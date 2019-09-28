Week 4 Injury Wrap: Dontrelle Inman time for the Chargers?

Melvin Gordon is expected to see a handful of snaps in Week 4. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Another week, another batch of injuries to track. Grab the clipboard and let’s go.

• Melvin Gordon is back with the Chargers and could see a limited snap count at Miami. After this week, he’s expected to go back to his starting role. Justin Jackson (calf), Michael Badgley (groin) and Mike Williams (back) are out, and Travis Benjamin (hip) is doubtful. If you need a deeper receiver, Dontrelle Inman is an interesting option; he’s the last man standing here.

• Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and Damien Williams (knee) are week-to-week; they won’t play at Detroit. LeSean McCoy (ankle) had a strong practice week and should be fine, with Darrel Williams the secondary option.

• Julian Edelman (chest) traveled to Buffalo and is expected to play, though his status will likely be a game-time decision. Rex Burkhead (foot) is also questionable.

• Rashaad Penny (hamstring) had a full practice Friday and is ready to back up Chris Carson. With Carson battling a fumbling problem, Penny could easily see double-digit touches at Arizona.

• Taylor Gabriel (concussion) won’t play against Minnesota, just one week after his three-touchdown explosion against Washington. Trey Burton (groin) should start, but he’s been of limited use all season. Kicker Eddie Pineiro (knee) is questionable.

• Cam Newton (foot) is out indefinitely, a decision made easier by Kyle Allen’s sharp play last week.

• Case Keenum (foot) retuned the last two days of practice and is fine for the Giants. But it’s not clear if emerging rookie Terry McLaurin (hamstring) will play; he had a partial workout Thursday, then missed Friday completely.

• Chris Godwin (hip) missed two days of practice before logging a limited session Friday. He’s listed as questionable.

• With Saquon Barkley (ankle) out indefinitely, Wayne Gallman takes over as New York’s featured back. He’ll be a RB2 in most formats, given his lofty floor for touches.

• Michael Gallup (knee) is expected to miss at least two more games. He won’t play against New Orleans.

• Vance McDonald (shoulder) is iffy for Monday’s game against Cincinnati; he didn’t practice Thursday or Friday. It’s interesting to note Pittsburgh traded for TE Nick Vannett this week.

• Devin Singletary (hamstring) has a shot to play against New England. You can’t trust him for fantasy this week, but he certainly should be rostered.

• T.Y. Hilton (quad) missed the full week and is listed as doubtful, so don’t plan on him against Oakland. The Colts have a grab-bag of options, no one obvious to step forward. Take your pick among Deon Cain, Parris Campbell, and Zach Pascal.

• Matthew Stafford (hip) missed part of Friday’s practice, but figure on him starting as usual against Kansas City.

• Davante Adams suffered a toe injury in Thursday’s loss to Philadelphia, putting a damper on a brilliant 180-yard night. The club has been downplaying the injury.