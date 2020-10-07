Week 4 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: When you bench the player you named your team after

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 4, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 4 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 4, a fantasy manager named Jen — whose team name is “Land Chark” (great name, by the way) — made the tough decision to bench DJ Chark in Week 4.

Talk about a self-inflicted betrayal.

All jokes aside, she ended up losing like by 0.56 fantasy points with Chark and his two touchdowns on the bench. Ouch.

Our honorable mention this week goes to a fantasy player who made the unfortunate decision to bench Joe Mixon for Kenyan Drake ...

