Week 4 Football Scoreboard: Franklin's career day leads Wooster past Madison

A recap of the area's Week 4 high school football results:

Wooster 27, Madison 14

Julian Franklin had a career day as Wooster (2-2, 1-1 OCC) bounced back to pick up a much-needed win over Madison (0-4, 0-1) in OCC play.

The Generals lead back carried it early and often, finishing his night with 176 yards and three TDs on 29 carries. He had TD runs of 14, three and 17 yards and added a two-point conversion run as well.

Wooster also found ways to get Hayden Meese the ball, including a 24-yard TD pass from AJ Likowski in the third quarter that gave Wooster a 27-8 lead. Meese finished with eight catches for 89 yards.

Game of the Week: Norwayne's defense leads to offense once again in rout of Hillsdale

Dalton 55, Waynedale 7

Dalton (2-1, 1-0 WCAL) outgained Waynedale (0-4, 0-1) 508-77 as it won its WCAL opener in convincing fashion.

The Golden Bears actually scored first on a 16-yard Cole Lewis-to-Tate Venables pass, but Dalton found the end zone three times in the final five minutes of the first quarter and the rout was on from there.

Sammy Tomlinson, Greyson Siders (11 rushes, 154 yards) and Brady Hignight (seven catches, 82 yards) each scored twice in the Bulldogs' win. Alex Hess and Jaxon Ryder also scored while QB Colin Pearson threw for 123 yards and two scores.

Smithville 20, Chippewa 6

Smithville (3-1, 1-0 WCAL) scored twice in the fourth quarter to pull away late and stave off an upset bid from Chippewa (0-4, 0-1).

Mason Haines was a big part of that, rushing for 114 yards and all three of Smithville's touchdowns, including scoring runs of nine and 23 yards in the fourth.

Richard Carr caught three passes for 57 yards for the Smithies.

Loudonville 27, Mount Gilead 20

Matt Sprang made plays with his arm and his legs to lead Loudonville (2-2, 1-0 KMAC) to a win in its KMAC opener.

Sprang did almost everything for Loudonville on the ground, rushing for 145 yards and a TD on 23 carries and came through with some big throws as well. He finished his night going 11-of-20 with 185 yards and three scores through the air.

Baylor Weiser made the most of his two catches, scoring touchdowns on both of them. Dilan Wade (three catches, 77 yards) also caught a TD pass from Sprang.

Canton South 45, Orrville 14

Canton South's prolific offense proved to be unstoppable for Orrville (1-3, 0-1 PAC-7) as the Wildcats piled up 648 total yards to assert themselves early in the PAC-7 race.

Canton South (4-0, 1-0) QB Poochie Snyder was one of three Wildcats to eclipse 100 rushing yards, picking up 173 yards and a TD on the ground along with 209 yards and three TDs passing.

Sawyer Hamsher led Orrville's rushing attack with 79 yards on 12 carries and also passed for 86 yards a TD. Ethan Brede and Paul Hostetler got in the end zone for Orrville, who led 7-0 early before allowing 28 straight points in the first half.

Fairless 31, Triway 24 (OT)

Fairless (2-2, 1-0 PAC-7) rallied from a 21-7 second-half deficit to beat Triway (1-3, 0-1) in PAC-7 play.

The Titans appeared to be in control after getting out to a 14-0 halftime lead and taking a 21-7 lead with 3:08 to go in the third quarter on Luke Snowbarger's 16-yard TD pass to Cale Drown, but Fairless never quit.

Indeed, the Falcons reeled off 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including what appeared to be the game-winning field goal with 22 seconds left off the foot of Brent Hrynko. However, Triway's Drew Bishko booted a school-record 45-yarder as time expired to send the game to OT.

Fairless scored first in OT and stopped the Titans to preserve the victory.

Snowbarger was 14-of-25 for two TDs and two interceptions for the Titans in the loss, with both scores going to Drown (five catches, 57 yards). Alex Shearer also caught four passes for 55 yards. Grayson Smith scored the other Triway touchdown on a three-yard run.

CVCA 42, Tuslaw 0

No statistics provided.

