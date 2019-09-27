Week 4 Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Forecast ! My goal with this weekly column is to get you actionable information as quickly as possible, regardless if you're playing season-long fantasy, DFS, or are grinding player props. If you're just looking for fantasy football rankings and only have 10 minutes to skim through for your sit/start decisions, then head over to the "Forecast" sections below where I project each player's PPR finish based on a 12-team league. But if you want to get your research on, then I have full player breakdowns. As always, hit me up on Twitter @HaydenWinks if you have questions.

Week 4 Forecast

Teams are listed in order of their implied points.

Page 1: KC, LAC, LAR, SEA, IND, HOU, BAL, NYG, ATL, NE

Page 2: DAL, DET, PIT, WAS, NO, CAR, PHI, ARI, TEN, DEN

Page 3: TB, CHI, CIN, OAK, CLE, MIN, BUF, JAX, MIA

TNF: PHI, GB

Byes: SF, NYJ

1. Chiefs (30.5 implied points, -6.5 point spread) @ DET

Forecast: Patrick Mahomes QB1, Sammy Watkins WR1/2, Mecole Hardman WR3, Demarcus Robinson WR3/4, Travis Kelce TE1, LeSean McCoy RB2/3, Damien Williams (highly questionable) RB3, Darrel Williams RB3 if Damien is out

KCDET

Patrick Mahomes is the QB1 overall. Let’s move on. … The Chiefs’ running back situation is up in the air still. Damien Williams (knee) isn’t practicing, so he’s likely going to miss. … LeSean McCoy (ankle) has been limited after “re-tweaking” his ankle last week. Shady will likely play through the injury but is at-risk of re-injury. But there’s way too much upside to keep Shady on the bench in 12-team leagues. … Darrel Williams would be a boom-or-bust flex option if Damien is out after popping up for five receptions last week. … Darwin Thompson is a bench hold in deeper leagues.

KCAY4

Tyreek Hill is out of a sling, but he’s highly questionable at best for Week 4. Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson will be in three-receiver sets. Watkins’ usage dropped last week, but he’s lining up against CB Darius Slay, who is questionable with a hamstring injury. Watkins is a candidate for a big play against the Lions’ defense that’s in the bottom 20% in preventing 20+ yard passes. Watkins is a high-ceiling WR1/2. … Mecole Hardman has a major speed advantage against this Lions’ secondary, and he will benefit from playing indoors as the fastest guy on the field. Hardman is high-ceiling WR3. … Demarcus Robinson is more boom-or-bust than both Watkins and Hardman because of his target share, but he also has a ton of upside as a flex option. … If you are a tight end who sees 8-10 targets from Patrick Mahomes, you are the TE1 overall. I don’t care if the Lions’ have held tight ends’ in check with double teams.

2. Chargers (29.25, -15) @ MIA

Forecast: Philip Rivers QB1, Austin Ekeler RB1, Justin Jackson RB3/4, Keenan Allen WR1, Mike Williams WR3, Travis Benjamin WR5

LACMIA

The Chargers’ offense is 29th in offensive plays per minute (1.76) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but Vegas doesn’t care. The Chargers have the second-highest team total and Philip Rivers is a low-end QB1 because of it. You don’t need me to tell you the Dolphins are bad.

Week 3 A. Ekeler J. Jackson Carries 9 5 Targets 7 4 Routes Run 32 17

Austin Ekeler has one more week of being the Chargers’ modified bellcow. Through three weeks, Ekeler is PPR’s RB3 overall. The Lions’ defense has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs (see chart above) and Ekeler has 100% of the Charger’s inside-the-five carries, so Ekeler is a top-five RB this week. … Justin Jackson has some “Week 3 Tony Pollard appeal”. By that, I mean extended looks in garbage time since the Chargers are 15-point favorites. Jackson has some minimal standalone value even in closer matchups, so Jackson is a dart-throw flex option.

LACAY4

There’s a case for Keenan Allen as the WR1 overall this week. The Dolphins have allowed the third-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby and Allen is already the most utilized receiver in the NFL. … Mike Williams is banged up right now (back, ankle), but he is still seeing valuable deep targets and the Dolphins are in the bottom 25% in 20+ yard passes allowed (see the first chart). There’s risk, but there’s plenty of reward with Williams as a WR3. Just check his status before lineups lock. … Travis Benjamin needs a random big play to be viable. … The Dolphins haven’t been able to defend opposing tight ends, but the Chargers don’t have a tight end either.

3. Rams (29.25, -9) vs. TB

Forecast: Jared Goff QB1, Todd Gurley RB2, Malcolm Brown RB4, Cooper Kupp WR1/2, Brandin Cooks WR2, Robert Woods WR2/3, Tyler Higbee (questionable) TE2

LARTB

The Rams’ offense is running the second-most plays per minute (2.21) in neutral situations, per Football Outsiders, but Jared Goff just isn’t playing good football right now. The Bucs’ pass funneling defense and a home game should fix some of his early-season yips, though I’m concerned Goff won’t hit his ceiling with this average offensive line. The matchup puts him in the QB1 conversation.

Week 3 T. Gurley M. Brown Carries 14 3 Targets 1 1 Routes Run 24 12

The Bucs’ defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points to RBs this season (see chart above) and Todd Gurley isn’t seeing RB1 usage (see table above). That could change at any time, but banking on more volume this week would be based off “feel”, not evidence. Gurley is an RB2 that doesn’t look overly comfortable in his full-speed cuts, while Malcolm Brown remains one of the best handcuffs in fantasy.

LARAY4

Cooper Kupp has 10 more receptions and has more yards and touchdowns than Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. In terms of air yards, their usage is closer, but Kupp is still atop my Rams’ receiver rankings. Kupp’s matchup with slot CB M.J. Stewart is favorable, and he’s balled at home (18.6 PPR since 2018) since Goff can actually hear Sean McVay when McVay calls out coverages pre-snap. Kupp is on the WR1/2 borderline. … Cooks’ usage is slightly better than Woods’ and Cooks’ weekly upside is also slightly higher, so I’m firing up Cooks as an upside WR2 since there’s not a Bucs’ outside corner that can match Cooks’ speed. … Woods’ usage isn’t as strong as it was in 2018, but he’s still in the conversation as an upside WR2/3 while playing at home against a Bucs’ defense that’s been a pass funnel through three weeks (see the first chart). If Woods has a big game, I’d think about selling high next week. I’m not very convinced this offense can support three every-week fantasy receivers. … Tyler Higbee (lung) was limited earlier this week, but I don’t like to play players coming off injury. Higbee is a low-end TE2, even in an amazing matchup against the Bucs’ defense who has been exposed by tight ends (see the first chart).

4. Seahawks (26.5, -5) @ ARI

Forecast: Russell Wilson QB1, Chris Carson RB1/2 if Penny is out, Rashaad Penny (questionable) RB3, Tyler Lockett WR1, DK Metcalf WR3, Will Dissly TE1

SEAARI

The Seahawks’ offense is 31st in offensive plays per minute (1.74) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but they should see a bump in total offensive plays with the Cardinals’ offense playing the fastest in the league. The Cardinals’ secondary is awful, and Russell Wilson only needs 20-25 pass attempts to have a top-six QB performance. Wilson has a ton of upside while playing in the “Coors Field” of fantasy football. … Rashaad Penny (hamstring) hasn’t practiced yet. That’s wonderful news for Chris Carson, who has (randomly) lost three fumbles in three games. Pete Carroll remains confident in Carson, and the matchup is quite ideal as five-point favorites. Carson is a risky RB1/2 since he might be one fumble away from losing snaps and touches.

SEAAY4

The Cardinals have allowed the fifth-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby, so Tyler Lockett has even more reason to eat this week. With 12- and 14-target games under his belt, Lockett is safely inside my top-10 receivers this week. … The Cardinals are in the bottom 10% in allowing 20+ yard passes because of poor safety play, and D.K. Metcalf has seen WR2 usage in terms of air yards (see chart above). Give me Metcalf in DFS. He’s a top-25 option at the position. … Will Dissly’s usage is creeping up (see chart above) and that should continue with the Nick Vannett trade. On top of that, Dissly has the best tight end matchup in fantasy (see Tweet below). Dissly is easily a top-10 fantasy tight end.

5. Colts (26, -6.5) vs. OAK

Forecast: Jacoby Brissett QB2, Marlon Mack RB1, T.Y. Hilton (questionable) WR3, Deon Cain WR4/5, Chester Rogers WR4/5, Eric Ebron TE1/2 if Hilton is out, Jack Doyle TE2

INDOAK

The Colts’ offense is 30th in offensive plays per minute (1.76) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but Vegas still gives the Colts the fifth-highest team total (26) because of the Raiders’ fantasy-friendly defense. Jacoby Brissett will be a QB2 since the Raiders are in the bottom 25% in QB points allowed and in the bottom 10% in passing DVOA (see chart above). However, if T.Y. Hilton is out, Brissett’s upside and floor will be lowered.

Week 3 M. Mack N. Hines Carries 16 2 Targets 3 4 Routes Run 20 15

Marlon Mack has the most rush attempts (61) in the NFL and is averaging an above-average 4.9 yards per carry. With game script on his side as 6.5-point home favorites, Marlon Mack should eat (see Tweet below). Mack is an RB1 since Nyheim Hines is mostly a non-factor.

INDOAK

T.Y. Hilton (28% target share) hasn’t practiced this week and remains highly questionable for Week 4. If he’s active, he’ll be a boom-or-bust WR3 given his injury. If Hilton is out, there will be a competition for snaps and touches between Deon Cain, Chester Rogers, Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell. Helping their case is the fact that the Raiders have allowed the second-highest percentage of their PPR points allowed to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby. If forced to rank these receivers in the event Hilton misses, I’d go Cain (upside WR4), Campbell (WR5), Rogers (WR5), and Pascal (WR6). … Eric Ebron’s usage with Hilton makes him a touchdown-dependent TE2, but if Hilton misses, Ebron should be more involved between the 20s. I’d upgrade Ebron to the TE1/2 borderline if the Colts’ leading receiver is ruled out. … A similar case can be made for Jack Doyle, who would be an upside TE2 if Hilton is out.

6. Texans (25.75, -4) vs. CAR

Forecast: Deshaun Watson QB1, Carlos Hyde RB2/3, Duke Johnson RB4, DeAndre Hopkins WR1, Will Fuller WR3/4, Kenny Stills WR4, Jordan Akins TE2/3

HOUCAR

Deshaun Watson has averaged 29.8 fantasy points with Will Fuller, per Rotoviz. He’s a QB1 in any matchup, especially at home. The primary concern this week is in the trenches. The Texans’ offense is in the bottom 10% in adjusted sack rate, and the Panthers’ defense is in the top 10% coming after the quarterback (see chart above). Watson should be under a lot of pressure this week. Luckily, he’s used to that. Watson is a QB1.

