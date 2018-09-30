Week 4 Fantasy Wrap Podcast: Money-Making Mitch and the revenge of the QB

Subscribe to the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast

Apple Podcasts • Stitcher • Google Podcasts

[Make sports predictions to win cash prizes with Yahoo Fantasy Slate. Play for free]

Much was made of the apparent demise of Tom Brady and Andrew Luck and Mitchell Trubisky (was he ever alive?), but Week 4 proved that perhaps those assumptions were ill-advised. Luck put up a performance that silenced his critics (at least for the week) and Brady returned home to utterly dominate the division-leading Miami Dolphins. Yet those performances paled in comparison to what Trubisky did to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski, and Matt Harmon break down those spectacular performances as well as answer your questions about the important lessons learned during Week 4.

Our experts also discuss the two-headed monster forming in Patriots backfield, the sudden resurgence of the Titans offense, and a dissection into Aaron Rodgers’ chances of ever being a “sit” candidate.

They wrap up with waiver-wire options you should consider as we look ahead to Week 5.

Remember to rate, review and subscribe on your podcast provider of choice and send us your questions for future episodes on Twitter @YahooFantasy.

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @scott_pianowski

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB