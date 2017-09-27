Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Still snoozing Carson to sound alarm for Seattle

Week 4 Fantasy Flames: No more sad country songs for Decker

Each week the Noise highlights under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week (Scoring thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 4 Flames in the comments section below.

Alex Smith, KC, QB (23 percent started, $31 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Was (Game over/under: 49.5)

Wait-on-a-QB backers are already screaming from their pulpits “TOLD YA, SUCKERS!!!” Glance at the current QB1s in 12-team leagues and you can understand their amplified exuberance. Yes, usual suspects Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are listed, but they’re the only widely drafted passers dotting the landscape. Afterthoughts Trevor Siemian, Jared Goff, Blake Bortles and Smith also sit at the big boy table. Considering most believe Smith is the demarcation line for “average,” the Miller Lite of QBs, his spot inside the top-10 is a nutty development. Maybe it’s the pressure applied by Patrick Mahomes or the blazing speed of Tyreek Hill, but something has awakened inside the usually pedestrian QB. Shedding his game manager stereotype, he’s attacked defenses downfield with remarkable efficiency. Through three week’s he’s completed 77.3 percent of his attempts, netted 9.2 yards per attempt and ranked top-10 in true passer rating (136.1). In Week 4, look for Smith to again come out firing. Lobster claw Josh Norman has squeezed assignments, but the rest of Washington’s secondary is anything but restrictive. Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller, for example, have surrendered a combined 65.2 catch rate this season. Meanwhile, Washington, as a hole, has coughed up 8.7 yards per attempt to signal callers. At home, Mr. Smith trashes Washington.

Fearless Forecast: 263 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 turnovers, 11 rushing yards, 19.6 fantasy points

Chris Carson, Sea, RB (37 percent started, $19 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Ind (Over/Under: 41)

In Fantasyland, it’s the Year of the Rookie RB. Numerous first-year rushers have, and will continue to be, celebrated. Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Tarik Cohen are just a few upstarts taking virtual box scores by storm. Though overshadowed, Carson is another greenhorn making his mark. With beluga whale, Eddie Lacy, beached and Thomas Rawls essentially unplugged, the seventh-round pick, a standout from the Preseason, has suddenly become Seattle’s workhorse. On 37 carries, he’s bulled his way to an impressive 4.5 yards per carry and ranked inside the top-17 in yards after contact per attempt (2.7) and total tackles avoided (9). His noticeable decisiveness, grind and shifty moves should keep him locked into the ‘Hawks starting gig rest of season. Yes, Seattle’s offensive line continues to be a work in progress (No. 28 in run-blocking efficiency), but volume is king in fantasy, and Carson wears a crown. This week in a primetime contest TV executives are surely regretting, the youngster is practically must-start material in 12-team leagues. Despite constant negative press, the Colts have surrendered only 3.14 yards per carry and 67.0 rushing yards per game to RBs. Still, unfavorable game scripts have worn Jon Bostic and Co. down. It’s why they rank No. 13 in most fantasy points allowed to RBs. In a contest Seattle should control gate to gate, anticipate Carson to roll up top-15 numbers on at least 18-22 touches.

Fearless Forecast: 20 carries, 96 rushing yards, 1 receptions, 7 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 16.8 fantasy points

Duke Johnson, Cle, RB (16 percent started, $13 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. Cin (Over/Under: 40)

No matter what fantasy owners claim, deep down we’re all a little bullheaded. Every year we invest heavily in a particular player or three hoping they deliver on our own self-contrived hype. Duke, a player I broke out the bullhorn for on multiple platforms this past summer, is one example. As witnessed in recent outings, the Brown is more than your run-of-the-mill scat-back. He packs the versatility, explosiveness and toughness of a Chris Thompson or Cohen. In fact, his 5.5 YAC per attempt ranks No. 1 among all RBs according to Pro Football Focus. He’s a greyhound compared to cocker spaniel Isaiah Crowell. Seeing nearly 50 percent of the snap share, the multipurpose back should build off his spectacular Week 3 efforts in Indy. His Week 4 opponent, intrastate rival Cincinnati, has only given up 3.54 yards per carry to RBs, but ranks No. 10 in most receptions allowed to the position. Duke, who deserves to be the featured back considering Crowell’s horrendous inefficiency (1.8 YAC/att, 1 missed tackle forced on 48 touches), should clean up as a receiver, especially given the unreliability of Rashard Higgins and Kenny Britt. Plug him in at the FLEX or RB2 position in 12-team and deeper leagues.

