Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read



Zach Ertz attempts to keep compiling in Carolina, David Njoku tries to prove his Week 3 wasn't a fluke, and Gerald Everett wonders if a breakout might be coming in Texas.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 4 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

BUF

2

Travis Kelce

@TB

3

Kyle Pitts

CLE

4

Darren Waller

DEN

5

Zach Ertz

@CAR

6

Dallas Goedert

JAC

7

George Kittle

LA

8

Dalton Schultz

WAS

9

T.J. Hockenson

SEA

10

David Njoku

@ATL

11

Gerald Everett

@HOU

12

Tyler Higbee

@SF

13

Dawson Knox

@BAL

14

Pat Freiermuth

NYJ

15

Evan Engram

@PHI

16

Tyler Conklin

@PIT

17

Logan Thomas

@DAL

18

Robert Tonyan

NE

19

Irv Smith

@NO

20

Hayden Hurst

MIA

21

Hunter Henry

@GB

22

Noah Fant

@DET

23

Mike Gesicki

@CIN

24

Cole Kmet

@NYG

25

Cameron Brate

KC

26

Juwan Johnson

MIN

27

Isaiah Likely

BUF

28

Will Dissly

@DET

29

Daniel Bellinger

CHI

30

Albert Okwuegbunam

@LV

31

Harrison Bryant

@ATL

32

Jonnu Smith

@GB

33

O.J. Howard

LAC

TE Notes: As I wrote in my Sunday Aftermath column, Falcons coach Arthur Smith spent his Week 2 post-game presser complaining that he couldn't just magically scheme Kyle Pitts the ball. Then he made sure he saw four targets on the opening drive of Week 3. The result, a TE6 finish, has Pitts back in business just in time for a game Vegas expects to be a not-so-sneaky shootout. We know one good day doesn't suddenly solve Pitts' consistency concerns, but we also know he remains a bet worth making. … Speaking of bets worth making, there haven't been many of them at the tight end position thus far this season. We will keep that faith with Darren Waller, who checks in as the TE6 by average points even though he's yet to post a complete performance. The Broncos have been seam soft through three contests, permitting the seventh most tight end fantasy points.

Only Mark Andrews, Travis Kelce and Tyler Conklin (lol) have caught more passes amongst tight ends than Zach Ertz. That was with a Week 1 where Ertz was largely limited. With the Cardinals executing Kliff Kingsbury's moribund “horizontal raid” to perfection, Ertz should have plenty of compiling left in the tank. … There isn't much difference between Dallas Goedert and George Kittle's ceilings. My guess is that Goedert's floor is ever-so-slightly higher for the time being, giving Goedert a narrow rankings advantage. Jimmy Garoppolo was a brutal Week 3 watch for Kittle. … Dalton Schultz seems likely to return from his knee issue. When Schultz plays, 6-8 targets is a safe floor assumption. … T.J. Hockenson's production has largely stunk. It is his usage keeping him in the TE1 mix. He's 12th in routes run amongst tight ends and ninth in targets. The Seahawks are a plus matchup for every enemy position. … A TE1 by basically any measure, Gerald Everett should soon provide some of his patented big plays.

Speaking of tight end routes, no one has run more of them than Tyler Conklin. Honest to goodness. Like every Jets pass catcher, Conklin's fantasy value is up in the air as the Jets make the transition from Joe Flacco back to Zach Wilson, but he has earned some TE2 benefit of the doubt. … I apologize for the David Njoku whiplash. I have not been a believer. I do have eyes, however. The Browns' long-rumored commitment came to fruition in the Week 3 form of 9/89/1, the fourth biggest tight end PPR performance all season. With a Falcons defense allowing the second most tight end fantasy points through three weeks now on tap, an adjustment was imperative. All that being said, just don't be surprised if the ever-inconsistent seam stretcher flops. … In theory, you want to get your players in there against the Jets. In practice, I would rather bet on Tyler Higbee's cheap receptions or Dawson Knox's big-play potential than Pat Freiermuth's Mitch Trubisky-ness. … Disconnect the phone after TE15-16. Almost literally, there is nothing to write about beyond this range.

Week 4 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Justin Tucker

BUF

2

Tyler Bass

@BAL

3

Evan McPherson

MIA

4

Ryan Succop

KC

5

Daniel Carlson

DEN

6

Brandon McManus

@LV

7

Younghoe Koo

CLE

8

Matt Gay

@SF

9

Jason Sanders

@CIN

10

Jake Elliott

JAC

11

Cade York

@ATL

12

Austin Seibert

SEA

13

Chris Boswell

NYJ

14

Dustin Hopkins

@HOU

15

Harrison Butker

@TB

16

Greg Joseph

@NO

17

Riley Patterson

@PHI

18

Robbie Gould

LA

19

Wil Lutz

MIN

20

Randy Bullock

@IND

21

Ka'imi Fairbairn

LAC

22

Eddy Pineiro

ARI

23

Jason Myers

@DET

24

Chase McLaughlin

TEN

25

Graham Gano

CHI

26

Mason Crosby

NE

27

Brett Maher

WAS

28

Greg Zuerlein

@PIT

29

Nick Folk

@GB

30

Matt Prater

@CAR

31

Cairo Santos

@NYG

32

Joey Slye

@DAL

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Los Angeles Rams

@SF

2

Dallas Cowboys

WAS

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

NYJ

4

Green Bay Packers

NE

5

Los Angeles Chargers

@HOU

6

San Francisco 49ers

LA

7

Carolina Panthers

ARI

8

New York Giants

CHI

9

Philadelphia Eagles

JAC

10

Denver Broncos

@LV

11

Buffalo Bills

@BAL

12

Arizona Cardinals

@CAR

13

Detroit Lions

SEA

14

Chicago Bears

@NYG

15

New Orleans Saints

MIN

16

Miami Dolphins

@CIN

17

Cleveland Browns

@ATL

18

Indianapolis Colts

TEN

19

Minnesota Vikings

@NO

20

Atlanta Falcons

CLE

21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

KC

22

Tennessee Titans

@IND

23

New York Jets

@PIT

24

Kansas City Chiefs

@TB

25

Las Vegas Raiders

DEN

26

Cincinnati Bengals

MIA

27

New England Patriots

@GB

28

Washington Commanders

@DAL

29

Baltimore Ravens

BUF

30

Jacksonville Jaguars

@PHI

31

Seattle Seahawks

@DET

32

Houston Texans

LAC

Recommended Stories