Week 3 D. Johnson C. Hyde Carries 2 10 Targets 3 0 Routes Run 23 15

Go hug a Duke Johnson fantasy owner, folks. They need it. Carlos Hyde is the Texans’ primary runner and is the goal-line back, which gives him upside RB2/3 value in an explosive offense like the Texans. The Panthers’ defense is also a run funnel (top 20% in pass defense efficiency and bottom 20% in run defense efficiency), so this is setting up as one of the best matchups on the schedule. … Duke Johnson simply can’t be started. He likely needs the Texans to be trailing to see enough touches to warrant flex consideration. As four-point home favorites, this isn’t the week to bet on that.

HOUAY4

DeAndre Hopkins was shut down by Chargers’ CB Casey Hayward in Week 3. This week’s matchup with similarly sized CB James Bradberry is a tough one as well, but I like Hopkins making the most of it at home after two slow games. Hopkins is obviously a WR1. … Will Fuller faces CB Donte Jackson, who is exactly as fast as Fuller. Fuller is just a boom-or-bust flex option. I anticipate Fuller becoming a buy low next week. … The Panthers have allowed the seventh-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby. That primarily helps Kenny Stills, who is leading the Texans in slot snaps and targets, and to a lesser extent Keke Coutee. Stills is an upside WR4 with the best matchup on the team. … Jordan Akins is running a route on only 55% of the Texans’ dropbacks. Akins is a low-volume, low-end TE2.

7. Ravens (25.75, -6.5) vs. CLE

Forecast: Lamar Jackson QB1, Marquise Brown WR2/3, Willie Snead WR5, Miles Boykin WR5, Mark Andrews TE1, Mark Ingram RB2, Justice Hill RB4/5, Gus Edwards RB4/5

BALCLE

Lamar Jackson’s passing predictably regressed in Arrowhead last week, but he still finished with a decent day thanks to his insane rushing ability (46 yards, one touchdown). Jackson is right there with Patrick Mahomes in terms of weekly upside. He’s a top-three QB, especially if the Browns are without their top corners.

Week 3 M. Ingram G. Edwards J. Hill Carries 16 7 1 Targets 4 2 3 Routes Run 17 10 7

Mark Ingram is tied for the most inside-the-5 carries (5) in the NFL and has the out-right lead in inside-the-10 carries (9). Ingram’s goal-line role in a run-heavy offense gives him weekly upside as an RB1/2, especially as 6.5-point home favorites. … Gus Edwards and Justice Hill sprinkle behind Ingram but neither have enough usage to be flex options. There is an argument for them to be rostered as handcuffs, however.

BALAY4

Marquise Brown is arguably a buy low. Hollywood is third in air yards (466) and has a 26% team share of targets. He has WR1 usage. There’s no other way around it. This week’s matchup will either be against an injured Denzel Ward (hamstring) or a slow-footed backup. Brown is an upside WR2. … Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, and Seth Roberts aren’t fantasy options given their usage. … Mark Andrews has strong TE1 usage, even while playing through a foot injury. The Browns’ secondary is banged up, and only a handful of tight ends have more touchdown equity. Andrews is a fringe top-five play.

8. Giants (25.75, -2.5) vs. WAS

Forecast: Daniel Jones QB1/2, Sterling Shepard WR2, Evan Engram TE1, Wayne Gallman RB2/3

NYGWAS

Daniel Jones set the quarterback record for most fantasy points in a rookie debut. It went perfectly. Danny Dimes had a few great passes, but more importantly, he used his athleticism as a runner. With the Giants’ offense running the sixth-most plays per minute (2.08) in neutral situations and with the Redskins in the bottom 15% in QB points against, Jones is a legit QB1/2 option this week. … With Saquon Barkley (ankle) out 4-8 weeks, Wayne Gallman will get the first crack as the Giants’ starter. Gallman should see 12-18 touches, though it’s worth highlighting the pass funnel nature of the Redskins’ defense. Gallman is a volume-based RB2/3 with nobody on the roster as a legit threat behind him.

NYGAY4

The Giants’ receivers behind Sterling Shepard are, well, not great. That means Shepard will see WR2-level volume just as he did last week when he posted 7-100-1 on nine targets and 110 air yards. The Redskins’ defense has allowed the most fantasy points to receivers this season, and Shepard’s matchup with Josh Norman isn’t an issue. Shepard is a high-ceiling WR2. … Russell Shepard was placed on IR, so Bennie Fowler and Darius Slayton (107 air yards last week) will be on the field. They are zero-floor WR5s. … Where Evan Engram ranks among tight ends: Targets (tied for 1st), receptions (2nd), receiving yards (2nd), and touchdowns (tied for 2nd). He’s an elite tight end.

9. Falcons (25, -4) vs. TEN

Forecast: Matt Ryan QB1/2, Devonta Freeman RB2, Julio Jones WR1, Calvin Ridley WR3, Mohamed Sanu WR5, Austin Hooper TE1

ATLTEN

Matt Ryan and the passing attack has been the entire Falcons’ offense. Whenever Matty Ice has Julio Jones and is at home, he’s at least on the QB1/2 borderline. The Titans’ defense has limited big plays this season, but Ryan could reach 300 passing yards on volume and efficient dinks and dunks. … Devonta Freeman has seen the 27th-most carries (35) among running backs and is 34th in PFF’s grading among 38 backs with 25 carries. It’s not good over here, and the Titans’ defense has played above average against the run (see above chart). Freeman might be more touchdown-dependent than he’s ever been, so he’s merely a low-end RB2 even as a home favorite.

