37, 9), Olabisi Johnson (35, 0, 0, 0), Ameer Abdullah (14, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (12, 11, 9, 0), Adam Thielen (6, 55, 75, 43), Irv Smith (5, 60, -1, 0)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (14, 16, 20, 21), Alexander Mattison (2, 12, 4, 9), Kirk Cousins (0, 4, 2, 6)

RZ Targets: Adam Thielen (1, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 0, 2, 0), Kyle Rudolph (0, 1, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (2, 4, 1, 3), Kirk Cousins (0, 1, 0, 1), Alexander Mattison (0, 4, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (5-73-0, 6-31-0, 3-15-0, 5-62-1), Xavier Rhodes (7-45-0, 2-10-0, 7-93-0, 3-27-0), Mackensie Alexander (3-34-0, X, X, 0-0-0), Mike Hughes (0-0-0, 3-23-0, X, X)

Observations: “Siri, how much money will Kirk Cousins make in 2019?” Twenty-nine million (second-highest salary to Matthew Stafford). “Thanks, Siri. Now where do the Vikings rank in passing yards per game?” Thirty-first?! Cousins, the richest game manager the league has ever seen, is about one overthrown deep ball away from pushing Adam Thielen all the way over the edge. Only Deshaun Watson has faced more pressure than Cousins (47.7 percent of drop-backs) this year, though the former Redskin isn’t doing himself any favors by taking an average of three seconds to get rid of the football (third-slowest). Even with Chicago missing two of its top run-stoppers (Akiem Hicks and Roquan Smith), Dalvin Cook couldn’t find much daylight in Week 4, scrounging for a season-low 35 yards on 14 carries (2.5 yards per attempt). Treated as a possession receiver most of his career, Stefon Diggs has changed his identity this year, mainly serving as a downfield threat (career-high 13.7 aDOT). Nearly 58 percent of his production in 2019 (121 of his 209 receiving yards) has come on three plays.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (9, 7, 13, 13), Jared Cook (6, 2, 7, 3), Ted Ginn (5, 5, 0, 7), Josh Hill (4, 2, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (3, 10, 3, 8), Latavius Murray (1, 0, 1, 3), Taysom Hill (0, 1, 3, 2), Tre’Quan Smith (X, X, 3, 2)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (69, 51, 98, 137), Ted Ginn (68, 29, 0, 89), Jared Cook (27, 22, 68, 39), Josh Hill (18, 11, 0, 3), Alvin Kamara (1, -17, 47, 10), Taysom Hill (0, -1, 25, 9), Latavius Murray (-4, 0, -5, -2), Tre’Quan Smith (X, X, 11, 26)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (95, 54, 89, 123), Josh Hill (29, 4, 0, -2), Jared Cook (21, 7, 25, 37), Alvin Kamara (20, 92, 15, 72), Ted Ginn (19, 15, 0, 101), Latavius Murray (6, 0, 16, 4), Taysom Hill (0, 5, 16, 9), Tre’Quan Smith (X, X, 49, 26)

Carries: Alvin Kamara (17, 16, 13, 13), Latavius Murray (4, 2, 5, 6), Teddy Bridgewater (3, 3, 2, X), Taysom Hill (2, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Josh Hill (2, 0, 0, 1), Jared Cook (1, 0, 0, 0), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 0, 0), Alvin Kamara (1, 1, 1, 2), Taysom Hill (0, 0, 0, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1), Michael Thomas (0, 1, 1, 0), Tre’Quan Smith (X, X, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Teddy Bridgewater (3, 1, 0, X), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 0, 1), Alvin Kamara (1, 5, 1, 1), Latavius Murray (0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Marshon Lattimore (4-39-0, 10-152-0, 5-142-1, 5-47-1), P.J. Williams (1-32-0, 4-36-0, 3-31-0, 3-41-1), Eli Apple (3-19-0, 1-32-0, 1-15-0, 2-67-0)

Observations: New Orleans won the possession battle Sunday in a win over Dallas, keeping Ezekiel Elliott off the field by holding the rock for over 36 minutes (60.1 percent). That style of play seems to suit Teddy Bridgewater, who has attempted just 57 passes the past two weeks, second-fewest among healthy starters during that span. Jared Cook has developed a crippling case of end-zone-a-phobia, a trait that’s been apparent throughout his eight-game touchdown drought. Alvin Kamara has never crossed the 1,000-yard rushing barrier, but he’s on pace to finally get there (projected for 1,120 yards) in his first year without Mark Ingram, who defected to the Ravens in free agency. Austin Carr has played 68 snaps the past two weeks (54.0 percent) without drawing a single target. At least he’s getting some good cardio out of it.

