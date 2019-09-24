Week 4 fantasy football DST rankings: Can Bears defense finally stop Dalvin Cook?

The Bears defense has picked up right where they left off. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

So far this season, Minnesota Vikings starting running back Dalvin Cook has combined for 100+ yards (rushing and receiving) in every game this season. He has scored in every game this season. He has touched the ball at least 20 times in every game this season.

Suffice it to say, he’s been unstoppable. In Week 4, however, Cook and the run-first Vikings go up against the buzzsaw that is the Chicago Bears defense.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $400K Baller. $10 entry fee and $50K to first place]

The Bears stop-unit has yet to allow any rusher to surpass 60 yards in the ground this season. This will be an epic grudge match between division rivals. Check out where the Bears land in our experts’ DST rankings for Week 4.

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

