Week 4 Fantasy Preview: Lamar Jackson faces another big test in Denver

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Dalton Del Don provide fantasy previews for all of the Sunday games for week 4 in the NFL. Among the games and topics covered are…

Who is the starting QB in Chicago and does it matter?

An offensive shootout brewing between the Panthers and Cowboys

Can Derrick Henry beat the Jets by himself?

The Chiefs defense is a disaster

The entire NFC West is playing against each other in important games

Lamar Jackson is having another special season

The Brady Bowl (Bucs vs. Pats)

Plus a whole slew of deep sleepers and DFS values.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts