Week 4 football picks from the Pac-12 College Wire sites

Can you believe it has nearly been an entire month of college football?

We are in the final stretch of the first month, and the Pac-12 Conference has done rather well. Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, and USC are all 3-0, although the Beavers and Trojans face each other this weekend.

Arizona State finally ended the Herm Edwards era, and there are still a lot of questions about both Utah and Oregon after they both won two straight following opening week losses.

Once again, the teams at the Pac-12 College Wire sites are predicting the Pac-12 slate for the week. Here are the overall records so far, in parentheses, with last week’s results listed first:

Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (29-5)

Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (28-6)

Andy Patton, 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (27-7)

Matt Zemek, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (28-6)

Matt Wadleigh, 7-4 (Trojans/Buffaloes Wire) (26-8)

Don James, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (26-8)

Jack Carlough, 9-2 (Buffaloes Wire) (29-5)

Tony Cosolo, 7-4 (Buffaloes Wire) (25-9)

Patrick Conn, 7-4 (College Wires Regional Editor) (28-6)

Here are the predictions for Week 4.

UCLA VS. COLORADO

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: UCLA

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: UCLA

Matt Zemek: UCLA

Matt Wadleigh: UCLA

Donovan James: UCLA

Jack Carlough: UCLA

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Patrick Conn: UCLA

OREGON AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Oregon

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

ARIZONA AT CALIFORNIA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch looks on from the sideline during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Cal

Don Smalley: Cal

Andy Patton: Arizona

Matt Zemek: Arizona

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona

Donovan James: Cal

Jack Carlough: Cal

Tony Cosolo: Cal

Patrick Conn: Cal

USC AT OREGON STATE

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Jack Colletto (12) runs for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: USC

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Donovan James: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

STANFORD AT WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Washington

Don Smalley: Stanford

Andy Patton: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Donovan James: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Patrick Conn: Washington

UTAH AT ARIZONA STATE

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Utah

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: Utah

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Donovan James: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

