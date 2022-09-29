Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Zach Ertz attempts to keep compiling in Carolina, David Njoku tries to prove his Week 3 wasn't a fluke, and Gerald Everett wonders if a breakout might be coming in Texas.

Week 4 Tight Ends

TE Notes: As I wrote in my Sunday Aftermath column, Falcons coach Arthur Smith spent his Week 2 post-game presser complaining that he couldn't just magically scheme Kyle Pitts the ball. Then he made sure he saw four targets on the opening drive of Week 3. The result, a TE6 finish, has Pitts back in business just in time for a game Vegas expects to be a not-so-sneaky shootout. We know one good day doesn't suddenly solve Pitts' consistency concerns, but we also know he remains a bet worth making. … Speaking of bets worth making, there haven't been many of them at the tight end position thus far this season. We will keep that faith with Darren Waller, who checks in as the TE6 by average points even though he's yet to post a complete performance. The Broncos have been seam soft through three contests, permitting the seventh most tight end fantasy points.

Only Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Tyler Conklin (lol) have caught more passes amongst tight ends than Zach Ertz. That was with a Week 1 where Ertz was largely limited. With the Cardinals executing Kliff Kingsbury's moribund “horizontal raid” to perfection, Ertz should have plenty of compiling left in the tank. … There isn't much difference between Dallas Goedert and George Kittle's ceilings. My guess is that Goedert's floor is ever-so-slightly higher for the time being, giving Goedert a narrow rankings advantage. Jimmy Garoppolo was a brutal Week 3 watch for Kittle. … Dalton Schultz seems likely to return from his knee issue. When Schultz plays, 6-8 targets is a safe floor assumption. … T.J. Hockenson's production has largely stunk. It is his usage keeping him in the TE1 mix. He's 12th in routes run amongst tight ends and ninth in targets. The Seahawks are a plus matchup for every enemy position. … A TE1 by basically any measure, Gerald Everett should soon provide some of his patented big plays.

Speaking of tight end routes, no one has run more of them than Tyler Conklin. Honest to goodness. Like every Jets pass catcher, Conklin's fantasy value is up in the air as the Jets make the transition from Joe Flacco back to Zach Wilson, but he has earned some TE2 benefit of the doubt. … I apologize for the David Njoku whiplash. I have not been a believer. I do have eyes, however. The Browns' long-rumored commitment came to fruition in the Week 3 form of 9/89/1, the fourth biggest tight end PPR performance all season. With a Falcons defense allowing the second most tight end fantasy points through three weeks now on tap, an adjustment was imperative. All that being said, just don't be surprised if the ever-inconsistent seam stretcher flops. … In theory, you want to get your players in there against the Jets. In practice, I would rather bet on Tyler Higbee's cheap receptions or Dawson Knox's big-play potential than Pat Freiermuth's Mitch Trubisky-ness. … Disconnect the phone after TE15-16. Almost literally, there is nothing to write about beyond this range.

