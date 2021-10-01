Week 4 Fantasy Preview, Part 2

On the latest episode of A Good Football Show, John Daigle, Pat Daugherty and Denny Carter join me to break down 10 games from the Week 4 slate, including a potential Cardinals-Rams shootout, the outlook for Saquon Barkley and Alvin Kamara, and Tom Brady's return to New England.

Below is the full game-by-game agenda for the episode — which you can find on Spotify, on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.

(2:06) — Panthers @ Cowboys — Carolina’s D vs. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys

(10:12) — WFT @ Falcons — Will Kyle Pitts and Calvin Ridley finally break out?

(17:49) — Titans @ Jets — Revenge game for Corey Davis?

(23:13) — Giants @ Saints — RB1 weeks for Saquon and Kamara?

(30:10) — Texans @ Bills — Do things get better for Stefon Diggs?

(36:30) — Cardinals @ Rams — Worrying about Robert Woods

(45:16) — Ravens @ Broncos — Melvin Gordon vs. Javonte Williams

(51:10) — Packers @ Steelers — Any hope for a big Chase Claypool day?

(56:03) — Bucs @ Patriots — Expectations for Bucs WRs in Brady’s NE return

(1:04:23) — Raiders @ Chargers — Is Mike Williams, WR1, here to stay?