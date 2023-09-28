Advertisement

Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne hunts for another 20-touch effort in London, Raheem Mostert and Devon Achane work to prove Week 3 wasn’t a fluke, and Alvin Kamara returns from suspension vs. the Bucs.

Week 4 Running Backs

RK

Player

Opp

Time

1

Christian McCaffrey

ARI

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

2

Tony Pollard

NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

3

Travis Etienne

ATL

Sun, 09:30 am EDT

4

Bijan Robinson

@JAC

Sun, 09:30 am EDT

5

Kenneth Walker

@NYG

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

6

D'Andre Swift

WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

7

Josh Jacobs

@LAC

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

8

Derrick Henry

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

9

Raheem Mostert

@BUF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

10

James Cook

MIA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

11

Zack Moss

LA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

12

Aaron Jones

DET

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

13

Kyren Williams

@IND

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

14

Joe Mixon

@TEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

15

Rhamondre Stevenson

@DAL

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

16

Alvin Kamara

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

17

James Conner

@SF

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

18

Jerome Ford

BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

19

Miles Sanders

MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

20

Rachaad White

@NO

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

21

Isiah Pacheco

@NYJ

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

22

De'Von Achane

@BUF

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

23

David Montgomery

@GB

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

24

Javonte Williams

@CHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

25

Jahmyr Gibbs

@GB

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

26

Brian Robinson

@PHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

27

Dameon Pierce

PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

28

Najee Harris

@HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

29

Joshua Kelley

LV

Sun, 04:05 pm EDT

30

Breece Hall

KC

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

31

Tyler Allgeier

@JAC

Sun, 09:30 am EDT

32

Ezekiel Elliott

@DAL

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

33

Cam Akers

@CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

34

Gus Edwards

@CLE

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

35

Alexander Mattison

@CAR

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

36

Kenneth Gainwell

WAS

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

37

Matt Breida

SEA

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

38

AJ Dillon

DET

Thu, 08:15 pm EDT

39

Khalil Herbert

DEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

40

Jaylen Warren

@HOU

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

41

Roschon Johnson

DEN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

42

Dalvin Cook

KC

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

43

Latavius Murray

MIA

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

44

Devin Singletary

PIT

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

45

Jerick McKinnon

@NYJ

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

46

Chuba Hubbard

MIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

47

Tyjae Spears

CIN

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

48

Kareem Hunt

BAL

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

49

Zach Charbonnet

@NYG

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

50

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

@NYJ

Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

51

Kendre Miller

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

52

Samaje Perine

@CHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

53

Antonio Gibson

@PHI

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

54

Rico Dowdle

NE

Sun, 04:25 pm EDT

55

Gary Brightwell

SEA

Mon, 08:15 pm EDT

56

Tony Jones

TB

Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

RB Notes: Weeks 1-3 was the first time Tony Pollard ever handled 60-plus carries in any three-game span. The Cowboys have put to rest any doubts they were ready to trust Pollard as a bell-cow. … Travis Etienne is uncomfortably high, not that we really have a choice. Third in touches with 60 through three weeks, Etienne has been on the field for at least 70 percent of the snaps each of his first three games. That number has been trending ever so slightly downward, while Tank Bigsby has been a goal-line nuisance. Vs. Atlanta in London should be a slug-it-out affair that lends itself to another high touch count. … Those same conditions will favor Bijan Robinson despite his disappointing Week 3. The uber-talented rookie has yet to handle fewer than 14 touches or 62 percent of the snaps. He was on the field for 81 percent of Atlanta’s Week 3 plays. Robinson’s blow-up week is a matter of when, not if. … Kenneth Walker has been one of the early season’s models of consistency. Touches, snaps and goal-line looks are all a weekly guarantee. The run will be established against the Giants.

Austin Ekeler (high-ankle sprain) is making noise about returning after missing Weeks 2 and 3. Good news, though it would make all the sense in the world to hold Ekeler out for one more game since the Chargers are on bye in Week 5. “Vs. LV” also isn’t a matchup where his services are absolutely required. Were Ekeler to sit again, Joshua Kelley has fallen from RB2 grace. Ekeler would obviously be back in the top 10 despite his re-injury risk. … I’m going all in on D’Andre Swift despite the supposedly volatile nature of his work. His “hand” remained sizzling against the Bucs, while the Eagles still couldn’t kick their passing attack into high gear. Swift essentially didn’t play in Week 1 and still has the second most rushing yards in football. The Commanders bleed ground game production. Whatever you think Swift’s rank should be, you know you’re not benching him. … You may wish you could bench Josh Jacobs , but he has maintained A+ usage. Jacobs does not come off the field. Jimmy Garoppolo’s (concussion) potential Week 4 absence does greatly diminish Raiders/Chargers’ shootout odds.

The Bengals are getting obliterated on the ground but profile as a nightmare matchup for an immobile Ryan Tannehill . Derrick Henry’s rank is a bet that the Titans will find a way to keep this game close at home against a bad run defense. … Perhaps I’m falling prey to the “AJ Dillon fallacy” with Zack Moss , but I simply can’t bet against his recent touch counts. Getting paired with a returning Anthony Richardson (concussion) for a full game should also enhance his upside. … Who is winning the James Cook “argument”? That’s if there even is one. As I feared, he is sort of maxing out as a “deluxe Chase Emonds” who isn’t getting goal-line carries. But he’s yet to handle fewer than 16 touches and, unlike Chase Edmonds , he has been highly efficient on the ground. Only Breece Hall is averaging more rush yards over expected. This week’s 54-totaled bonanza with the Dolphins would be an excellent spot for Cook to finally find the end zone. … Aaron Jones (hamstring) is returning for a potential shootout with the Lions, but that’s where the good news stops. It’s a short-week contest where the Packers’ passing attack could struggle, while the Lions have been stingy on the ground thus far.

Your NFL rushing touchdowns leader is … Raheem Mostert ? True, and not necessarily strange considering he’s the goal-line option for the league’s best offense through three weeks. Points seem likely to rain down Sunday in Buffalo. The Bills are somehow surrendering a league-worst 5.9 yards per carry. Mostert is an RB1, and De’Von Achane can be regarded as a high-upside RB2 even if, realistically, we can only safely count on 8-12 touches. Achane is like a “big-play” receiver who can flip matchups on small workloads. … Alvin Kamra returns from his three-game suspension just as the Saints are likely without Derek Carr (shoulder) for a game or two. A veteran returning from something other than injury, Kamara is unlikely to be eased in. It should be his “typical” role, though we aren’t quite sure what that is at this point. Kamara has never been at his best as a bell-cow. Hopefully he is back in the 12-14 touch range where 5-6 of his handles are receptions. Despite the role uncertainty, Kamara can be fired up as an RB2. … Kyren Williams’ Week 3 dud wasn’t because he was sharing the ball. He played 100 percent of the Rams’ snaps. Hopefully touches and touchdowns still follow.

RB2 desperados got what they needed out of Jerome Ford in Week 3. He out-snapped Kareem Hunt 40-14, who came out of the proceedings with two minor injuries. Touchdowns saved Ford’s day against a tough Titans run defense, but the Ravens have been more permissive on the ground. That is not to say Baltimore is a plus matchup. … Ezekiel Elliott is threatening to “what would you say you do here?” Rhamondre Stevenson . Stevenson is still gobbling up routes even if you wouldn’t guess it from his 10 receptions. There’s a chance the worst is behind us. … With David Montgomery (thigh) trending toward a Thursday night return, Jahmyr Gibbs is again relegated to boom/bust RB2 status. … Javonte Williams has been dominating Broncos backfield touches. Perhaps it will actually amount to something against the Bears’ nonexistent defense. … Najee Harris finally piled up carries in Week 3 but remained stuck at 50 percent of the Steelers’ snaps. That’s an RB2 recipe that will continue to fail the plodding third-year back. … I’m pulling the plug on Alexander Mattison after his mistake-marred Week 3. I think coach Kevin O’Connell will be all too comfortable immediately turning to his former Rams back Cam Akers .