Week 4 fantasy football RB rankings: James Conner gets a prime get-right spot

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff
Yahoo Sports

To put it kindly, James Conner hasn’t lived up to either his ADP nor preseason expectations. He has yet to touch the ball 20-or-more times in a game, nor has he surpassed 100 total yards. With Big Ben out of the picture, the future looks even bleaker for the runner. That said, if there was ever a spot for Conner to get right, it’s against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals.

So far, the Bengals have given up touchdowns to running backs in every game this season, including three in Week 2 and two in Week 1. They’ve been the second-worst defense vs. running backs this season, behind only Miami.

Conner could be looking at a big game in Week 4. See where he lands in our experts’ rankings:

