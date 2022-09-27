Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections
This will be a weird week for bowl projections
Bowl projection season is here after Week 4
Oh boy… the Mountain West might be in trouble for its bowl obligations. or so it seems that way on the surface. It is likely more that teams that usually don’t go bowling will find a spot this week in our rankings.
Things seemingly are getting really dicey for defending champion Utah State Aggies; while San Diego State and Boise State are nearing that category of being fringe bowl teams.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
These Week 4 projections will be a lot different with teams like Utah State probably not returning all year and UNLV being a mainstay. It is good for the conference to have different teams in the mix for bowl games but it also feels like 2022 there is no real dominant team within the conference.
Here are our latest bowl projections and it includes six Mountain West teams.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs Rice
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Miami (OH)
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. UTSA
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. Northern Illinois
