Week 4 fantasy football kicker ranks: What's wrong with Stephen Gostkowski?

There have been some uncharacteristic misses thus far this season for the Patriots kicker. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots have been chugging along to a 3-0 record, enjoying a soft schedule and manhandling opponents with a fierce defense. Tom Brady has looked as young as ever, but one aspect of the team that hasn’t really been firing on all cylinders is the kicking.

Stephen Gostkowski is just 10-for-14 on extra points this season, extremely uncharacteristic for such an elite kicker. Those rostering Gostkowski will undoubtedly be hoping for him to get it together against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.

