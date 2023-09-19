Week 4 Football Top Performers; Vote for the Cottage Inn Pizza Player of the Week

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Camden-Frontier, Jonesville, Pittsford and Reading all earned important wins during Week 4 of the high school sports season. Their wins would not have been possible without the efforts of several student-athletes on their teams.

These are select athletes from each team that made a major impact in their Week 4 wins and student-athletes that shined for Hillsdale, Litchfield, and Waldron in their Week 4 losses.

Five of these athletes have been chosen as nominees for the Week 4 Cottage Inn Gourmet Pizza Player of the Week.

Worm Wickham and Logan Legget (Week 4 Nominee) create dynamic duo for Camden-Frontier

Camden-Frontier's 50-20 victory over Tekonsha could be credited with multiple athletes' efforts last Friday. It started with the connection between Logan Leggett and Worm Wickham.

Wickham hauled in 10 receptions for 194 yards and four touchdowns on Friday night. Leggett had 271 passing yards on 13 completions, connecting with his teammates for five total touchdowns. On the ground, Leggett added 140 yards on 10 carries, scoring one touchdown. He also added eight tackles on defense.

Jace Lennox (Week 4 Nominee) and Wyat Coshatt Shine for Hillsdale football in Week 4 loss

Junior running back Jace Lennox had another strong rushing game for the Hillsdale Hornets despite their 49-27 loss to the Blissfield Royals. Lennox had more than 150 rushing yards in the game and had two touchdowns.

Hillsdale junior Wyatt Coshatt had a standout game on the line and on defense for the Hornets. Coshatt had 10 total tackles, one sack and a forced fumble against the Royals.

Connor VanBuskirk (Week 4 Nominee) and John Milks lead Jonesville to first win

Jonesville senior quarterback Connor VanBuskirk helped his team earn their first victory of the season with a 28-14 final over Hanover-Horton.

Comets beat Hanover: Jonesville and Reading football get their first wins of the 2023 season

VanBuskirk had five pass completions for 203 yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 20 yards on the ground and ran in two more touchdowns.

Freshman running back John Milks added 107 rushing yards on the ground. On defense, senior Austin Bowers had seven tackles. Bowers also added 71 total offensive yards. Skyler Cooper had two interceptions.

Litchfield senior Junior Alvarez breaks school career tackle record

Week 2 Player of the Week winner and senior Terrier Junior Alvarez broke the school career tackles record on Friday night in the team's loss to Pittsford.

Alvarez had 6.5 tackles, breaking the overall record. He also had a two-point conversion in the game. He now owns the record at 163.5 tackles.

Fellow senior Miguel Pedroza had six tackles and a forced fumble in the game. He also hauled in a reception for the team's only touchdown of the night from 21 yards out.

Pittsford quarterback Gavyn Carden (2) was responsible for five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 48-8 win over Litchfield.

Pittsford senior Gavyn Carden (Week 4 Nominee) leads stellar night for Wildcats

In a night that Pittsford shut down Litchfield in a 48-8 final, it's no surprise to see quarterback Gavyn Carden at the top of the stat charts for Week 4.

Carden had 67 rushing yards, 185 passing yards and five total touchdowns against the Terriers. He added two sacks on defense. On defense, Teagan Williams had four tackles in the secondary and had one interception returned for 47 yards. Ryan Evener had three total sacks to lead the Wildcats.

Dyrk Hensley also had an interception for the Wildcats. He also had two receptions for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Reading senior Tayshawn Bester (Week 4 Nominee) makes impact in Ranger win

Reading won their first game of the season in a 36-12 upset of the Bronson Vikings. Senior Tayshawn Bester made an impact for the Rangers in nearly every facet of the game.

Bester scored a total of three touchdowns against the Vikings and had two 2-point conversions. He had a total of 77 rushing yards. Bester scored on an 80-yard punt return. He also had an interception and 11 tackles.

Reading defeats Bronson: Jonesville and Reading football get their first wins of the 2023 season

Also making an impact was Lukas Strine, scoring two touchdowns and earning 68 rushing yards. He led the team with 14 tackles.

Troy Shamplo scores lone touchdown for Waldron

There weren't many stats highlights for the Spartans in their 56-6 loss to LCS. However, Troy Shamplo was able to haul in three receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown for the Spartans.

On defense, Alec Shamplo had nine tackles. Sam Williams had eight tackles and a forced fumble. Williams completed seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

