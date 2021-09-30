Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·5 min read
In this article:
Rob Gronkowski returns to New England as a TE1, Kyle Pitts prays for a breakout and the Giants’ Evan Engram attempts to get his season on track in New Orleans.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 4 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@PHI

2

Darren Waller

@LAC

3

George Kittle

SEA

4

T.J. Hockenson

@CHI

5

Rob Gronkowski

@NE

6

Mark Andrews

@DEN

7

Noah Fant

BAL

8

Kyle Pitts

WAS

9

Logan Thomas

@ATL

10

Tyler Higbee

ARI

11

Robert Tonyan

PIT

12

Evan Engram

@NO

13

Dallas Goedert

KC

14

Mike Gesicki

IND

15

Jared Cook

LV

16

Hunter Henry

TB

17

Jonnu Smith

TB

18

Tyler Conklin

CLE

19

Gerald Everett

@SF

20

Austin Hooper

@MIN

21

Dalton Schultz

CAR

22

Cole Kmet

DET

23

Dawson Knox

HOU

24

Zach Ertz

KC

25

Jack Doyle

@MIA

26

Pat Freiermuth

@GB

27

Blake Jarwin

CAR

28

Dan Arnold

@CIN

29

Albert Okwuegbunam

BAL

30

Adam Trautman

NYG

31

David Njoku

@MIN

32

Maxx Williams

@LA

TE Notes: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan finally awoke from his George Kittle stupor and used his tight end in more creative ways against the Packers, giving him 16 snaps in the slot and six outside. Both were five more than the previous week’s total, with his number of in-line snaps falling from 57-42 even as the Niners had the same number of overall plays. Kittle ran 41 routes after seeing 30 the week prior, responding with 7/92. Truly, this is not rocket science. Shanny needs to snap out of his too clever by half 2021 ways. … We knew Week 3 would be a huge test for T.J. Hockenson. How could he cope with his rapidly increasing defensive attention? The answer was 2/10. There are going to be speed bumps for a highly-targeted tight end in an offense without wide receivers. It still seems most likely that Hockenson’s volume will take the day more weeks than not. … Is there any more of a Week 4 lock than Rob Gronkowski scoring a touchdown in Foxboro? Provided his ribs cooperate, of course. It is worth noting that no team has surrendered fewer tight end fantasy points than the Patriots, though it has come against a schedule where Mike Gesicki was the toughest foe.

Mark Andrews came alive against the Lions’ porous seam defense. The Broncos are much tougher, but Week 3 demonstrated just how far ahead Andrews remains of the Ravens’ receivers. … Noah Fant comes off a quiet Week 3 vs. a Ravens defense that bled points to Darren Waller and Travis Kelce before containing T.J. Hockenson. Unlike Hock, Fant actually has some wideouts to draw cover. This is a good spot. … Kyle Pitts’ usage has somehow been better than expected even as the production has been a worst-case scenario. This Football Team matchup could go either way. Chase Young and company seem overdue to take over a game upfront. The Falcons’ line is the perfect opportunity. If that happens, Matt Ryan won’t have the time to get Pitts the ball. … Although his production remains stuck in neutral, Logan Thomas’ snap and route counts continue to presage a breakout. @ATL looks awfully good on the schedule. … Tyler Higbee has yet to exceed six targets, though like Thomas, he is playing nearly every snap. That has to count for something in this 55-totaled shootout waiting to happen.

Considering what’s behind him, we have little choice but to keep chasing touchdowns with Robert Tonyan. … Evan Engram made predictably little impact in his Week 3 debut, though we must take note of his six targets. That number is going to go up with Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) on the shelf. Empty volume is still volume. … Dallas Goedert is a big-play bet who could provide a zero vs. the Chiefs’ struggling defense. ... Mike Gesicki has seen his targets go from three to six to 12. The increase has come even as the Dolphins’ receiver corps has grown more crowded. It is ultimately difficult to see consistent enough TE1 production coming out of Gesicki’s quarterback and receiver chaos. … Jonnu Smith has 74 yards on 16 targets. Only nine tight ends have drawn more looks. At some point, that has to mean something. Worth monitoring is coach Bill Belichick’s potential vengeance following Smith’s Week 3 dropathon. … That, combined with Hunter Henry’s slightly more robust production gives Henry the rankings advantage vs. a Bucs D permitting the ninth most tight end fantasy points. … The Vikings are passing more and Tyler Conklin is one of the main beneficiaries.

Week 4 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Matt Gay

ARI

2

Justin Tucker

@DEN

3

Matt Prater

@LA

4

Greg Zuerlein

CAR

5

Brandon McManus

BAL

6

Daniel Carlson

@LAC

7

Ryan Succop

@NE

8

Zane Gonzalez

@DAL

9

Tyler Bass

HOU

10

Greg Joseph

CLE

11

Chase McLaughlin

@MIN

12

Tristan Vizcaino

LV

13

Harrison Butker

@PHI

14

Nick Folk

TB

15

Mason Crosby

PIT

16

Randy Bullock

@NYJ

17

Robbie Gould

SEA

18

Evan McPherson

JAC

19

Jason Myers

@SF

20

Jake Elliott

KC

21

Dustin Hopkins

@ATL

22

Jason Sanders

IND

23

Aldrick Rosas

NYG

24

Graham Gano

@NO

25

Chris Boswell

@GB

26

Rodrigo Blankenship

@MIA

27

Austin Seibert

@CHI

28

Younghoe Koo

WAS

29

Cairo Santos

DET

30

Joey Slye

@BUF

31

Matt Ammendola

TEN

32

Matthew Wright

@CIN

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opp

1

Buffalo Bills

DST

BUF

HOU

2

Cincinnati Bengals

DST

CIN

JAC

3

Tennessee Titans

DST

TEN

@NYJ

4

New Orleans Saints

DST

NO

NYG

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DST

TB

@NE

6

Chicago Bears

DST

CHI

DET

7

Miami Dolphins

DST

MIA

IND

8

Indianapolis Colts

DST

IND

@MIA

9

Green Bay Packers

DST

GB

PIT

10

Kansas City Chiefs

DST

KC

@PHI

11

Detroit Lions

DST

DET

@CHI

12

New England Patriots

DST

NE

TB

13

Washington Football Team

DST

WAS

@ATL

14

Cleveland Browns

DST

CLE

@MIN

15

Denver Broncos

DST

DEN

BAL

16

New York Giants

DST

NYG

@NO

17

Carolina Panthers

DST

CAR

@DAL

18

Baltimore Ravens

DST

BAL

@DEN

19

Seattle Seahawks

DST

SEA

@SF

20

Los Angeles Chargers

DST

LAC

LV

21

Minnesota Vikings

DST

MIN

CLE

22

Dallas Cowboys

DST

DAL

CAR

23

Los Angeles Rams

DST

LA

ARI

24

San Francisco 49ers

DST

SF

SEA

25

Arizona Cardinals

DST

ARI

@LA

26

Atlanta Falcons

DST

ATL

WAS

27

Las Vegas Raiders

DST

LV

@LAC

28

Houston Texans

DST

HOU

@BUF

29

Pittsburgh Steelers

DST

PIT

@GB

30

New York Jets

DST

NYJ

TEN

31

Jacksonville Jaguars

DST

JAC

@CIN

32

Philadelphia Eagles

DST

PHI

KC

