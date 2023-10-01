Week 4 football roundup: Arlington remains undefeated, Van Tassel shines in Haldane win

Mike Rescigno rushed for two touchdowns and threw another, leading the Arlington football team in a 35-0 win over Mount Vernon on Saturday.

The game was stopped in the fourth quarter when a Mount Vernon player collapsed and had to be transported to the hospital. The player, Admirals coach Michael Morano said, was "semi-alert and breathing" before leaving the field.

James Davenport scored two touchdowns, including a 15-yard run that put Arlington on the board. Lucas Mackin caught a 75-yard touchdown pass from Rescigno as the Admirals improved to 5-0.

John Jay-East Fishkill 35, Yonkers Force 19: Brady Feliciotto ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yard score in the third quarter that gave the Patriots a 21-13 lead. Cruz Calcagni and Noah Croutch each rushed for a touchdown as John Jay totaled 428 yards.

Vinny Angioletti forced two fumbles, helping lead a defense that held Yonkers to 176 total yards, including three on the ground. Calcagni, James Bird and Phil Shin each recovered a fumble.

"The offensive line did a great job of opening holes, especially in the second half," Patriots coach Jim Cancellari said. "We did well defensively and the bulk of the yards we allowed came on three long passing plays. We forced three turnovers and converted each of those into points."

Haldane 35, Bronxville 27: Ryan Van Tassel completed 13 of 17 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns, and ran for 90 yards and a score, leading the Blue Devils. Evan Giachinta ran for 192 yards and a touchdown and Michael Murray had 10 receptions for 107 yards and a score. Brody Corless and Jesse Tippett each also caught a touchdown for Haldane (4-0).

Fallou Faye had four tackles and an interception, and Nate Stickle made seven tackles, including three for loss.

Washingtonville 22, New Paltz 2: Nick Burda rushed for 65 yards and made 14 tackles for the Huguenots in the loss. Chase St. Amand had nine tackles, including one in the end zone for a safety. Gavin Treglia totaled 78 yards and Nick Horowitz had three receptions for New Paltz (1-4).

Other scores

Highland 13, Spackenkill 12Roosevelt 33, Monticello 7Lourdes 30, Wallkill 26Peekskill 42, Poughkeepsie 6

Monday

Saugerties at Beacon, 3:30 p.m.Pine Plains/Rhinebeck at Rondout Valley, 4:15 p.m.Pawling at Millbrook/Webutuck, 4:30 p.m.

