Week 4 DFS Preview: Don't be silly, start Derrick Henry

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Derrick Henry is $41 in Yahoo DFS this week, which presents an interesting gamble. Do you spend your budget on a RB who will undoubtedly smash the lowly New York Jets, or do you save your dough for a more balanced team. Let's save you the anxiety — just start him.

Matt Harmon & 4for4's TJ Hernandez deliver their weekly DFS advice this week including the obvious Henry recommendation and a number of cheaper options to fill out your lineup at the other positions.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts