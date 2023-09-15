Week 4 football roundup: Riverview, Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch, North Port pick up Thursday wins

A roundup of Weeks 4 Sarasota-Manatee area high school football games from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Friday, Sept. 15.

THURSDAY

Palmetto 49, Sarasota 31

Palmetto's wide receiver Sean Wilson (#85) does a somersault as the Palmetto players take the field. Palmetto with a 49-31 victory over the Sarasota Sailors Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2023, at Harllee Stadium in Palmetto.

PALMETTO − Jamari Parker and Davaughn Thomas combined for five touchdowns as the host Palmetto Tigers rolled the winless Sarasota Sailors 49-31.

Parker scored on the first play of the game, a 73-yard scoring run that put the Tigers (2-1) up 7-0 with the Brandon Gonzales PAT. He later added a 1-yard TD, and another 1-yard score in the fourth, accounting for the final score.

Thomas took one 86 yards for the score in the second period, putting Palmetto up 28-21. But the Sailors (0-4) battled back to take the lead on 31-yard field goal by Andrew Clayton, followed by a 25-yard scoring run by quarterback Johnny Squitieri, putting Sarasota in front 31-28 with 2:26 left in the third.

But Palmetto responded with three straight scores. Thomas ran it in from 1 yard out, Rokland Lodge caught a 16-yard TD pass from quarterback Clayton Dees, and Parker’s 1-yarder made it 49-31.

Squitieri did his best to keep Sarasota in the game. He scored on a 1-yard run in the first, another 1-yarder, making it 14-all. A 30-yard TD pass to Joe Ziegler tied the game 21-21. Later, a 25-yard scoring run by Squitieri kept Sarasota close at 31-28. He finished 12-of-20 for 124 yards.

Palmetto Takeaways

Palmetto's mascot tiger doing 28 push-ups, the score of the Palmetto's points during the first half of play. Palmetto with a 49-31 victory over the Sarasota Sailors Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2023, at Harllee Stadium in Palmetto.

1. Running backs Jamari Parker and Davaughn Thomas combined for five touchdowns and 341 yards rushing. Just as head coach Rashad West had hoped. “We thought we’d be able to run the ball with our offensive line,” he said. “We didn’t try to force it and throw the ball, and we seemed to have success running the ball. (Sarasota) did a good job being ready for a lot of our other stuff, but we just tried to be more physical.” Parker and Thomas are backs with similar styles, but West will take them both. “They do complement each other, but they’re a nice 1-2 punch,” he said. “They’ve been big for us this year. It’s been great to have both of those kids.”

2. The game was interrupted in the third quarter with about two minutes left when Sarasota running back John Ford III was tackled out of bounds. As he lay on the ground, Palmetto’s Marcus Smith stood over Ford, drawing a flag. Smith walked away after getting it, but pushing and shoving ensued. When order was restored, both teams had been penalized, and Palmetto had lost defensive back Rashaun Brown to an ejection, and Sarasota had lost linebacker Nathan Pralle and safety Jhoan Agudelo. The three face being suspended for their team’s next game. “They said they threw punches,” West said, “so I would imagine. The kids know each other. I think that was more a heat of the moment and being aggressive, and it spilled over and we don’t want that to happen. That was a black eye on what was a good game.” Said Sarasota head coach Josh Phillips, “I hate that.”

Sarasota Takeaways

Sarasota's quarterback Johnny Squitieri (#13) on a quarterback keeper being pursued by Palmetto's linebacker Evan Stancil (#8). Palmetto with a 49-31 victory over the Sarasota Sailors Thursday night, Sept. 14, 2023, at Harllee Stadium in Palmetto.

1. Once again, a strong running attack wore down a game but smallish Sarasota defensive line. “We had defensive linemen rotating in and trying to stay fresh, and they wore us down a little bit,” Phillips said. “They got a lot of speed and we got to tackle better. There’s just too many plays that could have been a 3-yard play that they make a much bigger play. Offensively, we got to execute better.”

2. The Sailors are getting everything possible from transfer QB Johnny Squitieri, who had a hand in all the Sailor touchdowns. “My quarterback played his guts out tonight,” Phillips said. “He’s amazing. He plays so hard. Leadership and heart. He comes from a football family, but he’s got guts and heart and the will to win. All these kids are great to coach. I feel bad for them. My kids are fighting so hard, but we have a tough schedule.”

3. It’s obvious to anyone who watches Sarasota that the Sailors aren’t especially big, or especially fast, or especially athletic. “I’m trying to draw magic stuff up,” Phillips said.

Riverview 35, Cardinal Mooney 7

Riverview quarterback Braxton Thomas (#7) keeps the ball and looks for a hole in the Mooney defense. The Cardinal Mooney Cougars hosted the Riverview Rams Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023.

SARASOTA − Riverview High potted Cardinal Mooney Catholic High an early touchdown before storming back with 35 unanswered points.

The Rams avenged last year’s loss to the Cougars with a 35-7 victory Thursday night at John Heath Field at Austin Smithers Stadium.

DJ Johnson and Isaiah Belt each scored two touchdowns, and quarterback Braxton Thomas scrambled for another for Riverview. Meanwhile, the Rams defense pitched a shutout, as Cardinal Mooney’s lone touchdown of the game came on a fumble return.

On Sept. 22, Cardinal Mooney (3-1) heads to Cocoa to face Space Coast High.

Riverview (3-1) is off until Sept. 29 when it heads to Venice in a Class 4 Suburban-District 14 contest.

Riverview takeaways

1. After allowing 42 points in a home win last week against Palmetto High, the Rams defense tightened the screws against one of the better offenses in the area. Riverview allowed 283 total yards. Linebacker Landon Marsters recovered a fumble and had a tackle for a loss. Defensive lineman Luke Haskins notched two of the team’s three sacks with defensive end Jacorey Denrow recording the other. Defensive linemen Henry Fioriglio and Jack Folvig each had two tackles for a loss. “Last week we had a hard time getting off the field,” Riverview coach Josh Smithers said. “We told these guys: Sometimes offensive has got to win it; sometimes defense has got to win it. Tonight it was the defense’s time.”

2. Running behind Julius Edwards, CJ McCutcheon, Weston Gruttadauria, Aljonon Oliver, Malik Byrd, and tight end Christian Leetzow, the Rams rushed for 363 yards. Johnson shook off an early fumble to gain 229 yards on 21 carries, including touchdown runs of 16 and 80. Isaiah Belt followed with 110 yards on 13 carries and reached the end zone on runs of 20 and 28. Quarterback Braxton Thomas rushed for 24 yards and a score and completed three passes for 45 yards. “When they got the scoop fumble we got a little uptight,” Smithers said. “We went into halftime and relaxed. We told them to be patient; it’s gonna happen. Once we got the score, we relaxed a little bit and went quick. DJ was great. He ran his butt off. Isaiah Belt, we’ve got two really good running backs. The offensive line was phenomenal tonight.”

3. Smithers credited strength and conditioning coach Mark Cristiani for the preparation. “We do it the old-fashioned way. Our guys are hard-nosed, blue-collar. You can’t buy success and toughness. You’ve got to work for that,” Smithers said. “I loved the way the guys approached it. They were resilient and I love it. I felt like we were more physical the whole game.”

Cardinal Mooney takeaways

Cardinal Mooney's Teddy Foster (#1) avoids Riverview defender Luke Haskins (#11) on a kick return. The Cardinal Mooney Cougars hosted the Riverview Rams Thursday evening, Sept. 14, 2023.

1. A key turning point came at the end of the third quarter. With the score tied at 7-all, the Cougars had a touchdown called back because of a penalty. They lined up for a 28-yard field goal, but again an infraction moved the ball back 5 yards. The 33-yard field goal hit the crossbar. On Riverview’s first play, Johnson went 80 yards to give the Rams their first lead at 14-7 with 14.9 seconds left in the third quarter. Cardinal Mooney’s fatigued defense then allowed three fourth-quarter touchdowns. “That was huge,” Cougars coach Jared Clark said. “Our defense was on the field for too long. The difference in the game was we couldn’t stop the run in the second half. We fought our tails off for three quarters.”

2. Quarterback Michael Valentino moved the ball against the Riverview defense but could not produce a touchdown. Valentino completed 7-of-12 passes for 94 yards in the first half before an injury sidelined him for the remainder of the game. Clark said Valentino would be “all right.” Devin Mignery came on in the second half and was 9-for-23 for 110 yards. “The quarterback goes out after the first half,” Clark said. “We had plays that were there. Devin played really well. It was his first varsity game, and it was against a really good football team. I’m very proud of him. I don’t think there was much difference between Devin and Valentino.”

3. The Cougars got off to a quick start when Zy’marion Lang scooped up a fumble and went 40 yards for a score on Riverview’s first play from scrimmage 15 seconds into the game. That was all Cardinal Mooney’s scoring.

− Dennis Maffezzoli

Lakewood Ranch 47, IMG Blue 7

BRADENTON - Simon Freed ran for 202 yards and three touchdowns as Lakewood Ranch cruised past IMG Blue, 47-7, Thursday night.

The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead and dominated the Ascenders throughout to earn their first victory of the season.

“It was really the first game that we’ve started out quick,” Lakewood Ranch coach Scott Paravicini said. “It’s something that we’ve struggled with all year and we’ve been trying to preach to these guys to start fast.”

The Mustangs took the opening kickoff and three runs by Freed brought the ball to the 4-yard line before Lakewood Ranch fumbled it away. But after an IMG three-and-out, the Mustangs drove down the field again and scored on a 22-yard pass from Sebastian Mejia to Dalin Koscielski. Jaylen Munoz intercepted a pass on the Ascenders' next possession and bought it back to the 8-yard line, and Freed scored from there to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

A 1-yard run by Freed capped off a second-quarter drive after Mejia completed 4 of 4 passes during the march to put Ranch up 21-0 at halftime.

A brief hiccup at the start of the third quarter saw the Mustangs fumble again in their own territory, setting up a 21-yard TD catch by James Olsen to cut the deficit to 21-7 with 7:53 left in the period.