ATLAY4

Julio Jones is Julio Jones. He’s a top-three fantasy receiver with a matchup against CB Malcolm Butler, who is PFF’s No. 81 coverage corner among 92 corners with 100 coverage snaps. … This is a bounce-back spot for Calvin Ridley, who was slowed by Indy’s zone and slow-paced offense on the road last week. Ridley has been 4.7 PPR points better at home and slides in as an upside WR3 this week against Adoree’ Jackson. … Mohamed Sanu has the toughest matchup of the group, per Rotoworld’s Ian Hartitz. He’s a low-ceiling WR5. … Austin Hooper is seeing low-end TE1 usage (see above chart) and the Titans’ defensive weakness through three weeks has been against opposing tight ends. I’m confidently firing up Hooper as a top-10 TE.

10. Patriots (25, -7.5) @ BUF

Forecast: Tom Brady QB2, Julian Edelman WR2, Josh Gordon WR3, Phillip Dorsett WR4, James White RB2, Rex Burkhead RB2/3, Sony Michel RB3

NEBUF

The Patriots are one of the few teams worth trying to figure out what the coaching game plan will be week to week. This week, I’m guessing the running backs will be heavily involved. The Bills’ defense is much worse against the run (35th percentile rank in run DVOA) than the pass (90th percentile rank). … James White returns and will be the primary pass-catcher as always. He is a candidate for more check-down targets given the Bills’ strong secondary. … Rex Burkhead has played way better than Sony Michel and deserves to inherit more and more of Michel’s carries. If Burkhead chips away at Michel’s 61.5% team share of inside-the-10 carries, then Burkhead would be an every-week RB2. For now, he’s on the RB2/3 borderline. … Michel is last in yards after contact per attempt per PFF and could lose snaps if the Patriots move away from 21 personnel with FB James Develin on injured reserve. Michel is as touchdown-or-bust as it gets. He’s a zero-floor RB3 with touchdown equity. … Tom Brady is playing great, but on the road against a top 15% defense against opposing QBs isn’t the matchup to start Brady in season-long leagues. Brady is a QB2 in one of the worst matchups on the slate.

NEAY4

Julian Edelman (chest) is expected to play, and he has the best WR/CB matchup on the team against slot CB Kevin Johnson, who has allowed the fourth-most yards per slot coverage snap per PFF. Edelman’s 10-target projection makes him a strong WR2. … Josh Gordon had WR1/2 usage last week without Antonio Brown, but he’ll see a lot of top-10 coverage CB Tre’Davious White. Gordon is a boom-or-bust WR3. … Phillip Dorsett is catching a lot of breaks. No more Gronk. No more AB. Less 21 personnel. Dorsett is a high-ceiling WR4 for the foreseeable future.

11. Cowboys (24.75, -2.5) @ NO

Forecast: Dak Prescott QB1, Amari Cooper (questionable) WR1, Randall Cobb WR3/4, Devin Smith WR4/5, Jason Witten TE2, Ezekiel Elliott RB1, Tony Pollard RB4

DALNO

Look at the “QB FPPG” and “Pass Efficiency” sections of the above chart. This is a great matchup for Dak Prescott, who is locked into the top-five at QB. … Ezekiel Elliott has over 20 touches in back-to-back weeks and his matchup is also really sweet (the Saints’ defense is in the bottom 10% in rush efficiency). Zeke is an obvious top-five running back.

DALAY4

Amari Cooper is battling lower-body injuries, but he has played very well still. Per Rotoviz, Cooper is averaging 18.9 PPR points with Dak Prescott in 12 games together. His individual matchup this week is with CB Marshon Lattimore, who has allowed the most yards per coverage snap per PFF. Cooper is a top-five receiver if he’s healthy. … The Saints have allowed the sixth-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby, so Randall Cobb also has a great matchup. Cobb is a fine WR4. … Post-hype speedster Devin Smith will be a low-volume deep threat against a Saints’ defense that is in the bottom 30% at stopping 20+ yard passes. Smith is a boom-or-bust WR5. … Jason Witten is tied for fourth in inside-the-10 targets (4), so he has some touchdown equity as a touchdown-dependent TE2.

12. Lions (24, +6.5) vs. KC

Forecast: Matthew Stafford QB2, Kerryon Johnson RB2, Kenny Golladay WR2, Marvin Jones WR3/4, T.J. Hockenson TE2

DETKC

Matthew Stafford is a middling fantasy quarterback, but there are times where we can stream him. This is one of those weeks. The Lions will be forced to pass more as near-touchdown underdogs, and they’ll be playing at home in their dome. Stafford is a high-end QB2 based on volume and a Chiefs’ defense that isn’t getting after the quarterback and that’s prone to allowing 20+ yard passes. … Kerryon Johnson also has a friendly matchup against the worst run defense in terms of DVOA, but more importantly, Johnson has seen 100% of the Lions’ inside-the-5 rush attempts and saw a season-high snap rate in his first game without C.J. Anderson. Kerryon is a modified bellcow (still missing passing-game work) and is a high-end RB2 this week despite a 2.6 YPC. … Rookie Ty Johnson is Kerryon’s direct backup if you’re in a deep season-long league.

DETAY4

Kenny Golladay has WR1/2 usage through three weeks, and he gets a friendly individual matchup (CBs Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland). Stafford has also been more willing to huck it deep, and the Chiefs have been giving up 20+ yard plays at an above-average clip. Golladay is a high-ceiling WR2. … Marvin Jones’ usage has cranked up in each week (see above chart), and he’ll be a high-ceiling WR3/4 for the same reasons as why Golladay is a high-ceiling WR2. … T.J. Hockenson’s usage has predictably plummeted since his Week 1 blowup (see above chart). He’s just a higher-upside TE2 at this point, even in a matchup against a bottom 20% defense at stopping opposing tight ends.

