Week 4 DFS Preview: Don't be silly, start Derrick Henry
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Derrick Henry is $41 in Yahoo DFS this week, which presents an interesting gamble. Do you spend your budget on a RB who will undoubtedly smash the lowly New York Jets, or do you save your dough for a more balanced team. Let's save you the anxiety — just start him.
Matt Harmon & 4for4's TJ Hernandez deliver their weekly DFS advice this week including the obvious Henry recommendation and a number of cheaper options to fill out your lineup at the other positions.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts