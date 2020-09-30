Week 4 Fantasy Busts









From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to take a flamethrower to your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming “busts” for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear - I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Patriots QB Cam Newton at Chiefs (-7)

Total: o/u 53.5 - 56% Started

Cam Newton currently stands as the QB7 in fantasy points per game - safe to say I’m skittish in telling you to expect a fantasy output below his 25-point average… yet a few points send me in that direction. Through three games, it is clear the Patriots understand their offensive limitations, namely due to the lack of individual playmakers outside of the quarterback. Cam’s average intended air yards is 4th lowest in the NFL (6.4). To expand, 14 of 17 completions last week against the Raiders traveled less than six yards downfield, including eight behind the line of scrimmage. Only Julian Edelman can be trusted to win downfield, so manufactured touches to running backs and receivers closer to the line of scrimmage are the most reliable route to getting the ball into skill position players’ hands. Cam is always a threat to score two touchdowns near the goal line which would eliminate any “bust” label, but his passing game ceiling seems to be closer to Raiders/Dolphins levels than Week 2 versus Seattle.

Also consider what this Chiefs Defense limited Lamar Jackson to on Monday night - 97 passing yards on a team with much more receiving talent. Jackson added 83 yards on the ground to salvage his day, but L-Jax and Cam’s running styles are drastically different - swiftness versus hammer. Josh McDaniels and Bill Belichick can make any pessimism look moronic, but I’ll consider Newton a lower end QB1 while facing the best pass defense he’s come across during his time with the Patriots thus far.

Prediction: 24 of 34 for 195 yards, 0 TDs and 2 INTs. 11 carries for 47 yards and 1 TD.

Bucs QB Tom Brady vs Chargers (+7)

Total: o/u 43.5 - 38% Started

Through three games, Brady is the QB17 in average fantasy points per game despite attempting over 36 passes per contest. That is not Brady’s fault. Yes, the miscommunications with Mike Evans and others stood out in Week 1, but Brady has been quite dialed in and has been let down, especially with drops, by his supporting cast and LT Donovan Smith. Brady’s ineffectiveness when pressured is obvious, dropping to 33rd in yards per attempt when disrupted. This has been a strength of the Chargers this season. As always, LAC continues to deal with a mountain of injuries, namely Derwin James and Chris Harris. In this instance, DE Melvin Ingram and DT Justin Jones, two players who missed last week, are imperative in order for the Chargers to keep a strength strong. This “bust” hinges on their status, with Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery also possessing the ability to create havoc in a game with a projected low-ish total.

Prediction: 23 of 35 for 225 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT

Total: o/u 57.5 - 48% Started

On paper, Hurst has filled in for Austin Hooper as the team’s top TE. Yet the volume difference is drastic when comparing the two. Through three games last season, Hooper handled 22 targets - compare that to Hurst’s 16, including just three last weekend against the Bears. It’s even more concerning when you consider Ryan has five more attempts this season through three games versus 2019. With Julio Jones out last week and Russell Gage absent for much of the game, you would think the target distribution would never get more narrow for Atlanta. Still, Hurst was not featured. One theory - OL questions and injuries to both tackles is forcing Hurst to help more with protections on passing downs. That question likely remains against a Packers team that tries to attack the quarterback from multiple angles.

