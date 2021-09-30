Week 4 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: Brady and Gronk get their revenge

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 4!

Brady and Gronk have Two-TD revenge game

Jennifer Eakins: Everyone loves a revenge-game narrative and this week we get a pretty juicy one with Tampa Bay heading to New England. The QB/TE duo will face the former franchise where Tom Brady won enough Super Bowl rings to occupy a full hand plus a finger, and Rob Gronkowski can sport three of those from his time with the Patriots.

New England is playing both the QB and TE positions tough so far in 2021, allowing just one score to TEs in three contests, but if anyone can make plays against a Belichick-minded defense it's the Bucs' signal-caller. Angry Tom Brady is the most desirable version for fantasy purposes, and he's coming off a loss, facing his former team. Giddy up.

Get ready for multiple Rob Gronkowski spikes against the Patriots in Week 4. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tim Patrick spikes twice

Scott Pianowski: I first want to emphasize how much I'm here for Jen's call on Brady and Gronkowski. I don't care what the number is on a Gronk touchdown, I'm punching some form of that ticket.

Tim Patrick isn't a juicy name in fantasy circles, but he's constantly offered touchdown equity to the Broncos, and the depth chart keeps getting thinner. Teddy Bridgewater isn't a kingmaker at quarterback, but he's good enough. Don't be fooled by the Baltimore defensive name brand; the Ravens are 21st in pass defense DVOA. I'm guaranteeing a Patrick touchdown this week, and because we're supposed to be bold, what the heck — give him two.

Sam Darnold finishes as a top-10 QB

Story continues

Dalton Del Don: Darnold is the latest to thrive post-Adam Gase, as he’s getting 8.3 YPA after never reaching 7.0 in his career. He’s a strong fantasy start in Week 4, playing indoors in a matchup with an over/under of 50+ points against a Cowboys defense that’s allowed a whopping 347.7 passing yards per game. Darnold should be busier than usual throwing too, with Christian McCaffrey out and the Cowboys likely to score plenty of points themselves.

Calvin Ridley finishes as a top-5 WR

Troy King: I think I need a moment.

It's sad that this is even considered a bold prediction. Ridley is currently WR25 on the season and hasn’t finished any week higher than WR17 this year.

The good news is he is averaging 9.7 targets and commanding a 25 percent target share. Among receivers, he is tied for fifth in receptions and tied for sixth in targets. Ridley can be elite once more as he faces the Washington Football Team this week, a team ranked 29th overall defense and 29th in passing yards allowed. If Matt Ryan wants to target Ridley 20 times this game, he won’t get any complaints from me.

[Play in Yahoo's Week 4 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]

Michael Carter scores first TD as a pro

Liz Loza: Game script is going to be a problem for the Jets backfield. Over the past few weeks, however, Carter has emerged as the team's RB1. Despite the o-line issues, he's averaged 3.45 yards created per touch (RB18) and recorded a juke rate of 31 percent (RB14). He's also drawn three targets in back-to-back games. I expect that number to go up as Zach Wilson checks down and chases the 7-point favorite Titans. Tennessee, by the way, has allowed three scores to RBs over the past two weeks. I think Carter flirts with 70 total yards and finds the end zone.

Renfrow catches 10 passes, top-24 WR this week

Matt Harmon: Hunter Renfrow quietly is second on the Raiders in targets behind Darren Waller. Bryan Edwards and Henry Ruggs have taken huge steps and are making valuable downfield plays, but Renfrow remains a clear underneath option and is an underrated overall talent in the slot. Brandon Staley's defense will sacrifice short completions but won't let you sting them deep. The Chargers have allowed the second-fewest completions of 15-plus air yards on the season. In a high-scoring, fantasy-friendly game, Renfrow could garner a ton of sneaky volume feasting in the area the LA defense is perfectly comfortable allowing teams to pile up receptions.