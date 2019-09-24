Week 4 fantasy football TE ranks: Can Evan Engram reach new heights?

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports
Evan Engram will look to continue building alongside Daniel Jones in Week 4. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants unfortunately lost Saquon Barkley to a high ankle sprain in Week 3, but they looked to have gained a more exciting passing game too, thanks to rookie quarterback, Daniel Jones.

We saw how the passing game under Jones blossomed against the Buccaneers and few weapons benefitted more from it than tight end Evan Engram.

Engram exploded in Week 3 to the tune of 6/113/1, attracting eight targets in the process. Our experts are expecting another great output from him in Week 4, as shown in their tight end rankings:

