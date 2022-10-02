Week 4 Fantasy Football Blog

Week 4 is two games in after Thursday night's matchup and the early morning game. We still have a ton of action upcoming at 1:00 pm ET. Can't watch the games? Check back here for updates on all the action during the afternoon games.

INACTIVES

Mac Jones

David Montgomery

D'Andre Swift

Boston Scott

A.J. Green

D.J. Chark

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Zay Jones

Hunter Renfrow

Keenan Allen

Jakobi Meyers

Wan'Dale Robinson

Kadarius Toney

Brevin Jordan

Foster Moreau

1:00 pm ET Games

Bills @ Ravens

Browns @ Falcons

Commanders @ Cowboys

Seahawks @ Lions

Titans @ Colts

Bears @ Giants

Jaguars @ Eagles

Jets @ Steelers

Chargers @ Texans

1:38 - Meanwhile, the Jets have been moving! Zach Wilson has 4/6 for 60 yards and Elijah Moore has been his favorite target. Moore has logged two receptions for 48 yards. They are on the Steelers' four-yard line. There we go! Easy touchdown on a … was that a Philly Special? The two-yard pass was from Braxton Berrios to Wilson for the Jets' score.

1:36 - Henry found the end zone for the Titans on a 19-yard run earlier in the first quarter. They lead the Colts 14-0.

1:25 - The Jaguars are up another touchdown with a four-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence to Jamal Agnew.

The Seahawks also scored again with a designed run by Smith.

David Njoku fumbled after a flea flicker play and the Falcons are in the red zone after the turnover. Cordarrell Patterson got into the end zone for a touchdown.

1:19 - The Lions just recovered a Tyler Lockett fumble on a punt and they are right outside the end zone. They immediately take advantage with a touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson.

Ok, Daniel Jones! He just ran in a 21-yard touchdown for the Giants!

Younghoe Koo's 30-yard field attempt was good for the Falcons.

1:16 - The Bills had to settle for a 38-yard field goal from Tyler Bass (which was good) and Ryan Tannehill evaded pressure and picked up the first down in the red zone.

Derrick Henry barreled his way to a first down within scoring position. Who is this? Is it real! It's Robert Woods in for a short-yardage touchdown for the Titans! Finally!

Story continues

1:13 - The Seahawks are also on the board early with a 17-yard pass from Geno Smith to Will Dissly.

Ugh… another turnover from Matt Ryan. Ouch.

1:11 - Jalen Hurts' pass was just deflected and the Jaguars scored a pick-six against the Eagles.

1:08 - The Chargers picked off Davis Mills and Gerald Everett scores the touchdown after the turnover.

1:05 - Oh no! We start the action with a pass from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox that was picked off. The Ravens have possession on the four-yard line. J.K. Dobbins gets Baltimore in for the score.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel Elliott just gained 31 yards on a pass from Cooper Rush.