Week 4 Heisman and CFB Title odds
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
National title odds
Team
Today
Last week
Alabama
175
210
Georgia
325
400
Oklahoma
900
800
Clemson
1100
700
Ohio State
1100
900
Oregon
2500
2500
Texas A&M
3300
4000
Penn State
4000
5000
Iowa
4000
7500
Florida
5000
6000
Notre Dame
5000
7500
Michigan
6600
7500
Cincinnati
6600
8000
Iowa State
8000
8000
Ole Miss
10000
10000
Wisconsin
12500
12500
USC
12500
10000
Texas
12500
15000
North Carolina
12500
10000
Auburn
12500
10000
LSU
15000
7500
UCLA
15000
10000
Michigan State
15000
20000
Utah
15000
15000
Our four-biggest jumpers this week: Iowa (30-7 win over Kent State), Notre Dame (27-13 win over Purdue), Michigan State (38-17 win over Miami), Penn State (28-20 win over Auburn) and Cincinnati (38-24 win over Indiana).
Iowa (+4000) has another plum matchup this week (Colorado State), but then may play two consecutive games against undefeated Big Ten teams (Maryland and Penn State). The Nittany Lions and Wisconsin Badgers are the only two ranked teams remaining on Iowa's schedule.
Penn State, now ranked in the top-10 at 3-0, has two other ranked opponents upcoming outside of Iowa: Ohio State and Michigan State. The Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes have the same title odds (+4000). Here's the reason I'm more bullish on Iowa: Penn State's games against Iowa, Ohio State and Michigan State are all on the road. Interestingly, SP+ disagrees, giving Penn State the highest odds in the Big 10 of finishing 11-1 or better (20.1%). SP+ gives Iowa a 13.6% chance of doing the same.
A pair of teams outside the top-10 of the board with identical odds to keep an eye on: Michigan and Cincinnati (both +6600). SP+ gives Michigan a 19.4% chance of finishing 11-1 or better. The Bearcats, meanwhile, have a bye week to get ready for the titanic road trip to Notre Dame on Oct. 2. Should Cincy beat the Irish and then win out, they're going to have a strong argument to become the first Group of 5 team to reach the playoff.
Among the top-10 on the board, Alabama (+175), Georgia (+325), Texas A&M (+3300) all saw minor odds-cuts after blowout wins against inferior opponents.
Heisman odds
Player
Team
Today
Last Week
Ole Miss
200
600
Alabama
275
230
Oklahoma
1500
600
Ohio State
1500
4000
Cincinnati
2000
2000
Liberty
2000
N/A
North Carolina
3000
8000
Oregon
3300
N/A
Clemson
4000
2500
Georgia
4000
3000
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State
4000
N/A
Texas
5000
4000
Alabama
5000
5000
Arizona State
5000
5000
Anthony Brown
Oregon
5000
N/A
Ohio State
5000
N/A
Penn State
6000
8000
Florida
6600
4000
Michigan
7000
N/A
UCLA
8000
4000
Auburn
8000
5000
D’Eriq King
Miami
8000
8000
Notre Dame
8000
8000
Auburn
10000
8000
John Metchie III
Alabama
10000
8000
Iowa State
10000
N/A
Pittsburgh
10000
N/A
Florida State
12500
N/A
Texas A&M
15000
8000
Ohio State
15000
N/A
Ohio State
15000
N/A
Tyrion Davis-Price
LSU
15000
N/A
Utah
15000
N/A
Maryland
15000
N/A
Nevada
15000
N/A
Tennessee
15000
N/A
Boston College
15000
N/A
Appalachian State
15000
N/A
Big shakeup this week, including: five brand-new names listed among the top-20 of PointsBets' Heisman board, a new frontrunner, and a clear separation between the top-two names on the board and everybody else.
That new frontrunner is Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. An incredible rise for a player who opened at 50-to-1 after last season. Corral's latest exploit was becoming the first player in the history of NCAA college football to tally three passing and four rushing touchdowns in the same game -- he finished 23-of-31 for 335 yards against Tulane.
We knew Corral was going to put up video game stats this year (he's averaging 385 total yards per game and has 14 total TD through three games), the bigger question with his candidacy had to do with whether the Rebels defense would improve enough to elevate Ole Miss into the 9-10 win category that Corral would likely need to win the hardware. The Rebs' defensive charges aren't quite back to their Landshark heyday, but they're allowing 20.7 points per game and 4.8 yards per play and now rank top-50 SP+. As for Corral, he's on pace to hit 4,000 passing yards, 600 rushing yards and 50-plus total touchdowns. And have I mentioned he hasn't thrown an interception yet this season? Corral's Rebels travel to Tuscaloosa to play Alabama on Oct. 2. That game will have enormous Heisman and CFB playoff implications.
That day, Corral will square off against Alabama QB Bryce Young, whose odds dropped ever-so-slightly from +230 last week to +275 this week. Young is up to 804 yards with a 10/0 TD/INT ratio. But interestingly, despite Young's most ubiquitous comp to Kyler Murray, he's sitting at -4 rushing yards (college football omits sack yardage from a quarterback's rushing total). With the sorts of numbers his competition is putting up, the question with Young could come down to counting stats. He's still the quarterback of the best team in college football.
Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III is listed at 40-to-1 after gashing Miami for 172 yards on 27 carries (6.4 YPC) in last Saturday's upset win. Walker leads the nation with 494 rushing yards through three games. The Spartans will need to win 10 games for Walker to have any chance. But he's going to continue to get ridiculous usage.
We welcome Michigan RB Blake Corum to the big board this week. Corum is averaging 8.5 yards per carry and his 407 rushing yards ranks No. 3 in the nation. Interestingly, Corum isn't even listed at a few other notable sportsbooks. PointsBet users can get in on the ground floor at 70-to-1, however, if they believe Corum is a darkhorse.
On the other end of things, several players are seeing their candidacy nearing extinction: Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei (+2500 to +4000), Florida QB Emory Jones (+4000 to +6600), Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels (+4000 to off-the-board), Texas A&M RB Isaiah Spiller (+8000 to +15000) and UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (+4000 to +8000).
Games of the Week
No. 18 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (Chicago: Soldier Field)
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas (Arlington: AT&T Stadium)
No. 9 Clemson at NC State
No. 14 Iowa State at Baylor
No. 25 Kansas State at Oklahoma State
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.