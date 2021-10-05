Week 4 Fantasy Bad Beats: Six teams, six Ls via a kneel-down

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 4, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 4 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 4, some explosive and unexpected performances — we're looking at you, Cordarrelle Patterson — definitely caused some bad beats, but we have to go with an old favorite here — the dreaded late-game kneel-down.

We know the deal by now; the quarterback kneel-down is one most, if not all fantasy managers despise, as it causes negative rush yards to the signal caller. Why won't teams just send out the backup QB? I guess we'll never know. Nonetheless, we have no less than SIX kneel-down driven defeats from Week 4.

And we have our honorable mention this week goes to the Judge himself, Andy Behrens, after he lost to a team that started both James White and Julio Jones ...