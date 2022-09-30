Week 4 Fantasy Preview: Breece Hall’s breakout, Jerry Jeudy smash game & Tom Brady cursed by a witch?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon is once again joined by Dalton Del Don, and the two preview every Week 4 game in the NFL from a fantasy football perspective.

Find out why Breece Hall’s stats promise a fantasy breakout (and why it may not happen), why Dalton thinks Jerry Jeudy (and Treylon Burks) are in for huge games this week, and why the theory that Tom Brady is cursed might be gaining popularity.

01:30 Vikings vs. Saints (in London)

11:05 Jaguars at Eagles

16:15 Bills at Ravens

20:40 Chargers at Texans

26:35 Seahawks at Lions

30:45 Browns at Falcons

35:05 Commanders at Cowboys

37:30 Jets at Steelers

43:00 Broncos at Raiders

47:15 Titans at Colts

49:30 Cardinals at Panthers

52:25 Patriots at Packers

54:40 Bears at Giants

57:55 SNF Chiefs at Buccaneers

65:00 MNF Rams at 49ers

