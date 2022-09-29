Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Zach Ertz attempts to keep compiling in Carolina, David Njoku tries to prove his Week 3 wasn't a fluke, and Gerald Everett wonders if a breakout might be coming in Texas.
Week 4 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
BUF
2
@TB
3
CLE
4
DEN
5
@CAR
6
JAC
7
LA
8
WAS
9
SEA
10
@ATL
11
@HOU
12
@SF
13
@BAL
14
NYJ
15
@PHI
16
@PIT
17
@DAL
18
NE
19
@NO
20
MIA
21
@GB
22
@DET
23
@CIN
24
@NYG
25
KC
26
MIN
27
BUF
28
@DET
29
CHI
30
@LV
31
@ATL
32
@GB
33
LAC
TE Notes: As I wrote in my Sunday Aftermath column, Falcons coach Arthur Smith spent his Week 2 post-game presser complaining that he couldn't just magically scheme Kyle Pitts the ball. Then he made sure he saw four targets on the opening drive of Week 3. The result, a TE6 finish, has Pitts back in business just in time for a game Vegas expects to be a not-so-sneaky shootout. We know one good day doesn't suddenly solve Pitts' consistency concerns, but we also know he remains a bet worth making. … Speaking of bets worth making, there haven't been many of them at the tight end position thus far this season. We will keep that faith with Darren Waller, who checks in as the TE6 by average points even though he's yet to post a complete performance. The Broncos have been seam soft through three contests, permitting the seventh most tight end fantasy points.
Only Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Tyler Conklin (lol) have caught more passes amongst tight ends than Zach Ertz. That was with a Week 1 where Ertz was largely limited. With the Cardinals executing Kliff Kingsbury's moribund “horizontal raid” to perfection, Ertz should have plenty of compiling left in the tank. … There isn't much difference between Dallas Goedert and George Kittle's ceilings. My guess is that Goedert's floor is ever-so-slightly higher for the time being, giving Goedert a narrow rankings advantage. Jimmy Garoppolo was a brutal Week 3 watch for Kittle. … Dalton Schultz seems likely to return from his knee issue. When Schultz plays, 6-8 targets is a safe floor assumption. … T.J. Hockenson's production has largely stunk. It is his usage keeping him in the TE1 mix. He's 12th in routes run amongst tight ends and ninth in targets. The Seahawks are a plus matchup for every enemy position. … A TE1 by basically any measure, Gerald Everett should soon provide some of his patented big plays.
Speaking of tight end routes, no one has run more of them than Tyler Conklin. Honest to goodness. Like every Jets pass catcher, Conklin's fantasy value is up in the air as the Jets make the transition from Joe Flacco back to Zach Wilson, but he has earned some TE2 benefit of the doubt. … I apologize for the David Njoku whiplash. I have not been a believer. I do have eyes, however. The Browns' long-rumored commitment came to fruition in the Week 3 form of 9/89/1, the fourth biggest tight end PPR performance all season. With a Falcons defense allowing the second most tight end fantasy points through three weeks now on tap, an adjustment was imperative. All that being said, just don't be surprised if the ever-inconsistent seam stretcher flops. … In theory, you want to get your players in there against the Jets. In practice, I would rather bet on Tyler Higbee's cheap receptions or Dawson Knox's big-play potential than Pat Freiermuth's Mitch Trubisky-ness. … Disconnect the phone after TE15-16. Almost literally, there is nothing to write about beyond this range.
Week 4 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
BUF
2
@BAL
3
MIA
4
KC
5
DEN
6
@LV
7
CLE
8
@SF
9
@CIN
10
JAC
11
@ATL
12
SEA
13
NYJ
14
@HOU
15
@TB
16
@NO
17
@PHI
18
LA
19
MIN
20
@IND
21
LAC
22
ARI
23
@DET
24
TEN
25
CHI
26
NE
27
WAS
28
@PIT
29
@GB
30
@CAR
31
@NYG
32
@DAL
Week 4 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
Los Angeles Rams
@SF
2
Dallas Cowboys
WAS
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
NYJ
4
Green Bay Packers
NE
5
Los Angeles Chargers
@HOU
6
San Francisco 49ers
LA
7
Carolina Panthers
ARI
8
New York Giants
CHI
9
Philadelphia Eagles
JAC
10
Denver Broncos
@LV
11
Buffalo Bills
@BAL
12
Arizona Cardinals
@CAR
13
Detroit Lions
SEA
14
Chicago Bears
@NYG
15
New Orleans Saints
MIN
16
Miami Dolphins
@CIN
17
Cleveland Browns
@ATL
18
Indianapolis Colts
TEN
19
Minnesota Vikings
@NO
20
Atlanta Falcons
CLE
21
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
KC
22
Tennessee Titans
@IND
23
New York Jets
@PIT
24
Kansas City Chiefs
@TB
25
Las Vegas Raiders
DEN
26
Cincinnati Bengals
MIA
27
New England Patriots
@GB
28
Washington Commanders
@DAL
29
Baltimore Ravens
BUF
30
Jacksonville Jaguars
@PHI
31
Seattle Seahawks
@DET
32
Houston Texans
LAC