Week 4 Injury Wrap: Leonard Fournette likely to go

Leonard Fournette is aiming for a return Sunday (Omnisport)

Not the worst injury sheet, not the cleanest either. Let’s see what’s out there.

• The Jaguars continue to list Leonard Fournette (hamstring) as questionable, though he had a full practice Friday. Perhaps it’s a bit of gamesmanship. Josh Lambo (hip) had a full practice Friday. T.J. Yeldon should be available despite his sore ankle; he practiced in full Friday and is not on the final report.

• Keenan Allen (knee/tooth) missed two days of practice after a partial-workout Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable. The logical expectation is that he’ll play against the 49ers, but double check before the late games commence.

• Matt Breida (knee) will be a game-time decision for the game at the Chargers, and Alfred Morris (knee) isn’t a sure thing either. C.J. Beathard is the new quarterback, with Jimmy Garoppolo (ACL) out for the season. Get ready with that Chargers defense.

• Doug Baldwin (knee) might not be 100 percent all year, but he’s got a reasonable chance to play at Arizona. Chris Carson (hip) had a limited practice week but is expected to play.

• Devonta Freeman (knee) isn’t ready yet, so it’s the Tevin Coleman show again. Atlanta and Cincinnati should be a fantasy-friendly game.

• Joe Mixon (knee) isn’t ready to return, which makes Giovani Bernard an obvious play against a Falcons defense that can’t stop pass-catching backs.

• Jay Ajayi (back) had a full session Friday and the Eagles don’t list him on the injury report. Corey Clement is hoping to play despite a sore quad. Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) missed the final two days due to an illness; he could return at Tennessee, but it’s a risky start in his first game back.

• Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) will try to go against Seattle, but he’s less than 100 percent. He had two limited days of practice this week. QB Josh Rosen takes over for scuffling veteran Sam Bradford.

Story Continues

• Evan Engram (knee) is week-to-week, setting up Rhett Ellison as a deeper-league dart throw.

• Dallas won’t have stud LB Sean Lee, good news for Kerryon Johnson and the Detroit rushing game.

• Aaron Rodgers (knee) is expected to play against Buffalo. He’s done some limited work in practice, an upgrade from previous weeks. Randall Cobb (hamstring) had a dreadful game at Washington and was limited in practice; start him at your peril.

• Jack Doyle (hip) missed the full slate of practices and remains week-to-week. Marlon Mack (hamstring) probably needs to rest at least one more week. LT Anthony Costanzo (hamstring) remains out.

• LeSean McCoy (rib) had a partial week of work but says he’ll play at Green Bay. Charles Clay (shoulder/hip) is questionable, not that the Buffalo passing game is doing anything.

• DeAndre Hopkins has a sore thumb, ankle, and hamstring, but the Texans figure him to go at Indianapolis. Bruce Ellington (hamstring) was placed on inured reserve.

• As per usual, the Patriots have their team photo listed on the injury report. Rob Gronkowski (ankle) had a limited week but is expected to play against Miami. Josh Gordon (hamstring) is more variable.

• Robby Anderson (nose) and Quincy Enunwa (back) had full weeks and will go at Jacksonville.

• The Titans cut unhappy WR Rishard Matthews, which tidies up the usage tree a bit. Corey Davis will lead this team in targets, and Taiwan Taylor might be worth a look in deeper leagues. Marcus Mariota (elbow) doesn’t look 100 percent but is slated to start against Philadelphia.

• DeVante Parker (quad) had a limited Friday practice, and isn’t credible for fantasy purposes anyway.

• The Bucs haven’t publicly named Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Week 4 starter at Chicago, but it would be a shock if Fitz didn’t get the call. Jameis Winston will be in uniform either way. Tampa gets a Week 5 bye, then looks at the juicy Atlanta defense in Week 6.

• Cole Beasley (ankle) is listed as questionable, but expected to play.

• Anthony Miller (shoulder) is week-to-week, and won’t play against the Buccaneers.

• Hayden Hurst (foot) has a chance to play Sunday night at Pittsburgh.

• Jake Butt (ACL) went on injured reserve, which might push TE Jeff Heuerman into fantasy relevance.

• Oakland kicker Mike Nugent is done for the year. Mike McCrane takes over.