New York Giants

Targets: Sterling Shepard (9, 9, X, 7), Evan Engram (7, 8, 8, 14), Wayne Gallman (7, 1, 1, 3), Rhett Ellison (4, 1, 1, 2), Darius Slayton (2, 5, X, X), Cody Core (0, 0, 5, 0), Cody Latimer (0, X, 5, 8)

Air Yards: Sterling Shepard (78, 110, X, 21), Evan Engram (31, 36, 60, 72), Wayne Gallman (10, -2, 3, 0), Darius Slayton (10, 107, X, X), Rhett Ellison (3, 3, 5, 31), Cody Core (0, 0, 32, 0), Cody Latimer (0, X, 64, 164)

Receiving Yards: Sterling Shepard (76, 100, X, 42), Wayne Gallman (55, 0, 0, 24), Evan Engram (54, 113, 48, 116), Rhett Ellison (24, 3, 8, 8), Darius Slayton (13, 82, X, X), Cody Core (0, 0, 28, 0), Cody Latimer (0, X, 30, 74)

Carries: Wayne Gallman (18, 5, 0, 2), Jonathan Hilliman (10, X, X, X), Daniel Jones (5, 4, X, 1), Elijhaa Penny (3, 0, 0, 2)

RZ Targets: Evan Engram (1, 2, 1, 1), Wayne Gallman (1, 0, 0, 1), Sterling Shepard (1, 1, X, 2), Cody Latimer (0, X, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Wayne Gallman (3, 1, 0, 1), Jonathan Hilliman (2, X, X, X), Daniel Jones (1, 2, X, 0), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Grant Haley (7-89-0, 3-58-0, 0-0-0, 2-22-0), Janoris Jenkins (2-15-0, 8-188-3, 7-75-0, 2-19-0), Deandre Baker (1-11-0, 2-24-0, 7-140-1, 4-132-1)

Observations: Like most sequels, the follow-up to Daniel Jones’ epic debut was a letdown (two interceptions on 23-of-31 passing in Week 4), though it hardly mattered against a Redskins squad that committed four turnovers of its own in a 24-3 Giants victory. Wayne Gallman did his best Saquon Barkley impression Sunday, making the most of his fourth career start by piling on 118 yards (63 rushing, 55 receiving) and two touchdowns. Evan Engram has seen an impressive 23-percent target share this year (fourth-highest among tight ends), though Golden Tate’s imminent return could put a dent in his volume. The same goes for Sterling Shepard, who essentially plays the same role as Tate (both are slot receivers).

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Alshon Jeffery (9, X, 1, 6), Zach Ertz (8, 7, 16, 7), Jordan Howard (4, 1, 1, 3), Dallas Goedert (3, 1, 0, 3), Mack Hollins (2, 7, 8, 0), Nelson Agholor (1, 12, 11, 5), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 3, 4, 0), Miles Sanders (0, 4, 5, 2), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 3, 3), DeSean Jackson (X, X, 0, 10)

Air Yards: Alshon Jeffery (87, X, 22, 56), Zach Ertz (58, 67, 151, 41), Mack Hollins (32, 97, 93, 0), Nelson Agholor (9, 64, 131, 76), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 58, 90, 0), Miles Sanders (0, 35, 5, -5), Darren Sproles (0, 4, 4, -3), Dallas Goedert (-1, 26, 0, 37), Jordan Howard (-1, 5, 2, -1), DeSean Jackson (X, X, 0, 142)

Receiving Yards: Zach Ertz (65, 64, 72, 54), Alshon Jeffery (38, X, 0, 49), Jordan Howard (28, 0, 8, 11), Dallas Goedert (16, 0, 0, 16), Mack Hollins (13, 62, 50, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 50, 107, 11), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 10, 4, 0), Miles Sanders (0, 73, 22, 2), Darren Sproles (0, 0, 5, 16), DeSean Jackson (X, X, 0, 154)

Carries: Jordan Howard (15, 11, 8, 6), Miles Sanders (11, 13, 10, 11), Carson Wentz (6, 4, 3, 4), Darren Sproles (1, 2, 0, 9)

RZ Targets: Alshon Jeffery (3, X, 0, 1), Dallas Goedert (2, 0, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 3, 2, 0), Zach Ertz (0, 0, 6, 0), Mack Hollins (0, 1, 2, 0), Jordan Howard (0, 0, 0, 1), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (6, 3, 1, 1), Carson Wentz (2, 1, 2, 1), Miles Sanders (1, 3, 2, 2), Darren Sproles (0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Avonte Maddox (8-114-0, 2-29-0, 6-72-1, 7-63-0), Sidney Jones (2-62-0, 2-30-1, 4-30-0, 3-25-0), Rasul Douglas (3-22-0, 3-26-0, 2-14-0, 4-85-2), Malcolm Jenkins (0-0-0, 2-19-0, 4-21-0, 3-31-0), Ronald Darby (X, 5-57-0, 7-115-2, 3-39-0)

Observations: Alshon Jeffery (calf) played without restrictions in his return from a one-week hiatus, drawing a team-high nine targets over 50 offensive snaps in a Thursday night triumph over Green Bay. He wasn’t particularly effective (3-38-1), though that was probably to be expected with Jaire Alexander (PFF’s top coverage corner out of 107 qualifiers) breathing down his neck. Jordan Howard put the Eagles on his back with a breakout Week 4, netting three touchdowns including his first receiving tally in almost three years. Miles Sanders still holds a decisive edge in snaps (117-92), touches (51-46) and yards from scrimmage (255-233), though Howard’s red-zone advantage (11 carries to Sanders’ eight) puts the two backfield combatants on equal footing. Injuries to Sidney Jones (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (neck) have the Eagles’ secondary (not among the league’s stronger units even at full strength) running on fumes.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (8, 3, 10), Dante Pettis (5, 0, 1), Deebo Samuel (4, 7, 3), Kendrick Bourne (3, 2, 3), Matt Breida (3, 1, 1), Marquise Goodwin (2, 3, 3), Richie James (2, 4, 2), Raheem Mostert (1, 4, 1), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 3)

Air Yards: Deebo Samuel (87, 17, 10), George Kittle (49, 52, 52), Marquise Goodwin (36, 61, 30), Dante Pettis (25, 0, 6), Kendrick Bourne (23, 8, 39), Richie James (22, 51, 30), Matt Breida (2, 0, 3), Raheem Mostert (1, -5, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 4)

Receiving Yards: George Kittle (57, 54, 54), Deebo Samuel (44, 87, 17), Marquise Goodwin (41, 77, 7), Kendrick Bourne (22, 4, 9), Richie James (22, 7, 39), Matt Breida (20, 11, 0), Dante Pettis (20, 0, 7), Raheem Mostert (0, 68, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 33)

Carries: Matt Breida (14, 12, 15), Raheem Mostert (12, 13, 9), Jeff Wilson (8, 10, X), Jimmy Garoppolo (6, 4, 2), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 6)

RZ Targets: Dante Pettis (2, 0, 0), Kendrick Bourne (1, 0, 1), George Kittle (0, 1, 3), Raheem Mostert (0, 1, 0), Deebo Samuel (0, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: Jeff Wilson (8, 5, X), Jimmy Garoppolo (3, 0, 0), Raheem Mostert (2, 1, 1), Matt Breida (1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (X, X, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Ahkello Witherspoon (3-80-1, 1-47-0, 2-21-0), Richard Sherman (1-7-0, 4-15-0, 3-27-1), K’Waun Williams (1-6-0, 5-58-1, 1-15-0)

Observations: While the Niners took a breather, the previously unblemished Bills, Cowboys, Lions, Packers and Rams all fell in Week 4, leaving San Francisco as one of the sport’s three remaining unbeatens. Now another week closer to returning from his sprained ankle, Tevin Coleman will soon join an offense already brimming with backfield riches including Matt Breida (5.5 yards per carry), Jeff Wilson (four touchdowns on only 18 touches) and Raheem Mostert (team-leading 270 yards from scrimmage). Hopefully Kyle Shanahan used his week off to scheme for George Kittle, who has been a mild disappointment through three games (17 catches for 165 scoreless yards).

