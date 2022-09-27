Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections

This will be a weird week for bowl projections

Bowl projection season is here after Week 4

Oh boy… the Mountain West might be in trouble for its bowl obligations. or so it seems that way on the surface. It is likely more that teams that usually don’t go bowling will find a spot this week in our rankings.

Things seemingly are getting really dicey for defending champion Utah State Aggies; while San Diego State and Boise State are nearing that category of being fringe bowl teams.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3

These Week 4 projections will be a lot different with teams like Utah State probably not returning all year and UNLV being a mainstay. It is good for the conference to have different teams in the mix for bowl games but it also feels like 2022 there is no real dominant team within the conference.

Here are our latest bowl projections and it includes six Mountain West teams.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs Rice

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Miami (OH)

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. UTSA

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Northern Illinois