13. Steelers (23.5, -3.5) vs. CIN

Forecast: Mason Rudolph QB2/3, James Conner RB2, JuJu Smith-Schuster WR1/2, James Washington WR5, Diontae Johnson WR5, Vance McDonald (questionable) TE2

PITCIN

Mason Rudolph played poorly in Week 3, but he has an easier matchup and doesn’t have to travel across America, too. Still, Rudolph is an unexpiring QB2/3 with a middling team total (23.5). … James Conner is 33rd out of 38 RBs in PFF’s elusiveness rating. He’s been bad. The Steelers’ offensive line has been bad. The Bengals’ run defense has been equally bad (see above chart), however. If Conner doesn’t get it done here, then yikes. Conner is a volume-based RB2.

PITAY4

JuJu Smith-Schuster was being shut down last week until he took a crossing route 76 yards for a touchdown. The drop in air yards is concerning, as is Rudolph’s play. The good news is that the Bengals have allowed the 10th-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby. Smith-Schuster is a more-volatile WR1/2. … Diontae Johnson and James Washington are boom-or-bust WR5s. If forced to pick between the two, I’d roll with Johnson because he was involved more last week. … Vance McDonald (shoulder) is likely out, but there’s not a fantasy viable tight end behind him with Rudolph at quarterback.

14. Redskins (23.25, +2.5) @ NYG

Forecast: Case Keenum (questionable) QB2/3, Terry McLaurin (questionable) WR2, Paul Richardson WR5, Trey Quinn WR5, Chris Thompson RB3, Adrian Peterson RB3/4

WASNYG

The Giants’ defense is one to attack in fantasy, especially at quarterback and receiver. Unfortunately, we don’t know who will start at QB this week. Case Keenum has a foot injury. Colt McCoy is practicing. And rookie Dwayne Haskins figures to be close to his debut. Whoever starts will be on the QB2/3 borderline. I’m hoping it’s Haskins.

Week 3 A. Peterson C. Thompson Carries 12 7 Targets 3 5 Routes Run 21 28

Both Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson see enough volume to be in the mix as low-end flex options, especially in this fantasy-friendly matchup with NYG (see above chart). AP is still very touchdown dependent, while Thompson benefits whenever Washington trails. It’s worth noting the Giants’ have only allowed 10 receptions to running backs this season.

WASAY4

I will say it again. Terry McLaurin has WR1 usage. If his hamstring isn’t serious, then he’s a high-ceiling WR2 against a Giants’ defense that’s in the bottom 5% at preventing 20+ yard passes. … Paul Richardson is next in line and stands to benefit with the Giants’ proneness to the big play. Richardson is a boom-or-bust WR4/5. … Trey Quinn is Trey Quinn. … Jordan Reed (concussion) is still sidelined, so it’s more craziness from Vernon Davis, who is a TE2/3.

15. Saints (22.25, +2.5) vs. DAL

Forecast: Teddy Bridgewater QB2/3, Alvin Kamara RB1, Michael Thomas WR1/2, Ted Ginn WR5, Tre’Quan Smith WR5, Jared Cook TE1/2

NODAL

Teddy Bridgewater didn’t have a single pass attempt further than 20 yards downfield last week. He’s playing tentative football and relying on Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas underneath. Bridgewater isn’t a fantasy quarterback, especially against Dallas. … Alvin Kamara only lost two carries to Latavius Murray last week and led the Saints in all receiving categories. Kamara will be tasked with putting the team on his back with Teddy under center, so it will be hard for him to not post RB1 numbers based on volume and his insane talent level. It shouldn’t matter if the Cowboys put extra resources on him this week. … Latavius Murray is off the fantasy radar whenever Kamara is healthy until Brees is back.

NOAY4

Michael Thomas was game-scripted out of the offensive plan with the Saints’ defense and special teams taking care of business in Seattle. Bridgewater should have to drop back more than 27 times this week, and he should have to throw deeper since he’s not likely to be playing with a big lead like last week. That helps Thomas’ outlook. Thomas’ tough individual matchup with the Cowboys’ corners keep him just outside of my top-10 receiver rankings. … Ted Ginn can’t be trusted with his low-volume role. … Jared Cook faces a bottom 20% defense against tight ends, but he’s too low-volume to be more than a TE2 with Bridgewater.

16. Panthers (21.75, +4) @ HOU

Forecast: Kyle Allen QB2, D.J. Moore WR2, Curtis Samuel WR3, Greg Olsen TE1, Christian McCaffrey RB1

CARHOU

Kyle Allen looked like a former five-star quarterback in his first start of the season (Panthers scored 38 points), and the Texans’ defense is in the bottom 20% against quarterbacks this year. If the Panthers’ OL can keep Allen upright, he should get his after-the-catch playmakers the ball and rack up enough yards to be a QB2. … Christian McCaffrey is probably better off with Allen at quarterback right now. He went off in Week 3 on his 27 touches, and the Texans’ are a great matchup for him through the air:

CARAY4

D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuels’ usage has been all over the place to start the year (see above chart). Moore saved his two-target game with a 52-yard touchdown against the Cardinals’ soft secondary last week. Moore gets another friendly matchup with CB Lonnie Johnson, and he almost guaranteed to at least double his targets and air yards. Moore is a fine WR2/3. … Samuel is a big play waiting to happen, and he catches a Texans’ defense that’s below average at stopping 20+ yard plays and at stopping receivers in general (see the first chart). Samuel is a WR3. … Greg Olsen is seeing TE1 usage, and the Texans’ linebackers and safeties aren’t a concern. Olsen is a TE1 once again.

