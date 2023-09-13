Week 4 football previews: Berlin Brothersvalley, Windber setting the standard thus far

Berlin Brothersvalley and Windber continued to roll in Week 3 of the high school football season. North Star bounced back from its first loss of the season with a dominating performance, while Somerset earned its first win of 2023.

Here is a look at the Week 4 matchups involving all six Somerset County teams:

Somerset County football headlines High school football in Somerset County: Complete coverage for the 2023 season

Friday

Non-conference

Belin Brothersvalley (3-0) at Laurel (1-2)

Berlin scored 21 points in the second quarter to break open a 7-0 game against visiting Everett and rolled to a 41-13 win.

Pace Prosser threw for 140 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown. Cooper Huston rushed for two touchdowns.

In three games, the Mountaineers have scored 69 points in the second quarter.

Playing a Laurel team that won nine games and advanced to the WPIAL playoffs a year ago will be a good test for Berlin ahead of its showdown at Northern Bedford County next week.

Laurel has dropped two in a row, including a 28-6 setback to Mohawk Area a week ago. Senior running back Ben Hennon leads the way for the Spartan with 306 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Rip's pick: Berlin Brothersvalley 31, Laurel 14

Inter-County Conference

Meyersdale (2-1) at Windber (3-0)

Windber picked up another commanding win with a 49-16 triumph at Tussey Mountain.

Luke Hostetler rushed for 186 yards and three scores. The junior already has 11 rushing touchdowns this season.

Dating back to last season, Windber has now scored at least 40 points in 8 of its last 11 games.

Windber's starting defense has allowed just seven points through three weeks of the high school football season.

The Ramblers have stymied oppositions on defense. The starters have allowed just seven points this season.

Meanwhile, Meyersdale was blanked 33-0 at home against North Star.

The Red Raiders are going to have to figure out a way to get the ball into the hands of freshman running back Spencer Whitfield, senior running mate Ian Brenneman and wide receiver Malachi Carr in space.

There's simply no way Meyersdale will be able to line up and run power against Windber. Without the services of senior wideout Tristin Ohler, the task at hand becomes even more difficult.

Rip's pick: Windber 49, Meyersdale 6

Tussey Mountain (1-2) at North Star (2-1)

North Star ran past Meyersdale 33-0 a week ago.

Ethan Smith tallied 207 yards and three scores on the ground, while quarterback Connor Yoder added 178 yards and a rushing TD. Yoder also threw for 90 yards and a touchdown pass to Smith.

North Star's defense was the biggest question coming into the season. However, the Cougars have allowed just 20 points in three games.

North Star hosts Tussey Mountain, seeking its first 3-1 start since 2017.

With a win, North Star would start 3-1 for the first time since 2017.

Tussey Mountain tallied two touchdowns against Windber's second-string defense in a 49-16 setback.

The Cougars will have to slow down running back Isaiah Sosak while containing dual-threat quarterback Landon Myers.

Rip's pick: North Star 28, Tussey Mountain 15

Heritage Conference

Conemaugh Township (0-3) at West Shamokin (1-2)

Conemaugh Township suffered a 34-7 setback to Penns Manor last Friday. Without senior quarterback Jon Updyke, who missed the game due to an injury sustained in Week 2, the Conemaugh Township offense struggled.

Kyler Mauzy caught a touchdown pass from Sam Shaffer, who split time at quarterback with Brennan Lohr. If Updyke is unable to go again, it will provide first-year coach Brandon Studer another opportunity to feature his underclassmen. He can open up the playbook and see what they are capable of.

West Shamokin dropped its second straight contest, falling 28-0 at home to Purchase Line.

Rip's pick: West Shamokin 40, Conemaugh Township 18

Saturday

LHAC

Somerset (1-2) at Westmont Hilltop (1-2)

Somerset picked up its first win of the season with a 26-12 win over Greater Johnstown.

Rowan Holmes tallied two rushing touchdowns. Camden Lowery rushed for 182 yards and Tyler McNabb returned an interception for a touchdown.

Westmont fell to Richland 35-7 in Week 3.

Both teams want to run the football. Westmont has a big offensive line for its trio of backs to run behind. Meanwhile, Somerset has a mix of power and speed in its backfield.

If the Golden Eagles can play disciplined, assignment football, they will be in the game, late.

Rip's pick: Westmont Hilltop 27, Somerset 16

Rip's picks: Last week: 5-0; Overall: 16-1

Note: WQZS 93.3 Sports will broadcast the Meyersdale at Windber contest. The pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff set for 7.

Adam Ripple is the Daily American sports editor. He can be reached at 814-444-5926. Follow him on X @ARipple_DAsport. Follow Daily American Sports on Facebook and @dailyamericanmedia on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: What to watch in Week 4 Somerset County high school football action.