Week 4 football picks from the Pac-12 College Wire sites
Can you believe it has nearly been an entire month of college football?
We are in the final stretch of the first month, and the Pac-12 Conference has done rather well. Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, and USC are all 3-0, although the Beavers and Trojans face each other this weekend.
Arizona State finally ended the Herm Edwards era, and there are still a lot of questions about both Utah and Oregon after they both won two straight following opening week losses.
Once again, the teams at the Pac-12 College Wire sites are predicting the Pac-12 slate for the week. Here are the overall records so far, in parentheses, with last week’s results listed first:
Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (29-5)
Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (28-6)
Andy Patton, 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (27-7)
Matt Zemek, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (28-6)
Matt Wadleigh, 7-4 (Trojans/Buffaloes Wire) (26-8)
Don James, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (26-8)
Jack Carlough, 9-2 (Buffaloes Wire) (29-5)
Tony Cosolo, 7-4 (Buffaloes Wire) (25-9)
Patrick Conn, 7-4 (College Wires Regional Editor) (28-6)
Here are the predictions for Week 4.
UCLA VS. COLORADO
Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: UCLA
Don Smalley: UCLA
Andy Patton: UCLA
Matt Zemek: UCLA
Matt Wadleigh: UCLA
Donovan James: UCLA
Jack Carlough: UCLA
Tony Cosolo: UCLA
Patrick Conn: UCLA
OREGON AT WASHINGTON STATE
Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Oregon
Don Smalley: Oregon
Andy Patton: Oregon
Matt Zemek: Oregon
Matt Wadleigh: Oregon
Donovan James: Oregon
Jack Carlough: Oregon
Tony Cosolo: Oregon
Patrick Conn: Oregon
ARIZONA AT CALIFORNIA
Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch looks on from the sideline during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Cal
Don Smalley: Cal
Andy Patton: Arizona
Matt Zemek: Arizona
Matt Wadleigh: Arizona
Donovan James: Cal
Jack Carlough: Cal
Tony Cosolo: Cal
Patrick Conn: Cal
USC AT OREGON STATE
Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Jack Colletto (12) runs for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: USC
Don Smalley: USC
Andy Patton: USC
Matt Zemek: USC
Matt Wadleigh: USC
Donovan James: USC
Jack Carlough: USC
Tony Cosolo: USC
Patrick Conn: USC
STANFORD AT WASHINGTON
Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Washington
Don Smalley: Stanford
Andy Patton: Washington
Matt Zemek: Washington
Matt Wadleigh: Washington
Donovan James: Washington
Jack Carlough: Washington
Tony Cosolo: Washington
Patrick Conn: Washington
UTAH AT ARIZONA STATE
Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Zac Neel: Utah
Don Smalley: Utah
Andy Patton: Utah
Matt Zemek: Utah
Matt Wadleigh: Utah
Donovan James: Utah
Jack Carlough: Utah
Tony Cosolo: Utah
Patrick Conn: Utah