17. Cardinals (21.5, +5) vs. SEA

Forecast: Kyler Murray QB1/2, David Johnson RB1, Larry Fitzgerald WR2, Christian Kirk WR2, KeeSean Johnson WR5

ARISEA

The Cardinals’ offense is running the most plays per minute (2.27) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders. That’s why Kyler Murray is leading the league in pass attempts (137) by eight. Murray has been very inefficient (see above chart), but it’s hard for him to fail with that much volume, especially if he uses his rare speed as a runner, which we finally saw a bit last week. If the Cardinals can stretch the field more than they did last week (see Tweet below), then Murray can reach a ceiling. I’m still on board with Murray as a top-10 QB at home against the Seahawks' defense that hasn't been getting after the quarterback too much to start the season.

David Johnson has scored in all three contests and has six catches in his two healthy games. D.J. has RB1 usage, and that’s basically all that matters, but it’s worth noting that Alvin Kamara just destroyed the Seahawks’ defense last week through the air where Johnson is at his best. Johnson is a top-five running back. … Chase Edmonds is a top-end handcuff.

ARIAY4

Larry Fitzgerald is leading the NFL in inside-the-10 targets (6) and is 10th in air yards (324). Fitzgerald has WR1 usage, though the Cardinals’ passing-game inefficiencies drag him down to the WR2 range. His individual matchup in the slot against DBs Jamar Taylor and Akeem King isn’t anything to worry about. Fitzgerald is a bounceback candidate this week. … Christian Kirk was the primary target underneath last week, but things could have been much bigger if he came down with that deep ball. With the usage he’s seeing, it’s hard for him to fail as a WR2. … KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield, and potentially speedy rookie Andy Isabella would benefit if full-time outside WR Damiere Byrd (hamstring) were to miss Week 4 after sitting out all week at practice.

18. Titans (21, +4) @ ATL

Forecast: Marcus Mariota QB2/3, Adam Humphries WR4/5, A.J. Brown WR5, Corey Davis WR5, Delanie Walker TE1/2, Derrick Henry RB1/2, Dion Lewis RB4

TENATL

The Titans’ passing game is unbelievably boring with Marcus Mariota, who continues to show zero urgency and aggressiveness. The Falcons’ defense will be without S Keanu Neal (Achilles), but Mariota is still on the QB2/3 borderline at best.

Through 3 Weeks D. Henry D. Lewis Carries 51 9 Targets 7 6

Derrick Henry is the Titans’ offense. He’ll see 15-22 carries in just about every game and will see all of the goal-line touches (see Tweet above). That alone makes him an RB1/2, but the Falcons’ defensive scheme also gives up some receptions to backs, which elevates Henry’s upside this week.

TENAY4

Corey Davis has waiver-wire-level usage in all three games. … Rookie A.J. Brown has more air yards and targets, but he’s nothing more than a WR5. … The Falcons have allowed the fourth-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby, so Adam Humphries is a decent PPR WR4/5 in deep leagues after getting going last week (see above chart). … Delanie Walker is the best pass-catcher on the team. Walker is seeing low-end TE1 usage and the Falcons’ will be without S Keanu Neal (Achilles). Walker is a TE1 with some touchdown equity.

19. Broncos (20.75, -3.5) vs. JAX

Forecast: Joe Flacco QB3, Phillip Lindsay RB2, Royce Freeman RB2/3, Courtland Sutton WR3/4, Emmanuel Sanders WR3/4, Noah Fant TE2

DENJAX

Joe Flacco is bad, but the home matchup against a Jaguars’ secondary who will likely be without Jalen Ramsey gives him a chance for QB2 production. The issue will be the Jaguars’ strong pass rush and Flacco’s struggling offensive line. It’s usually best to fade Flacco.

Week 3 P. Lindsay R. Freeman Carries 21 15 Targets 5 5 Routes Run 14 19

The Broncos were running the ball in obvious must-pass situations last week while trailing to the Broncos. That helps Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman’s outlooks. Their matchup this week as home favorites is a good one, especially with the Jaguars’ slotting in as a bottom 20% unit against the run (see above chart). Lindsay is a decent RB2, while Freeman quietly takes on more and more pass-catching volume as a flex option.

DENAY4

Emmanuel Sanders was shut down by the Packers’ elite corners, but his matchup is much better this week, especially if Jalen Ramsey misses. Sanders’ Week 1 and Week 2 stat lines were very surprising to me given his age and injury history, but I’m timidly going back to Sanders as a WR3/4. … Courtland Sutton is the better fantasy option, however. He’s younger, healthier, and has better usage in each and every game. Sutton is an optimal boom-or-bust flex option in a plus home matchup. … DaeSean Hamilton is off the fantasy radar with his volume (0 receptions last week). … Noah Fant isn’t seeing enough volume yet to be considered as an intriguing tight end streamer. I’m waiting on his breakout though.

20. Bucs (20.25, +9) @ LAR

Forecast: Jameis Winston QB2, Mike Evans WR1/2, Chris Godwin WR2/3, O.J. Howard TE1/2, Peyton Barber RB3/4, Ronald Jones RB4

TBLAR

This isn’t the spot to play the streaky Jameis Winston. The Rams’ pass defense has been elite (see chart above) and Winston’s offensive line won’t be able to stop Aaron Donald. Winston is on the QB2/3 borderline here on the road.

Week 3 P. Barber R. Jones D. Ogunbowale Carries 13 14 0 Targets 2 1 3 Routes Run 8 8 14

This is a committee to avoid on the road as 9-point underdogs. If forced to choose a back as a dart-throw flex play, it would be Peyton Barber since he’s a better bet than Ronald Jones for cheap check down receptions. It’s also worth noting that the Bucs don’t have a single carry inside-the-5 through three weeks.

