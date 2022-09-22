Week 4 football picks from the Pac-12 College Wire sites

Matt Wadleigh
Can you believe it has nearly been an entire month of college football?

We are in the final stretch of the first month, and the Pac-12 Conference has done rather well. Washington, Washington State, UCLA, Oregon State, and USC are all 3-0, although the Beavers and Trojans face each other this weekend.

Arizona State finally ended the Herm Edwards era, and there are still a lot of questions about both Utah and Oregon after they both won two straight following opening week losses.

Once again, the teams at the Pac-12 College Wire sites are predicting the Pac-12 slate for the week. Here are the overall records so far, in parentheses, with last week’s results listed first:

  • Zac Neel (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (29-5)

  • Don Smalley (Ducks Wire) 9-2 (28-6)

  • Andy Patton, 9-2 (Ducks Wire) (27-7)

  • Matt Zemek, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (28-6)

  • Matt Wadleigh, 7-4 (Trojans/Buffaloes Wire) (26-8)

  • Don James, 8-3 (Trojans Wire) (26-8)

  • Jack Carlough, 9-2 (Buffaloes Wire) (29-5)

  • Tony Cosolo, 7-4 (Buffaloes Wire) (25-9)

  • Patrick Conn, 7-4 (College Wires Regional Editor) (28-6)

Here are the predictions for Week 4.

UCLA VS. COLORADO

Sep 17, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Chip Kelly on the sidelines during the second half against the South Alabama Jaguars at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: UCLA

Don Smalley: UCLA

Andy Patton: UCLA

Matt Zemek: UCLA

Matt Wadleigh: UCLA

Donovan James: UCLA

Jack Carlough: UCLA

Tony Cosolo: UCLA

Patrick Conn: UCLA

OREGON AT WASHINGTON STATE

Sep 17, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates after a game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Autzen Stadium. Oregon won the game 41-20. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Oregon

Don Smalley: Oregon

Andy Patton: Oregon

Matt Zemek: Oregon

Matt Wadleigh: Oregon

Donovan James: Oregon

Jack Carlough: Oregon

Tony Cosolo: Oregon

Patrick Conn: Oregon

ARIZONA AT CALIFORNIA

Sep 3, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch looks on from the sideline during the second half against the San Diego State Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Cal

Don Smalley: Cal

Andy Patton: Arizona

Matt Zemek: Arizona

Matt Wadleigh: Arizona

Donovan James: Cal

Jack Carlough: Cal

Tony Cosolo: Cal

Patrick Conn: Cal

USC AT OREGON STATE

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Jack Colletto (12) runs for a first down before he is stopped by USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: USC

Don Smalley: USC

Andy Patton: USC

Matt Zemek: USC

Matt Wadleigh: USC

Donovan James: USC

Jack Carlough: USC

Tony Cosolo: USC

Patrick Conn: USC

STANFORD AT WASHINGTON

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) and head coach Kalen DeBoer talk during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Washington

Don Smalley: Stanford

Andy Patton: Washington

Matt Zemek: Washington

Matt Wadleigh: Washington

Donovan James: Washington

Jack Carlough: Washington

Tony Cosolo: Washington

Patrick Conn: Washington

UTAH AT ARIZONA STATE

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Zac Neel: Utah

Don Smalley: Utah

Andy Patton: Utah

Matt Zemek: Utah

Matt Wadleigh: Utah

Donovan James: Utah

Jack Carlough: Utah

Tony Cosolo: Utah

Patrick Conn: Utah

