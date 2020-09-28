Week 4 Early Line Movement









Denver Broncos at New York Jets

Prior to Sunday’s action, this line opened the Broncos -2.5. After the game, it re-opened at the same number. But early action took the Broncos and that continued on Monday morning and that continues to be the case. This line has now shifted to the Broncos -3. The total opened at 40 where it remains.

Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears

With the Bears at 2-0 and the Colts 1-1, this line opened a week ago at Colts pickem and was bet to -1 quickly. Prior to Sunday’s kick, the line sat at the Colts -2.5. With both teams winning on Sunday and with the insertion of Nick Foles, this game still sits at Colts -2.5. The total opened at 45 and remains at 45.

New Orleans Saints at Detroit Lions

This line opened at Saints -4 a week ago, and took early action to the Saints -5.5. However, after the Saints loss on Sunday night, this line was reopened at Saints -4, where it remains. The total opened at 55.5 and has been bet down to 54.5.

Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers

A week ago, this line sat at Cardinals -3.5. It was bet up to -5 prior to Sunday’s games. After Sunday’s games, it was reopened at Cardinals -4.5, but has steadily taken money on the Panthers and now sits at Cardinals -3.5. The total opened at 51 and has taken over money, sitting at 52 and 52.5 right now.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

This line has not shown much movement since open. It sat at the Bengals -3 last week, and still sits at Bengals -3 -120. Last week the Jaguars didn’t look strong in primetime and the Bengals pulled off a tie in Philadelphia. The total has been bet up from 44.5 at open to 48 in most spots.

Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys

The Browns won but the on Sunday while the Cowboys lost, but this line has shifted toward the Cowboys after the game opened at -4 last week. It now sits at Cowboys -4.5 after getting as high as 5.5. The 5.5 point mark was the high water mark on the Browns. The total opened at 56 where it currently sits.

Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans

The only battle of the 0-3 teams on Sunday featured a line that took a touch of Vikings money. It was Houston -4 prior to Sunday and at first open Sunday night, but a touch of Vikings money dropped it to Houston -3.5. The total has been bet toward the over, opening at 51.5 and now sitting anywhere between 54 to 54.5.

Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins

The Seahawks opened as 6.5 point favorites last week. After Sunday’s action, the line re-opened with Seattle favored by 7. However, early sharp money grabbed the 7 and dropped the line down as low as Seattle -6.5 even money. It was bet back to Seattle -6.5 -120, with books reluctant to go back to 7 at the moment. The total opened at 54 and still sits at 54.

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Buccaneers

This line sat with the Bucs laying only 4.5 points mid-week. But the game re-opened after Sunday’s action, which saw the Bucs win big and the Chargers lose at home in an upset, with the Bucs laying 7.5 points at home.The total opened at 45 and still sits at 45.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

This line has seen a tremendous swing. Last week the Titans initially were -3 point betting favorites. That line dropped to -2 prior to Sunday’s action. After Sunday’s action, it reopened at Titans -1.5. However, with the Titans barely beating the Vikings and the Steelers winning over the Texans, this early money after reopen has come on the Steelers, driving the line to Pittsburgh -1. The total opened at 47 and still sits at 47.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams

The Rams trailed 28-3 before leading late but losing at the wire in Buffalo last week. This travel-weary bunch returns home and the line initially sat at -9 last week, but reopened at -11 and has been bet up to -13. The Giants were terrible last week against a bad 49ers squad. This total opened at 48.5 and has been bet down to 47.

