Week 4 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL Season! This has been a hectic week for your fantasy football teams, with the cancellation of the PIT/TEN matchup, Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19, a false-positive test from FB Michael Burton with the Saints... I could go on and on. There are plenty of inactives to note for your fantasy football lineups... but we'll still be in for loads of NFL action today!

(2:17 PM) QB Teddy Bridgewater throws to... Reggie Bonnafon for the receiving touchdown.

RB Joe Mixon finally finds the end zone for his first score of the season. Heading into Week 4, Mixon had averaged just 3.8 yards per touch.

(2:07 PM) Ezekiel Elliott fumbles! The Browns Defense continues to put Baker Mayfield and company in good spots. As RB Nick Chubb remains in the locker room, questionable to return, Kareem Hunt leads them into the end zone to bring the Browns up 28-14.

Drew Brees finds WR Tre'Quan Smith for a two-yard receiving touchdown. Brees and company take the lead over the Lions 21-14.

INJURY UPDATE: WR Mike Evans has returned to the game.

(2:00 PM) QB Lamar Jackson scores his first rushing touchdown of the season, exploding for a 50-yard run.

BIG PLAY & A SCORE! Washington RB Antonio Gibson sets himself up for a goal line touchdown after a 40 yard reception.

QB Kyler Murray finally makes some magic happen with a goal line touchdown pass to TE Jordan Thomas. The Cardinals have been off to a quiet start so far, as Murray has just 35 passing yards with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter.

Baker Mayfield throws for his second score of the day to TE Austin Hooper (he lives!). It's his first touchdown with the Cleveland Browns

(1:50 PM) BIG PLAY: The Saints go for it on fourth down and it pays off. Drew Brees hits Alvin Kamara for a 29-yard play. QB Taysom Hill fumbles on the next handoff, but Alvin Kamara is set up for a one-yard score with a 19-yard reception to Latavius Murray.

Odell Beckham Jr. is having himself a day. The Browns drive, and Baker Mayfield finds Beckham Jr. for his second score of the day.

(1:40 PM) Teddy Bridgewater has wheels! He scrambles for an 18-yard touchdown! Carolina holds the lead 14-0.

INJURY ALERT: LAC RB Austin Ekeler is down, being helped off the field with what appears to be a hamstring injury. CLE RB Nick Chubb is also down with a leg injury.

(1:37 PM) Dak Prescott threads the needle with a 20-yard touchdown to Amari Cooper.

TURNOVER: More bad news for Houston. WR DeAndre Carter fumbled on the punt return - recovered by Minnesota in Houston territory.

(1:29 PM) It's another pick-six for Tom Brady! The Chargers take the lead.

Latavius Murray devastates Kamara managers with a sniped goal line touchdown.

(1:25 PM) Dalvin Cook rushes for a five yard touchdown, fresh off a career-game in Week 3.

Mark Ingram is set up for a one-yard rushing TD with a 33-yard reception from WR Marquise Brown.

(1:18 PM) The rookie's got some juice! LAC QB Justin Herbert hits WR Tyron Johnson for a long bomb to tie up the game.

We might be in for a shoot out. The Dallas Cowboys answer quickly with a long touchdown as Dak Prescott hits pay dirt with rookie WR CeeDee Lamb.

INJURY ALERT: Bucs WR Mike Evans is being evaluated for a right leg injury. RB LeSean McCoy is also questionable to return with

(1:11 PM) What MCL sprain? Seattle RB Chris Carson is set up for a goal line touchdown after Russell Wilson finds DK Metcalf for 37-yards.

QB Drew Brees throws for an interception to set up the Lions' second touchdown in the first five minutes of the first quarter.

(1:06 PM) We've got our first touchdowns and turnovers of the day. Miami's Ryan Fitzpatrick might be Ryan Fitztragic today. He throws his first INT right into the arms of Seattle safety Ryan Neal.

Detroit QB Matthew Stafford manages his first score of the day to rookie RB D'Andre Swift.

Tom Brady hits hits TE Cameron Brate for his first catch (and target) of the 2020 NFL season. Brate hadn't played more than seven offensive snaps in any game Weeks 1-3.

TRICK PLAY! WR Jarvis Landry throws 37-yard bomb touchdown to old friend and long-time teammate WR Odell Beckham Jr.

