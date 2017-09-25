Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

Melvin Gordon was slowed by injury, Jay Ajayi couldn't muster 30 yards against the Jets, and Jordan Howard and DeMarco Murray were awesome again -- pretty much exactly what we predicted. OK, it's not at all what we predicted, but our Week 4 fantasy RB rankings will be perfect, we promise.
OK, we don't promise that either, but as we get deeper into the season, we'll (hopefully) have a better idea of matchups and playing time. Injuries will shake things up in a hurry, but two rookies, Joe Mixon and Chris Carson, continued to take steps forward as the primary ball carriers for their respective teams, and a couple more (D'Onta Foreman, Elijah McGuire) are getting closer to earning more playing time. We'll keep an eye on them, but for now, we're more focused on the unsettled situations in Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans and both New York (both teams), among other places.
We also are re-evaluating "receiving backs", like Chris Thompson, who continues to have big games, Christian McCaffrey, who had a breakout performance in Week 3, Duke Johnson, who continues to outplay Isaiah Crowell, and, everyone's favorite, Tarik Cohen, who was a pinky toe away from outproducing Howard for the third straight week.
WEEK 4 RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.
WEEK 4 DFS: DFS lineup builder
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs
7 Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Lions.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
|1
|Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys vs. Rams.
|2
|Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Jets.
|3
|Jay Ajayi, Dolphins vs. Saints.
|4
|Kareem Hunt, Chiefs vs. Redskins.
|5
|LeSean McCoy, Bills @ Falcons.
|6
|Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Ravens.
|7
|Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. Lions.
|8
|Devonta Freeman, Falcons vs. Bills.
|9
|Todd Gurley, Rams @ Cowboys.
|10
|Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Eagles.
|11
|Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bears.
|12
|Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Browns
|13
|Carlos Hyde, 49ers @ Cardinals.
|14
|Jordan Howard, Bears @ Packers.
|15
|C.J. Anderson, Broncos vs. Raiders.
|16
|Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Colts.
|17
|DeMarco Murray, Titans @ Texans.
|18
|Jonathan Stewart, Panthers @ Patriots.
|19
|Mike Gillislee, Patriots vs. Panthers.
|20
|Jacquizz Rodgers, Bucs vs. Giants.
|21
|Isaiah Crowell, Browns vs. Bengals.
|22
|Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Titans.
|23
|Frank Gore, Colts @ Seahawks.
|24
|Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Broncos.
|25
|Ameer Abdullah, Lions @ Vikings.
|26
|Chris Johnson, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
|27
|Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Steelers.
|28
|Rob Kelley, Redskins @ Chiefs.
|29
|LeGarrette Blount, Eagles @ Chargers.
|30
|Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Chiefs.
|31
|Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers.
|32
|Terrance West, Ravens vs. Steelers.
|33
|Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Patriots.
|34
|Mark Ingram, Saints @ Dolphins.
|35
|Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Jaguars.
|36
|Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Bengals.
|37
|Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Chargers.
|38
|James White, Patriots vs. Panthers.
|39
|Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Bills.
|40
|Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Browns.
|41
|Derrick Henry, Titans @ Texans.
|42
|Paul Perkins, Giants @ Bucs.
|43
|Jeremy Hill, Bengals @ Browns.
|44
|Theo Riddick, Lions @ Vikings.
|45
|C.J. Prosise, Seahawks vs. Colts.
|46
|Orleans Darkwa, Giants @ Bucs.
|47
|Jamaal Charles, Broncos vs. Raiders.
|48
|D'Onta Foreman, Texans vs. Titans.
|49
|Andre Ellington, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
|50
|Adrian Peterson, Saints @ Dolphins.
|51
|Mike Tolbert, BIlls @ Falcons.
|52
|Alvin Kamara, Saints @ Dolphins.
|53
|Elijah McGuire, Jets vs. Jaguars.
|54
|Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Panthers.
|55
|Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals vs. 49ers.
|56
|Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Jets.
|57
|Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Broncos.
|58
|Shane Vereen, Giants @ Bucs.
|59
|Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Giants.
|60
|DeAndre Washington, Raiders @ Broncos.
|61
|Branden Oliver, Chargers vs. Eagles.
8.6k