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: Will Dissly (8, 7, 5, 2), Chris Carson (4, 1, 3, 7), DK Metcalf (4, 6, 7, 6), Tyler Lockett (4, 14, 12, 2), Jaron Brown (3, 6, 0, 0), David Moore (2, 2, X, X), C.J. Prosise (0, 5, 3, 0), Malik Turner (0, 3, 3, 0)

Air Yards: Will Dissly (53, 66, 37, 29), Tyler Lockett (42, 165, 81, 68), DK Metcalf (36, 121, 113, 104), Jaron Brown (26, 55, 0, 0), David Moore (14, 42, X, X), Chris Carson (4, -6, -9, -33), C.J. Prosise (0, 10, 3, 0), Malik Turner (0, 52, 23, 0)

Receiving Yards: Will Dissly (57, 62, 50, 12), Tyler Lockett (51, 154, 79, 44), Jaron Brown (50, 30, 0, 0), Chris Carson (41, -2, 27, 35), David Moore (9, 29, X, X), DK Metcalf (6, 67, 61, 89), C.J. Prosise (0, 38, 13, 0), Malik Turner (0, 19, 54, 0)

Carries: Chris Carson (22, 15, 15, 15), Russell Wilson (2, 7, 6, 4), C.J. Prosise (3, 4, 2, 0), Rashaad Penny (X, X, 10, 6)

RZ Targets: DK Metcalf (3, 2, 0, 1), Will Dissly (2, 1, 2, 0), Tyler Lockett (1, 3, 0, 0), Jaron Brown (0, 2, 0, 0), Chris Carson (0, 0, 0, 1), David Moore (1, 1, X, X)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (3, 3, 0, 4), C.J. Prosise (2, 1, 0, 0), Russell Wilson (1, 2, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tre Flowers (3-23-0, 5-45-1, 0-0-0, 10-170-1), Shaquill Griffin (2-13-0, 0-0-0, 4-32-1, 1-7-0)

Observations: Chris Carson pulled out all the stops Sunday, shredding Arizona for 145 yards (104 rushing, 41 receiving) on a robust 26 touches while also finding time in his busy schedule to force 11 missed tackles, second-most among Week 4 ball-carriers (Christian McCaffrey eluded 12 tackles in a win over Houston). More importantly, he didn’t fumble, a facet of the game Carson had struggled with in recent outings (three turnovers over his previous three games). Much has been made of Will Dissly’s lack of athleticism—his closest comp on PlayerProfiler is known dad-runner Jake Ballard—but that hasn’t stopped him from pouring on four touchdowns, tops in the league among tight ends. He’s also shown a reasonable floor (a rarity for the famously feast-or-famine tight end position), producing 50 or more yards in each of his last three games. I’ll give you the good news first—DK Metcalf leads the team in red-zone targets with six. Now the bad—he hasn’t caught a single one.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Chris Godwin (14, 4, 9, 6), Mike Evans (7, 15, 8, 5), Dare Ogunbowale (4, 3, 1, 5), Bobo Wilson (4, 1, 0, 1), Cameron Brate (3, 3, 2, 2), O.J. Howard (3, 4, 0, 5), Peyton Barber (1, 2, 1, 4), Breshad Perriman (1, 2, 4, 5)

Air Yards: Chris Godwin (114, 87, 119, 60), Mike Evans (103, 244, 120, 114), Bobo Wilson (53, 34, 0, 9), Cameron Brate (33, 15, 7, 2), Breshad Perriman (13, 11, 64, 61), O.J. Howard (7, 79, 0, 29), Dare Ogunbowale (6, 16, -4, 23), Peyton Barber (4, 2, -1, 13)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (172, 40, 121, 53), Mike Evans (89, 190, 61, 28), Cameron Brate (36, 7, 10, 8), O.J. Howard (33, 66, 0, 32), Dare Ogunbowale (16, 23, 9, 33), Bobo Wilson (14, 0, 0, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 7, 7, 12), Breshad Perriman (0, 6, 0, 10)

Carries: Ronald Jones (19, 14, 4, 13), Peyton Barber (9, 13, 23, 8), Jameis Winston (1, 4, 4, 5)

