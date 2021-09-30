Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Rob Gronkowski returns to New England as a TE1, Kyle Pitts prays for a breakout and the Giants’ Evan Engram attempts to get his season on track in New Orleans.

Week 4 Tight Ends

TE Notes: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan finally awoke from his George Kittle stupor and used his tight end in more creative ways against the Packers, giving him 16 snaps in the slot and six outside. Both were five more than the previous week’s total, with his number of in-line snaps falling from 57-42 even as the Niners had the same number of overall plays. Kittle ran 41 routes after seeing 30 the week prior, responding with 7/92. Truly, this is not rocket science. Shanny needs to snap out of his too clever by half 2021 ways. … We knew Week 3 would be a huge test for T.J. Hockenson. How could he cope with his rapidly increasing defensive attention? The answer was 2/10. There are going to be speed bumps for a highly-targeted tight end in an offense without wide receivers. It still seems most likely that Hockenson’s volume will take the day more weeks than not. … Is there any more of a Week 4 lock than Rob Gronkowski scoring a touchdown in Foxboro? Provided his ribs cooperate, of course. It is worth noting that no team has surrendered fewer tight end fantasy points than the Patriots, though it has come against a schedule where Mike Gesicki was the toughest foe.

Mark Andrews came alive against the Lions’ porous seam defense. The Broncos are much tougher, but Week 3 demonstrated just how far ahead Andrews remains of the Ravens’ receivers. … Noah Fant comes off a quiet Week 3 vs. a Ravens defense that bled points to Darren Waller and Travis Kelce before containing T.J. Hockenson. Unlike Hock, Fant actually has some wideouts to draw cover. This is a good spot. … Kyle Pitts’ usage has somehow been better than expected even as the production has been a worst-case scenario. This Football Team matchup could go either way. Chase Young and company seem overdue to take over a game upfront. The Falcons’ line is the perfect opportunity. If that happens, Matt Ryan won’t have the time to get Pitts the ball. … Although his production remains stuck in neutral, Logan Thomas’ snap and route counts continue to presage a breakout. @ATL looks awfully good on the schedule. … Tyler Higbee has yet to exceed six targets, though like Thomas, he is playing nearly every snap. That has to count for something in this 55-totaled shootout waiting to happen.

Considering what’s behind him, we have little choice but to keep chasing touchdowns with Robert Tonyan. … Evan Engram made predictably little impact in his Week 3 debut, though we must take note of his six targets. That number is going to go up with Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) on the shelf. Empty volume is still volume. … Dallas Goedert is a big-play bet who could provide a zero vs. the Chiefs’ struggling defense. ... Mike Gesicki has seen his targets go from three to six to 12. The increase has come even as the Dolphins’ receiver corps has grown more crowded. It is ultimately difficult to see consistent enough TE1 production coming out of Gesicki’s quarterback and receiver chaos. … Jonnu Smith has 74 yards on 16 targets. Only nine tight ends have drawn more looks. At some point, that has to mean something. Worth monitoring is coach Bill Belichick’s potential vengeance following Smith’s Week 3 dropathon. … That, combined with Hunter Henry’s slightly more robust production gives Henry the rankings advantage vs. a Bucs D permitting the ninth most tight end fantasy points. … The Vikings are passing more and Tyler Conklin is one of the main beneficiaries.

