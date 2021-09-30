Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









The Rams’ Matthew Stafford hopes to stay hot in a likely shootout with the Cardinals as the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts tries to keep his QB1 value afloat vs. the struggling Chiefs.

Week 4 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Although somewhat subdued through the air in Week 3, Kyler Murray found the end zone on the ground for the third time in as many games. No one else in fantasy combines Murray’s passing pyrotechnics and ground prowess. There is no one matchup, not even Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, that could be considered concerning. … The Texans’ defense has overachieved. That doesn’t mean it’s been good. The only thing standing in Josh Allen’s way is a comical 16.5-point spread. If this one is put to bed too early, top-five numbers may not materialize. … While people focus on the Chiefs’ “struggles,” Patrick Mahomes has reached three passing touchdowns every time out, with a ground score to boot. He’s the same Pat we’ve always known. The Eagles have been stingy through the air. … Russell Wilson has completed 70-plus percent of his passes and averaged 9.3-plus yards per attempt in each of his three starts. The 49ers limp into Week 4 surrendering the fifth most quarterback fantasy points after dates with Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff and Aaron Rodgers.

Had Marquise Brown dropped only two touchdowns instead of three, Lamar Jackson’s Week 3 would have been different. As it were, he finished as the QB13 vs. the Lions’ soft defense. Denver is a stiffer challenge, but the same goes for Jackson compared to the first three signal callers the Broncos shut down. Keep an eye on Jackson's minor back issue. … Much like Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford is combining unreal efficiency and big-play frequency through three games as a Ram. This week’s 55 over/under foretells an eruption spot for a quarterback who has yet to have the benefit of a true 2021 shootout. … Justin Herbert regressed to the touchdown mean in Week 3’s stirring victory over the Chiefs. Herbert has looked like a quarterback putting it all together, making some positively Rodgers-ian throws as he combines tight-window accuracy with impeccable timing. The Raiders have yet to face a passer anywhere close to Herbert’s 2021 level. … Is Panthers/Cowboys a potential shootout or an under waiting to happen between two defenses looking much improved on 2020? Volume has been in short supply for Dak Prescott since Week 1, with the Cowboys adopting opponent-specific game plans. The Panthers are allowing both the league’s fewest rushing and passing yards after facing three awful teams. Prescott will tell us what kind of defense they really are.

Like the Panthers, the Patriots enter Week 4 conceding hardly any passing yardage. Also like the Panthers, they have yet to really be tested. That will change in the most spectacular of fashions in this revenge game to end all revenge games with Tom Brady returning to Foxboro. Vegas has expressed some hesitance, installing a sub-50 total. The Bucs are not running pure right now, with Antonio Brown still on the COVID-19 list and fellow revenge seeker Rob Gronkowski dealing with a rib issue. QB1 numbers are more likely than not for Brady in The Return™ but a true bonanza is probably out of reach against the coach who knows more about Brady than he does himself. … Aaron Rodgers has yet to attempt more than 30 passes as the Packers’ balanced offense has run into a number of unusual game flows. That number seems unlikely to be summited in Week 4 against a Steelers team comprehensively incapable of matching points. They also boast a still-solid pass defense. … Jalen Hurts was not good in Week 3. Jalen Hurts was the QB8 in Week 3. Who knows how long the dual-threat can keep the scam going, but the Chiefs’ struggling defense is all but guaranteed to cough up big plays in this monster-totaled affair.

Kirk Cousins has been unleashed, because sure, why not. The Browns have not been tested since Week 1, where Patrick Mahomes breezed to a 337/3 effort. Cousins has the weapons and Week 4 scoring environment (51.5 over/under) to affix himself to the QB1/2 borderline. … Sam Darnold has yet to throw for fewer than 279 yards or average less than 8.0 yards per attempt. Improving though it may be, Dallas’ defense enters Week 4 surrendering the league’s second most passing yardage. It is hard to envision Darnold compiling fewer than 300 yards with Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) on the shelf. … Two lengthy overtimes have helped, but Derek Carr comes into Week 4 leading the NFL in yardage. There is no way to truth what has been extremely high-level quarterback play with a limited supporting cast. Carr still has only six scores to show for it, and I can’t shake the feeling that his fantasy ceiling will always be capped. The Chargers are the latest in a string of tough matchups. Carr aced the first three. … The matchup could not be better for Ryan Tannehill, but talk about a game plan that is likely to be established. Missing A.J. Brown and potentially Julio Jones, the Titans are seven-point road favorites vs. the pathetic Jets. 30 attempts feels like an impossibility.

Teddy Bridgewater emerges from the softest schedule stretch of his life as the QB19. Although the Ravens are struggling on defense, nothing is going to change. Bridgewater has never provided ceiling and never will. … It would be inaccurate to call Daniel Jones a dual threat, as he as a paltry 13 passing touchdowns over his past 17 starts. That is wow bad in the modern game. Jones’ legs are keeping him fantasy relevant, but he will not be a true streamer until his arm provides more production. Missing Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, that won’t be this week against the Saints’ elite defense. ... The Saints are hiding Jameis Winston. His unpredictability will keep him QB2 adjacent, but ceiling is almost impossible to come by with this supporting cast, especially in low-totaled games like this week’s Giants meetup. … Regardless of who is to blame, Justin Fields has been historically bad over the Bears’ past 1.5 contests. The Lions are a far more approachable matchup than Cincinnati or Cleveland, creating hope Fields could at least produce fantasy numbers even if he once again stacks up sacks and incompletions. Detroit did hold Lamar Jackson to fewer than 60 yards on the ground, however. Fields and his nonexistent floor is not worth the re-draft risk despite his upside. That is if he even starts. Andy Dalton (knee) will go if cleared.

