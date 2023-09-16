Week 4: Eastern York makes program history; two YAIAA teams pick up first wins

It was a breakthrough night for YAIAA football teams in Week 4.

Eastern York kept its record perfect, holding off Kennard-Dale. The Golden Knights are now 4-0 for the first time in program history.

Dallastown held off South Western in a Division I clash, and Bermudian Springs romped past York Catholic as the Wildcats and Eagles both earned their first victories of the season.

And Red Lion shut out Elizabethtown for its third straight win.

Week 4 YAIAA football scores

Manheim Central 28, Susquehannock 7: The Warriors (2-2) couldn't get their offense going, despite testing the Barons in a Thursday night nonconference game. At one point, Susky took more than eight minutes off the clock on one possession. Josh Pecunes scored the lone touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. Mike Fox rushed for 92 yards.

Bermudian Springs 44, York Catholic 7: The Eagles earned their first victory of the season in a decisive manner.

Biglerville 19, Fairfield 0

Spring Grove at Central York

Dallastown 24, South Western 20: The Wildcats earned their first victory of the season.

York County Tech at Delone Catholic

Eastern York 26, Kennard-Dale 20: The Golden Knights move to 4-0 on the season.

Littlestown's Dylan Herr (22) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a football game between Hanover and Littlestown, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Sheppard-Myers stadium in Penn Township. Littlestown led 22-0 at the half.

Littlestown 42, Hanover 0

New Oxford 30, Dover 7

Red Lion 39, Elizabethtown 0: The Lions won their third game in a row.

Northeastern at York High

Saturday's schedule

West York at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