RZ Targets: Chris Godwin (2, 0, 1, 2), Cameron Brate (1, 1, 0, 1), Mike Evans (1, 4, 1, 0), O.J. Howard (1, 0, 0, 1), Dare Ogunbowale (1, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Peyton Barber (3, 2, 3, 1), Ronald Jones (3, 4, 0, 3), Jameis Winston (0, 2, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: M.J. Stewart (10-125-1, 6-67-0, 1-8-0, 3-40-1), Carlton Davis (7-71-0, 2-26-0, 4-30-0, 1-7-0), Vernon Hargreaves (4-69-0, 2-53-1, 10-133-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: Pop quiz—since Week 2, how many quarterbacks have thrown for more touchdowns than Jameis Winston? That would be zero. He and Jacoby Brissett have both distributed eight touchdown passes during that span. We know head-scratching interceptions come with the territory when employing Winston (he leads the league with three pick-sixes at the one-quarter mark). But fantasy owners can live with the occasional brain cramp from Winston as long as he keeps the touchdowns coming. A week after letting Mike Evans cook up a touchdown stew against the Giants, Chris Godwin got back in the kitchen and served up his own dish, peppering the Rams for 12 catches for 172 yards on 14 targets, all career-highs. As if 2019 wasn’t already confusing enough, let it be known that I just spent nine of my 100 hard-earned free-agent auction dollars on Ronald Jones (203 yards from scrimmage over his last two games). Yes, the same Ronald Jones I raked over the coals this summer in the Rotoworld Draft Guide. Crazy times we’re living in.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Paul Richardson (5, 9, 3, 7), Chris Thompson (5, 5, 8, 10), Vernon Davis (4, 4, 4, 7), Trey Quinn (4, 7, 7, 6), Jeremy Sprinkle (3, 4, 1, 1), Kelvin Harmon (2, 0, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (0, 3, 2, X), Terry McLaurin (X, 8, 10, 7)

Air Yards: Trey Quinn (88, 36, 37, 34), Paul Richardson (38, 79, 11, 75), Vernon Davis (32, 34, 22, 33), Chris Thompson (24, -6, 4, 18), Jeremy Sprinkle (14, 35, 6, 1), Kelvin Harmon (13, 0, 0, 26), Adrian Peterson (0, -15, 1, X), Terry McLaurin (X, 91, 134, 143)

Receiving Yards: Chris Thompson (56, 79, 48, 68), Jeremy Sprinkle (20, 19, 11, 8), Kelvin Harmon (14, 0, 0, 31), Paul Richardson (14, 83, 16, 36), Trey Quinn (10, 30, 36, 33), Vernon Davis (5, 30, 29, 59), Adrian Peterson (0, -3, 7, X), Terry McLaurin (X, 70, 95, 125)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (11, 12, 10, X), Chris Thompson (4, 7, 2, 3)

RZ Targets: Vernon Davis (1, 1, 0, 1), Jeremy Sprinkle (1, 1, 0, 0), Adrian Peterson (0, 0, 1, X), Trey Quinn (0, 0, 1, 2), Paul Richardson (0, 2, 1, 1), Chris Thompson (0, 0, 1, 1), Terry McLaurin (X, 1, 5, 0)

RZ Carries: Adrian Peterson (2, 2, 3, X), Case Keenum (0, 1, 0, 0), Chris Thompson (0, 3, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Fabian Moreau (6-84-0, 2-14-0, X, X), Josh Norman (3-16-0, 4-55-2, 3-78-1, 6-92-1), Quinton Dunbar (0-0-0, X, X, 6-74-0), Jimmy Moreland (0-0-0, 3-23-0, 5-46-0, 4-69-1)

Observations: Adrian Peterson’s teammates were up in arms when head coach (at least for now) Jay Gruden controversially benched the veteran in Week 1, only to crawl back to him the following week after Derrius Guice’s knee predictably went up in flames. Turns out, Gruden may have had it right the first time. Peterson has done a whole lot of nothing this year, plodding his way to an anemic 2.7 yards per carry through three appearances. Playing the Giants’ soft secondary without the help of rookie prodigy Terry McLaurin (hamstring), Paul Richardson looked like a DFS cheat code at his clearance-rack $4,700 salary on FanDuel. It takes a lot to be a disappointment at that price (anything under 5K falls firmly in punt territory), but Richardson still managed to brick, compiling just three catches for an uninspiring 14 yards on five targets. You know the scene in Jaws when Quint gets swallowed whole? That’s going to be the Redskins when the Patriots invade FedEx Field in Week 5.