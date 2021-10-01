Week 4 Fantasy Preview: Lamar Jackson faces another big test in Denver
Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don provide fantasy previews for all of the Sunday games for week 4 in the NFL. Among the games and topics covered are…
Who is the starting QB in Chicago and does it matter?
An offensive shootout brewing between the Panthers and Cowboys
Can Derrick Henry beat the Jets by himself?
The Chiefs defense is a disaster
The entire NFC West is playing against each other in important games
Lamar Jackson is having another special season
The Brady Bowl (Bucs vs. Pats)
Plus a whole slew of deep sleepers and DFS values.
