The Jacksonville Jaguars defense wasn’t a heavily drafted unit coming into the season, but has yielded major dividends for fantasy players so far. The unit has another favorable matchup against the New York Jets. See how our gurus stacked all the defenses for Week 4.

2017 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ – Expert Consensus Rankings



