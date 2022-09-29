Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Russell Wilson looks to finally shake loose from his slow start, Justin Herbert aims to avoid setbacks with his ribs in Houston, and Trevor Lawrence prepares for a big test in the Eagles.

Week 4 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts have tiered themselves off from the rest, at least so far. All three are averaging at least 32.1 fantasy points per game. No one else is above 26.1 (Tua Tagovailoa). Allen and Jackson are facing each other in this week's highest-totaled game at 51. Hurts encounters a Jaguars defense that has been surprisingly feisty through three games, though against a slate that has featured Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan and an injured Justin Herbert. The light is green. … Speaking of Justin Herbert, he avoided setbacks in Sunday's shock blowout defeat at home against Jacksonville. Now he should be getting Keenan Allen (hamstring) back vs. the Texans. Lovie Smith's defense has been a tough out thus far, but it would be far from surprising if Herbert starts putting his move on to join Allen, Jackson and Hurts at the top. … The next most likely quarterback to re-join the elite tier is Patrick Mahomes, but his supporting cast has left him hanging since the Chiefs' Week 1 demolition of the Cardinals. Week 4 opponent Tampa has corralled each of Dak Prescott, Jameis Winston and Aaron Rodgers. This could get worse before it gets better for Mahomes.

Caught up in a Week 2 shootout with the Ravens, the Dolphins followed up with a Week 3 contest where they let the Bills generate 497 yards on 90 plays. It was a miracle they surrendered only 19 points. The short week and Tua Tagovailoa injury concerns have Thursday night's over/under at “only” 47 points, but it profiles as another “get right” spot for Joe Burrow coming off his QB5 finish in Week 3. … Opposing Burrow will be Tua Tagovailoa, who ended up making it through practice this week despite dealing with “back” and ankle issues. It's true that nearly all of Tagovailoa's production has come in one game, but he has averaged at least 8.2 yards per attempt each time out. That, coupled with his elite play-calling and weaponry make him a short-week QB1 even at less than 100 percent. … It's Week 4: Do you know who the QB8 is? I'll still go with Kyler Murray even though the Cardinals' offense has been nothing short of unseemly. Murray has only 65 yards rushing. That has to be a fluke. Murray's legs could be the way back for both the Cards and fantasy managers.

The Bucs' run game isn't the road to the promised land. Mike Evans is returning for Week 4. Even Chris Godwin (hamstring) has resumed practicing. Tom Brady finally got his attempts above 40 in Week 3. I'm expecting his best fantasy effort of the season despite a middle-of-the-road 45.0 total with the Chiefs. … Raiders coach Josh McDaniels hasn't seemed to have much of a “plan” so far, but Derek Carr is averaging 40 attempts per game. That is up on last year's already gaudy mark of 37. The Broncos have been stingy with quarterback fantasy points, but against a slate of Geno Smith, Davis Mills and Jimmy Garoppolo. … The QB15 by average points, Jameis Winston is seventh in yards (858) and 10th in attempts (115). The Vikings offer respite on his past two matchups of vs. TB, @CAR. Hop aboard the Winstoncoaster, provided he plays through his back injury. … On the other side of the ball, there is little appealing in Kirk Cousins' London matchup with the Saints. They have surrendered all of two passing touchdowns through three games. The Saints are playing strong coverage despite a misfiring pass rush.

God help us, Jared Goff's streamer moment is here. The Seahawks' defense isn't doing anything well despite one of the league's easiest season-opening schedules. Goff is the QB10 through three contests. We can make a volume-based compiling bet. … Aaron Rodgers has maintained plus efficiency even as the Packers struggle to establish a supporting cast hierarchy. Things finally started to shake loose in Week 3, with Romeo Doubs passing his latest, biggest audition. The Patriots' defense has been far from special to begin the year. … Tied for the league lead in interceptions and middle of the pack in QBR, Matthew Stafford happens upon a 49ers defense handing out the second fewest quarterback fantasy points. He was shaky against the Niners in all three 2021-22 matchups. His supporting cast is beginning to look like a real problem. … It is tempting to coronate Trevor Lawrence as he checks in as the QB13 by average points, but the Eagles are permitting a microscopic 5.1 yards per attempt despite a slate that has featured Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. Not world beaters, but quarterbacks who have been leading active offenses. For now, Lawrence should remain in the mid-range QB2 ranks.

Might the Raiders be the matchup it takes to finally get Russell Wilson going? The QB27 by average points, Russ will be facing a defense allowing the fourth most quarterback fantasy points and seventh most passing yards. It's a now-or-never moment for the struggling trade acquisition. … Dual-threat Marcus Mariota is making the case for a higher rank. He is running well and establishing his top weapons in the passing game. A surprisingly high 47.5 over/under for Sunday's game against the Browns suggests I have Mariota too low. I've just learned the hard way not to count my Mariota chickens before they hatch. .. Carson Wentz was genuinely embarrassing in Week 3. He still attempted 43 passes. Although I fear Micah Parsons is ready to remove Wentz's spleen, his volume and loaded support group keep him in the QB2 mix. … Even without T.J. Watt, the Steelers are a tough passing-game matchup. It is also highly doubtful the Jets keep up their high-flying ways under a returning Zach Wilson. He and his pass catchers are on probation as we adjust to life after Flacco. … Despite his supposed “dual threat,” I am removing Justin Fields from the QB2 ranks for the time being. Do you really have two threats if you're averaging 15 pass attempts per game? Fields has also yet to establish a particularly appealing rushing floor or ceiling.

