Week 4 Heisman and CFB Title odds

National title odds

Team Today Last week Alabama 175 210 Georgia 325 400 Oklahoma 900 800 Clemson 1100 700 Ohio State 1100 900 Oregon 2500 2500 Texas A&M 3300 4000 Penn State 4000 5000 Iowa 4000 7500 Florida 5000 6000 Notre Dame 5000 7500 Michigan 6600 7500 Cincinnati 6600 8000 Iowa State 8000 8000 Ole Miss 10000 10000 Wisconsin 12500 12500 USC 12500 10000 Texas 12500 15000 North Carolina 12500 10000 Auburn 12500 10000 LSU 15000 7500 UCLA 15000 10000 Michigan State 15000 20000 Utah 15000 15000

Our four-biggest jumpers this week: Iowa (30-7 win over Kent State), Notre Dame (27-13 win over Purdue), Michigan State (38-17 win over Miami), Penn State (28-20 win over Auburn) and Cincinnati (38-24 win over Indiana).

Iowa (+4000) has another plum matchup this week (Colorado State), but then may play two consecutive games against undefeated Big Ten teams (Maryland and Penn State). The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers are the only two ranked teams remaining on Iowa's schedule.

Penn State, now ranked in the top-10 at 3-0, has two other ranked opponents upcoming outside of Iowa: Ohio State and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes have the same title odds (+4000). Here's the reason I'm more bullish on Iowa: Penn State's games against Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State are all on the road. Interestingly, SP+ disagrees, giving Penn State the highest odds in the Big 10 of finishing 11-1 or better (20.1%). SP+ gives Iowa a 13.6% chance of doing the same.

A pair of teams outside the top-10 of the board with identical odds to keep an eye on: Michigan and Cincinnati (both +6600). SP+ gives Michigan a 19.4% chance of finishing 11-1 or better. The Bearcats, meanwhile, have a bye week to get ready for the titanic road trip to Notre Dame on Oct. 2. Should Cincy beat the Irish and then win out, they're going to have a strong argument to become the first Group of 5 team to reach the playoff.

Among the top-10 on the board, Alabama (+175), Georgia (+325), Texas A&M (+3300) all saw minor odds-cuts after blowout wins against inferior opponents.

Heisman odds

Big shakeup this week, including: five brand-new names listed among the top-20 of PointsBets' Heisman board, a new frontrunner, and a clear separation between the top-two names on the board and everybody else.

That new frontrunner is Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. An incredible rise for a player who opened at 50-to-1 after last season. Corral's latest exploit was becoming the first player in the history of NCAA college football to tally three passing and four rushing touchdowns in the same game -- he finished 23-of-31 for 335 yards against Tulane.

We knew Corral was going to put up video game stats this year (he's averaging 385 total yards per game and has 14 total TD through three games), the bigger question with his candidacy had to do with whether the Rebels defense would improve enough to elevate Ole Miss into the 9-10 win category that Corral would likely need to win the hardware. The Rebs' defensive charges aren't quite back to their Landshark heyday, but they're allowing 20.7 points per game and 4.8 yards per play and now rank top-50 SP+. As for Corral, he's on pace to hit 4,000 passing yards, 600 rushing yards and 50-plus total touchdowns. And have I mentioned he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season? Corral's Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Oct. 2. That game will have enormous Heisman and CFB playoff implications.

That day, Corral will square off against Alabama QB Bryce Young, whose odds dropped ever-so-slightly from +230 last week to +275 this week. Young is up to 804 yards with a 10/0 TD/INT ratio. But interestingly, despite Young's most ubiquitous comp to Kyler Murray, he's sitting at -4 rushing yards (college football omits sack yardage from a quarterback's rushing total). With the sorts of numbers his competition is putting up, the question with Young could come down to counting stats. He's still the quarterback of the best team in college football.

Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III is listed at 40-to-1 after gashing Miami for 172 yards on 27 carries (6.4 YPC) in last Saturday's upset win. Walker leads the nation with 494 rushing yards through three games. The Spartans will need to win 10 games for Walker to have any chance. But he's going to continue to get ridiculous usage.

We welcome Michigan RB Blake Corum to the big board this week. Corum is averaging 8.5 yards per carry and his 407 rushing yards ranks No. 3 in the nation. Interestingly, Corum isn't even listed at a few other notable sportsbooks. PointsBet users can get in on the ground floor at 70-to-1, however, if they believe Corum is a darkhorse.

On the other end of things, several players are seeing their candidacy nearing extinction: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei (+2500 to +4000), Florida QB Emory Jones (+4000 to +6600), Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels (+4000 to off-the-board), Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller (+8000 to +15000) and UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (+4000 to +8000).

Games of the Week

No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (Chicago: Soldier Field)

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas (Arlington: AT&T Stadium)

No. 9 Clemson at NC State

No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor

No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State