TBAY4

Mike Evans is really good. Don’t you ever forget it. Last week, Winston locked eyes with Evans, who basically matched his Week 1 and Week 2 usage in Week 3. Evans’ matchup against Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib is terrible, but he still deserves to be on the WR1/2 borderline. He’s just more prone to ups-and-downs given his downfield presence … The Rams have allowed the ninth-highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season, per Josh Hornsby -- that helps Chris Godwin -- but the Rams’ slot CB Nickell Robey-Coleman is a top-10 slot CB in the NFL. Godwin will get more volume as long as his hip injury isn’t serious, but he’s a WR2 this week. … O.J. Howard was more involved last week (see chart above, 4 targets) but still not involved enough to be a top-five option, especially with the Rams in the top 25% in limiting tight ends. Howard is on the TE1/2 borderline with upside.

21. Bears (20.25, -2.5) vs. MIN

Forecast: Mitchell Trubisky QB2/3, David Montgomery RB3, Tarik Cohen RB3, Mike Davis RB5, Allen Robinson WR3, Taylor Gabriel (questionable) WR5, Trey Burton TE2

CHIMIN

The Bears’ offense is 28th in offensive plays per minute (1.80) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders and Mitchell Trubisky isn’t playing good football right now. The Vikings’ defense and run-heavy offense isn’t the time to get cute with a Trubisky stream. … David Montgomery has taken over the backfield touches (16 touches in Week 3), but he gets a tough draw against a Bears’ defense that is in the top 25% against the run (see above chart). As slight home favorites, Montgomery should see enough volume to return a top-24 finish, especially since he’s seen 100% of the Bears’ inside-the-5 carries this season. … Tarik Cohen is an inconsistent pass-catching only gadget back. His volume is too up-and-down to be more than a dart-throw flex option in deep leagues, but Taylor Gabriel’s concussion is positive for Cohen’s target projection.

CHIAY4

Allen Robinson is already prone to Trubisky’s inconsistencies, and this week, A-Rob gets strong CB Xavier Rhodes, who gave Julio Jones trouble in Week 1. Robinson should still see WR3-level volume but his floor is lower than usual. … Taylor Gabriel (somehow) caught three touchdowns in Week 3, but he’s still in the concussion protocol. … Anthony Miller should get more involved with Gabriel likely out, but he is averaging 3.4 yards on his five targets this season. … Trey Burton doesn’t see enough volume to be streamable in standard-sized leagues.

22. Bengals (20, +3.5) @ PIT

Forecast: Andy Dalton QB2, Joe Mixon RB2, Giovani Bernard RB4, Tyler Boyd WR2/3, John Ross WR3, Tyler Eifert TE2/3

CINPIT

Andy Dalton has been a volume-based QB2 through three weeks, and the Steelers’ defense is in the bottom 10% in pass efficiency (see above chart). Newly acquired S Minkah Fitzpatrick does improve that unit, however, and Dalton could implode at any time, so I’m not getting too excited. Dalton is a QB2 with some volume-based upside. … Coach Zac Taylor has completely gone away from the run, and Joe Mixon only seven receptions in three games. Mixon is not the bellcow you drafted him as with Giovani Bernard running more routes and seeing some rush attempts each week. Mixon’s matchup this week against a Steelers’ defense that sits in the bottom 10% in fantasy points allowed to RBs is a good one, but he’s still an RB2.

CINAY4

The Steelers have allowed the highest percentage of their PPR points to opposing slot receivers this season per Josh Hornsby, and slot WR Tyler Boyd has seen double-digit targets in all three games. Based on volume and matchup, Boyd is on the WR2/3 borderline even with the Bengals projected for 20 points this week. … John Ross’ usage has obviously fallen since Week 1, but that’s partially due to recent matchups. This week’s matchup against CB Joe Haden (4.22 speed vs. 4.62 speed) and a Steelers’ defense that’s in the bottom 15% in preventing 20+ yard passes is a good one for Ross, who is back in the boom-or-bust WR3 mix. … Auden Tate weirdly saw 10 targets, but I’m drawing that up to matchups. He’s off the radar until I see him do it back-to-back weeks. … Tyler Eifert isn’t on the field that much and isn’t seeing TE2-level targets.

23. Raiders (19.5, +6.5) @ IND

Forecast: Derek Carr QB2/3, Josh Jacobs RB2, Tyrell Williams WR3/4, Hunter Renfrow WR5, Darren Waller TE1

OAKIND

Derek Carr is a 25th percentile fantasy quarterback, and he can’t be trusted on the road against a Colts’ team that is playing keep away. … Josh Jacobs doesn’t have game script on his side this week as 6.5-point underdogs; Jacobs isn’t seeing the ball when the Raiders are trailing (one reception this season). Jacobs does have touchdown equity still since he’s seeing 92% of the Raiders’ red zone carries and since the Colts’ defense is in the bottom 10% in run efficiency (see above chart), but he’s a touchdown-dependent RB2 until he sees more receiving work. I know he can catch passes, so it’s just a matter of if coach Jon Gruden makes it happen.

OAKAY4

Tyrell Williams’ usage has fallen in each week, which makes some sense because Williams is not a stylistic match with the risk-averse Derek Carr. To make matters worse, Williams faces a Colts’ zone defense that keeps everything in front of them. Williams is a low-floor WR3/4. … The Raiders cut ties with Ryan Grant, which vaults Hunter Renfrow into the mix as the No. 2 receiver. Renfrow is worth a pickup in deep PPR leagues as a WR5. … Darren Waller is the best pass-catcher on the Raiders. He’s seeing excellent volume, and he has the athleticism to make plays after the catch. The Colts’ defense currently sits in the bottom 10% against tight ends, too. Waller is a top-five fantasy tight end this week.

