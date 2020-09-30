Week 4 fantasy football metrics notebook: Is it time to consider Calvin Ridley (and not Julio Jones) as the Falcons alpha WR?

1 - Is it time to consider Calvin Ridley the Falcons alpha receiver?

One of my possible blindspots as a prognosticator is I can sometimes trust elite talent over everything until the very end — unless that talent gives us on-film evidence that it’s time to let go. It’s not always a bad thing.

Sometimes it leads you to draft Stefon Diggs in the majority of your fantasy football leagues because you trust his elite ability will outweigh a murky quarterback change heading into 2020. On the other hand, it could cause you to keep projecting Odell Beckham Jr. as the superstar producer he was in New York long after those days have passed and his current team deploys him in a different fashion.

So just the fact that I’m willing to entertain a discussion of Calvin Ridley passing up Julio Jones in Atlanta should be telling.

Following the 2017 season, I was willing to be aggressive with my pessimism about Dez Bryant because the film showed there was a noticeable decline in his individual play. He was left unsigned until mid-way through the 2018 NFL campaign. Sometimes, there is reason to bail on a superstar.

The difference here is that Julio’s most recent completed season didn’t feature any noticeable decline; he still looked like the same dominant No. 1 receiver. He’s on the wrong side of 30 and currently dealing with an injury, so it’s possible the tide has already turned. But we should all probably require more evidence than three weeks can provide — I definitely do — to say Jones is officially in decline.

So the fact that this question is even up for debate isn’t really a reflection on Jones at all. We’re talking about this because of how good Calvin Ridley is. Everyone had high expectations for this player and somehow, he’s still exceeding them.

Truly, there are no holes in Calvin Ridley’s profile. He’s getting used like a real alpha receiver. Ridley ranks sixth among wide receivers with a 27.8 percent share of Atlanta’s passing targets. He is the only player in the NFL with 10-plus targets and most importantly, he’s converting them. Ridley is the lone player to gain 100-plus yards through the air in every game this year. The offense is going to him in crucial situations, as he’s tied for second among offensive players for targets inside the 10-yard line. He’s run just 3.3 routes per game from the slot. There aren’t many layup targets here to faux-fill the box score.

We could say that this is just a small sample size and a mere three-week fluke. But here’s where the rubber meets the road: Calvin Ridley has always had the talent as a separator to be this type of top-level receiver. He’s on the Stefon Diggs/Antonio Brown axis in terms of his deployment and potential to get open. Maybe he won’t be those players but that’s the wideout archetype we’re dealing with. There really shouldn’t be an ounce of surprise he’s become this type of No. 1 guy in his third year.

Could it be that normalcy returns to Atlanta by the end of the season and Julio Jones is the most productive receiver on the team from the moment he returns to the field through Week 17? Absolutely. That would also be zero percent surprising. Julio Jones is a legendary type of talent at the wide receiver position and as I noted above, we should keep the candle lit for those players as long as possible. They’re exceptions to the rules.

The root cause of this thought even being in our discourse is simply because Calvin Ridley’s performance has demanded it be present. Therein lies the real takeaway.

2 - Look for a DJ Moore rebound soon