But Lakewood Ranch quickly responded with Freed’s third TD run of the night from 47 yards and pulled away from there. Freed finished with 202 yards on 16 carries.

“All props to my linemen, honestly,” Freed said. “The linemen did amazing. Just hit the hole and just keep on running.”

The Mustangs would score three more times on an 18-yard TD pass from Mejia to Jaron Fields, a 5-yard scoring pass from Anthony Speciale to Connor Anthony, and a 2-yard run by Cobian Favazza. Mejia finished 8 for 13 passing for 127 yards and Munoz caught 4 passes for 61 yards for the Mustangs, who are now 1-3 on the season and will host Lyman for homecoming next Friday night.

Lakewood Ranch Takeaways

1. Freed was not even supposed to be the starting running back for the Mustangs, but has seized the opportunity and ran with it. “He’s a heck of a football player,” Paravacini said. “He’s kind of assumed the role of running back. That wasn’t something that we initially thought that he would be doing a ton of but there were some injuries and some depth issues and he’s really rose up and kind of solidified himself to be the guy for us.”

2. The Mustangs piled up 285 yards rushing and 132 yards passing while holding the Ascenders to just 145 yards of total offense. “I thing some stuff came together for us tonight,” Paravacini said. “I think the line blocked well, credit goes to the guys up front and Freed for being a heck of a football player. I think we’ve gotten significantly better on defense. Tonight we came out and executed what we wanted to do. So we’ve got a lot of stuff to be proud of and a lot of stuff we still have to work on.” Levi Freed also had an interception for the Mustangs.

3. With their first victory under their belts, Simon Freed is hopeful the Mustangs can turn their season around. “I try my best to come out here and work all the time,” Freed said. “I’m showing that with a full new coaching staff and guys that have left, the guys who have stayed are rising up. And I think that our seniors can rise up to the occasion and we can step up and work towards having a winning season."

−Bruce Robins

North Port 35, Ambassadors Christian 0

NORTH PORT – Have you ever seen a high school football team play an entire game with just 11 players?

Neither had most people in attendance at North Port High on Thursday night until Ambassadors Christian Academy rolled in over an hour late from Lake Wales.

As you could expect, the Bobcats (2-1) were hardly challenged on their way to a 35-0 running clock win in which the Stallions had to play with 10 players at times.

“When I scheduled this team, I didn’t know much about them really,” North Port coach Garon Belser said. “The month leading up to it, I started researching them more, and I was like, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ.’

“But I give them all the credit in the world. They came out here and revealed a lot of bad qualities in us. I was not very happy with this game.”

In a game that was essentially decided from the start, North Port took control quickly as Nicholas Leroux scooped up a Stallions fumble and Bobcats quarterback Giovanni Dibene capped a 42-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Another fumble on the ensuing drive by ACA led to another North Port touchdown – this one a 6-yard run by Colton Eichten – as the Bobcats took a 13-0 lead with two minutes remaining in the first quarter.

North Port slowed its momentum from there.

The Bobcats fumbled the ball twice in the second quarter and couldn’t deliver the death knell until 2-plus minutes remained in the third quarter.

“Personally, if we’re being honest, no, I don’t really get any value out of this game,” Belser said. “I wasn’t really expecting that. Again, I want to look at it positively. They exposed a lot of flaws that we want to fix.

“We were definitely a lot flatter than we were at IMG Blue.”

NORTH PORT TAKEAWAYS

The Bobcats have run the ball well all season and that was the one bright spot in Thursday night’s win. The Bobcats rushed 33 times for 254 yards, led by Zeke Baez (15 rushes for 113 yards, TD) and Colton Eichten (5 rushes for 49 yards, 2 TDs, 2-point conversion). However, North Port hardly even tried to pass all game. The Bobcats finished 1-of-2 passing as Dibene hit Patrick White for a 13-yard reception. This is a game that should have never happened. This game was far too easy for North Port, even with several mistakes, and Belser added that this is "not going to be a yearly game here."

Berkeley Prep 28, Booker 8

SARASOTA − The Buccaneers jumped out to a lead and never looked back in topping the Tornadoes at Tornado Alley.

Berkeley Prep (2-1) scored a touchdown in each quarter. Booker (2-2) notched all its points in the fourth quarter. The Tornadoes had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Booker plays host to Braden River High on Sept. 22 at Tornado Alley.

Week 4 schedule, scores

THURSDAY

Lakewood Ranch 47, IMG Academy Blue 7

North Port 35, Ambassadors Christian Academy 0

Riverview 35, Cardinal Mooney 7

Palmetto 49, Sarasota 31

Berkeley Prep 28, Booker 8

FRIDAY

Braden River at Manatee

Glenville (Cleveland) at IMG Academy National

IMG Academy White at Evangelical Christian

Lemon Bay at North Fort Myers

Parrish Community at Avon Park

Ida Baker at Port Charlotte

Aubrey Rogers at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal

The Classical Academy of Sarasota at Sarasota Christian

Lely at Southeast