24. Browns (19.25, +6.5) @ BAL

Forecast: Baker Mayfield QB2/3, Nick Chubb RB1, Odell Beckham WR1/2, Jarvis Landry WR3/4

CLEBAL

Baker Mayfield has been hurt by poor play calling, but Mayfield deserves a lot of blame in terms of taking sacks. The Browns’ offense is stagnant and going into Baltimore isn’t a place to expect things to change. Mayfield is on the QB2/3 borderline and probably should be dropped in 10-team leagues. There are better fantasy bets off waivers right now. Hopefully that changes. We need Todd Monken calling plays. … Nick Chubb ran a route on 86% of the Browns’ dropbacks last week, which was the missing ingredient to making a leap into the elite fantasy running back tier. If the Browns can get out of this slump, Chubb has top-five upside. Since the Browns’ have a 19.25-point team total, this isn’t the week to expect huge numbers, but Chubb is definitely an RB1 based on volume and talent.

CLEAY4

Odell Beckham has WR1 usage, and the Ravens’ defense is in the bottom 20% in stopping 20+ yard passes, but he does draw CB Marlon Humphries, who limited Sammy Watkins last week in Arrowhead. OBJ has the volume and talent to remain in the WR1/2 mix, but this isn’t a ceiling environment on paper. … Jarvis Landry has WR2/3-level usage through three weeks, and he has a friendlier matchup than OBJ in the slot. Landry benefited from David Njoku’s absence in Week 3 (see chart above), and he should see 7-10 targets most weeks moving forward. Landry is a WR3/4 option in PPR leagues.

25. Vikings (17.75, +2.5) @ CHI

Forecast: Kirk Cousins QB2/3, Adam Thielen WR2, Stefon Diggs WR3, Dalvin Cook RB1, Alexander Mattison RB4

MINCHI

The Vikings’ offense is running the fifth-most plays per minute (2.10) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but that’s not helping Kirk Cousins, who has been primarily handing the ball off this season. The Bears’ strong pass-defense and a road game make Cousins a bottom-shelf fantasy option this week. … It’s a battle between RB1 overall Dalvin Cook and a Bears’ defense in the top 10% at stopping fantasy backs (see chart above). Vegas is projecting the Bears to win this matchup, but Cook sees way too much volume to drop out of the top-five, even in this horrendous matchup. … Alexander Mattison should be picked up in just about every fantasy league as an elite handcuff.

MINAY4

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs’ usage have been slowed by the Vikings’ run-first philosophy (see chart above). A road matchup and a 17.75-point team total make the situation worse, but the Bears’ defense has surprisingly been just average at stopping opposing receivers (see first chart). Thielen remains on the WR2 radar despite the terrible situation, while Diggs slides into the WR3 range. … Rookie Irv Smith is going to continue to eat into Kyle Rudolph’s routes. Neither are fantasy options.

26. Bills (17.5, +7.5) vs. NE

Forecast: Josh Allen QB2/3, John Brown WR4/5, Devin Singletary (questionable) RB4, Frank Gore RB4

BUFNE

Just look at the Patriots’ defense. It’s in the top 7% in all eight categories and is the No. 1 defense in four of them. Do you want to start players against this? I don’t. Josh Allen can do enough with his legs to sneak in a top-16 finish, but he’s not a recommended start with a very low team total (17.5). … Devin Singletary (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, but we aren’t starting Bills RBs against the Patriots anyways.

BUFAY4

The Patriots’ defense is a problem for everyone listed here. So is volume. John Brown is a zero-floor WR4/5 who needs to get lucky with a touchdown to save his day.

27. Jaguars (17.25, +3.5) @ DEN

Forecast: Gardner Minshew QB2/3, Leonard Fournette RB1/2, D.J. Chark WR4/5, Chris Conley WR4/5, Dede Westbrook WR4/5

JAXDEN

The Jaguars’ offense is dead last in offensive plays per minute (1.67) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but we don’t want to be playing sixth-round rookie QBs in Denver anyway. Gardner Minshew is a low-ceiling, low-floor QB2/3. … Turns out Leonard Fournette is *not* a generational talent, but Fournette is top-20 in carries and top-six in targets among running backs so it doesn’t really matter. The Jaguars just don’t have an inside-the-5 carry this year, so Fournette has found himself touchdown-less. The Broncos’ below-average run defense (see above chart) offers some upside for Fournette, who is on the RB1/2 borderline based on volume and matchup.

JAXAY4

D.J. Chark and Chris Conley stretch the field and offer more weekly upside than Dede Westbrook, who saw more volume last week but struggled catching the ball. The worst matchup of the three belongs to Chark since he gets Chris Harris. In a perfect world, we aren’t starting any of these Jaguars’ receivers in Denver, but they all hover around the WR4/5 range.

28. Dolphins (14.25, +15) vs. LAC

Forecast: Josh Rosen QB3, DeVante Parker WR4 if Casey Hayward is out, Preston Williams WR4 if Casey Hayward is out, Kenyan Drake RB4

MIALAC

The Dolphins’ offense is running the third-most plays per minute (2.17) in neutral situations per Football Outsiders, but who cares? … We aren’t starting RBs on teams projected to 14.25 points in standard-sized leagues. Kenyan Drake is an RB3/4 at best.

MIAAY4

DeVante Parker and rookie Preston Williams are actually seeing enough volume to be frisky. If Casey Hayward (back) is ruled out, I don’t mind either receiver as a WR4 dart throw, especially with Chargers on their third-string safety.