Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Eight bowl eligible teams?
Dropping a team?
There are some changes this week that are not for the best within Mountain West play. We removed out Utah State after its loss to James Madison and were close to putting in Colorado State but we are not there yet.
Those two could both make a bowl game but the projections are too close to call and the confidence level is not quite there yet for either team. The Rams are higher up than the Aggies in making a bowl game this year.
Odds are, at least one of those will get to that six-win threshold to become bowl eligible.
BOWL LINEUP
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs American Athletic
Mountain West has an affiliation to fill if needed …
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
To be determined among the Group of Five conferences … as other options
– Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– Frisco Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Pool vs. Pool
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl AAC vs. Pool
On to the bowl projections this week. We keep Fresno State in the New Year’s Six game with an in-state matchup which has not gone ever really gone the Bulldogs way in recent years.
An in-state matchup for the LA Bowl — is Jimmy Kimmel still sponsoring this thing — which could be very fun to see.
For this week, Wyoming gets the extreme weather flip by being placed in the Hawaii Bowl right around Christmas.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. UTSA
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Air Force vs. Colorado
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Diego State vs. Miami (OH)
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: Wyoming vs. SMU
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Boise State vs. Western Kentucky
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Jose State vs. Ohio
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Fresno State vs. USC